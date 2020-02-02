090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLIC HEARINGS
The public is invited to participate in a discussion of the proposed 2020-2024 Area Plan. The Area Plan governs the activities of the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging (AAA). The Area Plan guides how services are offered in Imperial County to people 60 years of age and older, dependent adults, and their caregivers. The final Area Plan will be submitted to the AAA Advisory Council and the County Board of Supervisors for review and approval, and transmitted to the California Department of Aging as an integral part of the State's Plan. The Public Hearings are being held to obtain public input on current services and/or unmet needs for the planning process of the Area Plan for FY 2020-2024. The public may preview the Draft Area Plan starting February 4, 2020 at the address below, on our website, www.aaa24.org, or prior to the hearing at the site of the hearings. Persons who are unable to access these options due to physical or other barriers may call (442) 265-7030 to arrange special accommodation for reviewing the Area Plan.
Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 11:00 AM Brawley Senior Center, Senior Congregate Site, 575 J Street, Brawley, CA Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 11:00 AM Calexico Community Center, Senior Congregate Site, 707 Dool Avenue, Calexico, CA Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:00 AM West Shores Senior Citizens Club, Senior Congregate Site, 13755 Borrego Salton Sea Way, Salton City, CA Friday, February 7, 2020, 11:00 AM Ocotillo Senior Nutrition Site, 1165 SW Imperial Highway, Ocotillo, CA Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 10:00 AM El Centro Desert Villa Apartments, Senior Congregate Site, 1755 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 11:00 AM Heber Community Center, Senior Congregate Site, 1132 Heber Avenue, Heber, CA Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 11:00 AM Holtville Garden Senior Apartments, 950 Holt Avenue, Holtville, CA Thursday, February 13, 2020, 10:00 AM Valley Convalescent Nursing Facility, 1700 Imperial Avenue, El Centro, CA Thursday, February 13, 2020, 11:00 AM Westmorland Senior Center, 298 W. 3rd Street, Westmorland, CA Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 11:00 AM El Centro Adult Center, 385 S. First Street, El Centro, CA
Rosie Blankenship Sofia Gonzalez Public Administrator/ICAAA Director ICAAA Fiscal Manager 778 W. State Street 778 W. State Street El Centro, CA 92243 El Centro, CA 92243 (442) 265-7000 sofiagonzalez@co.imperial.ca.us (442) 265-7037 L421 J26,F2
090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE INVITING REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PROFESSIONAL DESIGN SERVICES OF IMPERIAL COMMUNITY PARK PROJECT RFP P01-2020
Project Funded By: City of Imperial Park Impact Fees and State of California Department of Parks & Recreation Land Water Conservation Grant Funds
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Imperial, acting by and through its CITY COUNCIL, hereinafter referred to as the "CITY", will receive up to, but no later 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, PROPOSALS for negotiation and award of a contract for Professional Design Services. To be considered, one original and three copies of PROPOSALS must be received in the office of the CITY CLERK, 420 South Imperial, CA, California, 92251, Attention: Debra Jackson, City Clerk, by the time specified above. It is the CITY's intention to select the Consultant whose proposal is deemed to be most advantageous to the CITY in accordance with the evaluation criteria set forth in this Request for Proposals. The Community Development Department will review and score the proposals and recommend the most responsive and responsible firm to receive the contract award. City staff recommendation will be forwarded to the IMPERIAL CITY COUNCIL for final determination. Each proposal must conform and be responsive to the City of Imperial's Governing Agreement, a copy of which is attached as Attachment C. This Governing Agreement may also be obtained at the offices of the City of Imperial - City Hall located at 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial CA, 92251. The CITY reserves the right to reject any or all PROPOSALS, or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any qualifications or in the selection process. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE), Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Women Business Enterprises (WBE), and Veteran Owned Businesses (VOB) are encouraged to participate. A full copy of the RFP can be downloaded from our website at www.cityofimperial.org. Questions concerning the proposal should be directed to Tony Lopez, Park Superintendent, with the City of Imperial (760) 355-3134 or via email: tlopez@cityofimperial.org. Dated: January 29, 2020 Debra Jackson, City Clerk L436 F2,9
090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS SKY RANCH BLOCK WALL PROJECT BID NO. 2020-01
