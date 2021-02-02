090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY (GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 25350)
NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of Imperial County intends to purchase certain real property located at 1862 W. Evan Hewes Hwy, Seeley, California, 92273, also identified as APN #051-241-006-000 for the price of One Hundred Thirty Thousand Dollars ($130,000.00). The owner of the property is The Smith Family Living Trust. The Board of Supervisors will meet February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., in the Board Chambers located at 940 Main Street, El Centro, California to consummate the purchase.
BLANCA ACOSTA CLERK OF THE BOARD OF THE SUPERVISORS
PUBLIC NOTICE IMPERIAL COUNTY HEALTH EQUITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve as members of the Imperial County Health Equity Advisory Committee. Purpose and Goals: The overall mission of the Committee is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors ("Board") in their commitment to addressing health disparities and inequities, and advocating at the state, federal, and foundation levels for resources to address such disparities. The Committee will work toward the goal of eliminating health disparities by: 1. supporting active community involvement and collaboration; 2. generating community informed participatory research and research to action on disparities; 3. advising on the design and implementation of interventions to address disparities; and 4. engaging in outreach around health equity interventions. Vacancies: a. 11 voting members; and b. Four (4) ex-officio nonvoting members that serve in an advisory capacity. Qualifications for Voting members: a. Reside within the County of Imperial b. Be a member of the general public that does not hold an executive-level position in any organiza tion. c. Have demonstrated a commitment towards advancing health equity for "vulnerable communities" (i.e. racial or ethnic, low-income individuals and families, immigrant and refugees, individuals who are limited-English proficient) in "vulnerable places" (i.e. places or communities with inequi ties in social status, economic status, education, or environmental health). d. There shall be at least one (1) individual from each Board supervisorial district represented on the Committee. An individual that is otherwise eligible for appointment to the Committee shall not be considered eligible if their appointment would result in absence of representation of a supervi sorial district on the Committee. Qualifications for Ex-Officio members: a. One (1) member of the Board. b. The County Executive Officer or their designee. c. One full-time faculty member of the California State University, San Diego, or the University of California, San Diego. d. One full-time faculty member of the Imperial Valley Community College.
If you are interested, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the County of Imperial's main page. Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office with the option to be submitted via email to blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us or cynthiamedina@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021.
Blanca AcostaClerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
