NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: HECTOR DANIEL CHONG MANRIQUEZ CASE NUMBER EPR000842
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Hector Daniel Chong Manriquez A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Daniel Chong Jimenez in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Daniel Chong Jimenez be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent's will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on March 19, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Francisco J. Aldana (Address): LAW OFFICES OF FRANCISCO JAVIER ALDANA, 3033 Fifth Avenue, Suite 201, San Diego, CA 92103 (Telephone): (619) 236-8355 L960 F13,20,27
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
File No.202110000074
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BLOSSOM KIDS 3775 Blossom Way El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3775 Blossom Way
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Georgina Molina-Villegas
Residence Address:
3775 Blossom Way El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 960-2770
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
01/27/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Georgina Molina-Villegas
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:02/02/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on:02/01/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L965 F13,20,27,M6
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
File No. 202110000072
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DJ FASHION & TAQUISA 878 El Centro Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County 878 El Centro Ave
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jose Luis Jimenez
Residence Address:
878 El Centro Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/01/2011
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/03/2021
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Jose Luis Jimenez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/01/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/31/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L976 F13,20,27,M6
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
File No.202110000088
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CHROMALLOY SOUTHWEST 1749 Stergios Rd. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1749 Stergios Rd.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Chromalloy Gas Turbine, LLC
Residence Address:
3999 RCA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 357-1183
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company 200736310052
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/01/2021
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
03/10/2021
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Amanda Sanders, Assistant Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/08/2021 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/07/2026
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L980 F20,27,M6,13