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Imperial, as CITY, invites sealed bids for the above stated project and will receive such bids in the offices of the City Clerk at 420 S. Imperial Avenue, Imperial, California 92251 up to the hour of 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday , February 25, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A bid summary will then be prepared and posted. A Pre-Bid meeting will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the City of Imperial Parks Department located at 101 W. 4th Street Imperial, California 92251 to be followed by a Field Walk-through at the project site. The work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor and incidentals, as required by the contract documents for the Demolition, Removal and Construction of 1,800 LF of existing 6' CMU Block Wall as defined in Appendix D- CMU Block Wall Specifications. Bid packages (CD's) are available at the City of Imperial City Hall located at 420 S. Imperial Ave. Imperial, California 92251 upon payment of $85.00 non-refundable fee ($100.00 if mailed). Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Any contract entered into pursuant to this notice will incorporate the provisions of State Labor Code of the State of California. Compliance with the higher State prevailing rates of wages and apprenticeship employment standards established by the State director of Industrial Relations will be required. Affirmative action to ensure against discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, or religion will also be required. CFR Part 60-4 shall be based on its implementation of the Equal Opportunity Clause, specific affirmative action obligations required by the specifications set forth in 41 CFR 60- 4.3(a), and its efforts to meet the goals established for the geographical area where the contract resulting from the solicitation is to be performed. The hours of minority and female employment and training must be substantially uniform through the duration of the contract, and in each trade, and the Contractor shall make a good faith effort to employ women and minority individuals evenly on each of its projects. The transfer of minority or female employees or trainees from contractor to contractor or from project to project for the sole purpose of meeting the Contractor's goals shall be a violation of the contract, the Executive Order, and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4. Compliance with the goals will be measured against the total work hours performed. Each bid must be accompanied by a guaranty of cash, certified check, cashier's check or bid bond made payable to the City of Imperial for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the bid. Such guaranty to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter the contract. All guaranties to be returned after the contract is awarded. In conformance with the State of California Public Contract Code Section 22300, the contractor may substitute securities for any funds withheld by the City to ensure performance under the contract. At request and expense of the contractor, securities equivalent to the amount withheld shall be deposited with the City or with a State or Federally chartered bank as the escrow agent who shall pay such funds to the contractor upon notification by the City of contractor's satisfactory completion of contract. The type of securities deposited and the method of release shall be approved by the City Attorney's office. As used in this notice, and in the contract resulting from this solicitation, the "covered area" is in the City of Imperial in Imperial County, State of California. The contract documents call for monthly payments based upon the engineer's estimate of the work completed. The City of Imperial will retain five (5%) percent of each progress payment as security for completion of the balance of the work. At the request and expense of the successful bidder, the City will pay the amounts so retained upon compliance with the requirements of Public Contract Code Section 22300 and the provisions of the contract documents pertaining to Substitution of Securities. Bids must be prepared on the approved proposal forms in conformance with the Instructions to Bidders and submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked on the outside: ATTN: CITY CLERK SKY RANCH BLOCK WALL PROJECT BID NO. 2020-01 The Proposal should be delivered no later than 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, addressed as follows: City of Imperial, City Hall - City Clerk 420 S. Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251 Questions concerning the proposal should be directed to Tony Lopez, Park Superintendent, at (760) 355-3134 or via email: tlopez@cityofimperial.org. Questions should be received no later than 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Clarification desired by a proposer shall be requested in writing with sufficient time to allow for a response prior to the date RFPs are due. Oral explanation or instructions shall not be considered binding on behalf of the City. Any modifications to this solicitation will be issued by the City as a written addendum. The City will not consider proposals received after the specified time and date. This bid proposal does not commit the City of Imperial to award a contract or pay any costs associated with the preparation of a Proposal. The City of Imperial reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to award each item separately, delete portions of the work, and/or waive any informality on any bid. No bid may be withdrawn for 60 days after the time set for the opening thereof. Failure by the successful bidder to enter into a contract with the City or to deliver goods and/or services in accordance with the bid may result in a declaration by the City that the bidder is not a responsible bidder, and elimination from consideration in future bidding. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project (submitted on or after March 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1 (a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Any bid submitted by a contractor or subcontractor not properly licensed and not registered with the Department of Industrial Relations shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. At the time of contract award, the prime contractor shall possess a Class "A" contractor's license and/or any combination of "C" specialty contractor's license(s) sufficient to perform the work. Dated: January 29, 2020 Debra Jackson, City Clerk L437 F2,9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.