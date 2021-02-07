090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE IMPERIAL COUNTY HEALTH EQUITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve as members of the Imperial County Health Equity Advisory Committee. Purpose and Goals: The overall mission of the Committee is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors ("Board") in their commitment to addressing health disparities and inequities, and advocating at the state, federal, and foundation levels for resources to address such disparities. The Committee will work toward the goal of eliminating health disparities by: 1. supporting active community involvement and collaboration; 2. generating community informed participatory research and research to action on disparities; 3. advising on the design and implementation of interventions to address disparities; and 4. engaging in outreach around health equity interventions. Vacancies: a. 11 voting members; and b. Four (4) ex-officio nonvoting members that serve in an advisory capacity. Qualifications for Voting members: a. Reside within the County of Imperial b. Be a member of the general public that does not hold an executive-level position in any organiza tion. c. Have demonstrated a commitment towards advancing health equity for "vulnerable communities" (i.e. racial or ethnic, low-income individuals and families, immigrant and refugees, individuals who are limited-English proficient) in "vulnerable places" (i.e. places or communities with inequi ties in social status, economic status, education, or environmental health). d. There shall be at least one (1) individual from each Board supervisorial district represented on the Committee. An individual that is otherwise eligible for appointment to the Committee shall not be considered eligible if their appointment would result in absence of representation of a supervi sorial district on the Committee. Qualifications for Ex-Officio members: a. One (1) member of the Board. b. The County Executive Officer or their designee. c. One full-time faculty member of the California State University, San Diego, or the University of California, San Diego. d. One full-time faculty member of the Imperial Valley Community College.
If you are interested, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the County of Imperial's main page. Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office with the option to be submitted via email to blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us or cynthiamedina@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021.
Blanca AcostaClerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT HEARING BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District ("Air District") Hearing Board will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021, in the County Administration Board Chambers, 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, California, to consider the issuance of an order for abatement or stipulated order for abatement to the Imperial Irrigation District ("IID") to establish requirements for IID to comply with Air District Rules 401, 801 and 804 at the Red Hill Bay Restoration Project site located on the shores of the Salton Sea. This public hearing is a continuation of the ones that were held on December 18, 2020 and January 29, 2021. A copy of the original petition is available for inspection at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District office, located at 150 South 9th St., El Centro, CA 92243, or on the Air District's website, https://apcd.imperialcounty.org.
*Remote Virtual Participation Only*
Pursuant to Governor Newson's Executive Orders N-25-20 (March 12, 2020), N-29-20, (March 17, 2020) and N-33-20 (March 19, 2020), to protect the health and well-being of all Californians, and establish consistency across the state to slow the spread of COVID 19, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board will temporarily not be providing in-person participation. The Hearing Board will make available the hearing via video conferencing and by telephone. Please follow the instructions below to join the meeting remotely.
INSTRUCTIONS FOR ELECTRONIC PARTICIPATION: Join Zoom Meeting - from PC, Laptop or Phone https://zoom.us/j/96548592433 Meeting ID: 965 4859 2433 Teleconference Dial In: +1 669 900 6833 LISTEN-ONLY OPTION:
http://imperial.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2
Anyone interested in the establishment of requirements for IID to comply with Air District Rules 401, 801 and 804 at the Red Hill Bay Restoration Project site located on the shores of the Salton Sea is invited to attend via zoom or phone and be heard. If, in the future, you wish to challenge the above in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues which you or someone else raised orally at this public hearing or in written correspondence received by the Hearing Board at or before the meeting on February 19, 2021. If you would like your written material to be included in the paper distribution to the Hearing Board, please submit eight [8] copies to the Clerk of the Board via email (CassiJustice@co.imperial.ca.us) no later than noon PST on February 17, 2021. After that date, written material can still be submitted for electronic distribution up until the close of the public testimony portion of the public hearing by emailing the same email address above. All interested persons desiring to present oral evidence will be able to do so through telephone or Zoom connection. For additional information, contact the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District at (442-265-1800). THE HEARING BOARD OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT By: Cassi Justice Clerk of the Hearing Board Date: February 3, 2021 L956 F7
