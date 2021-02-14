090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE Invitation for interested individuals to serve on the Imperial County Veterans Advisory Council
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve as members to the Imperial County Veterans Advisory Council for a term concurrent with the Board of Supervisors. Vacancies as follow: One (1) vacancy under Supervisorial District 3 The Imperial County Veterans Advisory Council serves to advise the Board regarding issues important to Veterans (including their Dependents) of Imperial County. Council members may receive mileage compensation for official council business, as approved by the County Executive Officer. Candidate must reside within the above mentioned Supervisorial Districts. If you are interested please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 940 W. Main Street, Suite 209 or by phone 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the Clerk of the Board's website.
Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office with the option to be submitted via email toblancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us or cynthiamedina@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021. Blanca AcostaClerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L969 F14
090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Public Hearing City of Imperial Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Imperial's Planning Commission on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing will be held at the City of Imperial's Council Chambers located at 200 W. 9th Street, Imperial, CA 92251. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments from the public regarding Variance Application # VAR(21_01). The applicant, 5th Street Development Imperial LLC, is requesting a variance permit to allow for the deviation from the City of Imperial's Zoning Ordinances performance standards for "Commercial Signs". More specifically, the locations of placement, number of signs, and size of signs for the purpose of business advertisement and to comply with State advertisement laws governing establishments that sell fuel (Gas Stations). The project is categorically exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Copies of the application and other pertinent information are available for review at the Community Development Department at Imperial City Hall during regular business hours. If you would like to know more about the proposed projects prior to the public hearing, please contact Lisa Tylenda, Planner at (760)355-3326 or via email at ltylenda@cityofimperial.org. Any person desiring to comment on the above project may do so in writing or may appear in person at the public hearing. Written comments should be directed to Ms. Debra Jackson, City Clerk, City of Imperial, 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251. Please reference the project name in all written correspondence. Please note that the meeting will be conducted pursuant to the provisions of the Governor's Executive Order N-29-20. To protect our constituents, City officials and City staff, the City requests all members of the public to follow the California Department of Health Services' guidance and the County of Imperial Public Health Office Order for the control of COVID-19 restricting group events and gatherings and maintaining physical distancing. Additional information regarding COVID-19 is available on the City's website at www.cityofimperial.org 1. If you choose to attend the Planning Commission meeting in person, you will be required to wear appropriate face covering and maintain appropriate physical distance, i.e. maintain a 6-foot dis tance between yourself and other individuals. Please note seating is limited. 2. You are strongly encouraged to observe the Planning Commission meetings via Livestream at the City of Imperial Facebook page. 3. Email public comments to cityclerk@cityofimperial.org by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Comments received by 5:00 pm will be read into the record. Debra Jackson City Clerk L970 F14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.