Heber Public Utility District STRATEGIC PLANNING COMMUNITY FORUM
DATE: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 TIME: 6:00pm 8:00 pm LOCATION: Heber Public Utility District Board Room 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 104, Heber Help us plan the future! Be part of an exciting process! Work with your neighbors, friends, and District administrators to create a shared vision and mission for the future of the Heber Public Utility District! The Heber Public Utility District invites you to participate in a Strategic Planning Community Forum along with your neighbors, community members, friends, and Heber Public Utility District Board members and administrators to create a shared vision for the future of the Heber Public Utility District. This process will be facilitated by Management Partners, Inc. We will be creating a shared vision and mission for the Heber Public Utility District, discussing the strengths of the district, the challenges that we face, and ways in which we can tackle those challenges. We are inviting Heber residents, business owners, community leaders and other interested members of the public to contribute their thoughts, ideas and hopes for the future of the Heber Public Utility District.
For More Information Contact the Heber Public Utility District 760-482-2440 phone ~ www.heber.ca.gov
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments from the public regarding Conditional Use Permit (19_07). The applicant is requesting a conditional use permit, to allow the operation of various fast-food facilities, tentative gas station and the sale of wine, beer, and alcoholic beverages for off-site consumption at the following assessor parcel numbers: 063-040-036 and 063-040-035; Imperial, CA 92251. The project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under section 15332. Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760)355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue; Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence.
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial Planning Commission on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments from the public regarding Variance Application VAR (19_05). The applicant, Michael Pursglove is requesting a decrease of the required rear and side yard setbacks, from 5 feet to 0 feet, for the construction of a new single-story Single-Family Residential Homes within the Mayfield Subdivision Unit 3C, legally known as Assessor Parcel Number: 044-200-099; Imperial, CA 92251. This item is Categorically Exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) per section 15303 (a) and 15305 (a). Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed project prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760)355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue; Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence.
