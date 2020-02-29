090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000059 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LV HOME SOLUTIONS 304 W 13th St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
304 W 13th St. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Leonardo Valdivia
Residence Address:
304 W 13th St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 278-1025
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/23/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/22/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Leonardo Valdivia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, Leonardo Valdivia_ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Leonardo Valdivia, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/23/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/22/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L452 F8,15,22,29
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000120 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FIT AND HEALTHY CENTER 401 E Birch Street Suite D Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
401 E Birch Street Suite D Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Fit and Healthy Center
Residence Address:
401 E Birch Street Suite D Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 890-5949
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
03/08/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4169927
9)
I, Alma Patricia Carrascosa declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Alma P. Carrascosa, Vice President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/07/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/06/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L453 F8,15,22,29
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000131 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BAJA TRUCK & TRAILER PARTS 413 Rood Rd. Suite 3 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
413 Rood Rd. Suite 3 Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Armando G. Ramirez
Residence Address:
621 E 3rd St Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 910-4050
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
03/13/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Armando G. Ramirez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Armando G. Ramirez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L462 F15,22,29,M7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000133 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MZ TRANSPORT 821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Felipe Mendoza
Residence Address:
821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 675-0171
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/11/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/13/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Felipe Mendoza declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Felipe Mendoza, Sole Proprietor
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L469 F22,29,M7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000129 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
XINSURANCE LEGAL LIABILITY PROTECTION SEWER & WATER INSURANCE PLANS I.E.B.S. 8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070 Salt Lake County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Evolution Insurance Brokers LLC
Residence Address:
8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070
Phone Number (Optional):
(801) 304-5504
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
07/19/2018
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/13/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201820710006
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Rick J. Lindsey, Manager
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L474 F22,29,M7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000076 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ONE ELEVEN CLUB 545 S Imperial Ave Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
545 S Imperial Ave Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Ana Karen Fernandez
Residence Address:
339 Marigold Pl Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 540-1005
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/20/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/28/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Ana Karen Fernandez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Ana Karen Fernandez
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/29/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/28/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L479 F22,29,M7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000152 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
WORKSHOP ON 5TH 111 N. 5th Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
111 N. 5th Street El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Nikolai Augustine Beope
Residence Address:
1267 W. State Street El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 592-5359
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
09/09/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/22/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Nikolai Augustine Beope declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Nikolai Augustine Beope, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/21/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/20/2025
Virginia Wong Deputy Clerk
L480 F29,M7,14,21
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000149 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LUCKY STAR CREATIONS 1766 Desert Gardens Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1766 Desert Gardens Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Lori Lauten
Residence Address:
1766 Desert Gardens Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 554-2362
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
07/02/2016
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/21/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Lori Lauten declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Lori Lauten
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/20/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/19/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L485 F29,M7,14,21
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000150 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GRUPO RECLUTA 1746 Vine St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1746 Vine St. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Manuel Antonio Rodelo Mendivil
Residence Address:
1746 Vine St. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/20/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/21/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Manuel A. Rodelo Mendivil declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Manuel Antonio Rodelo Mendivil, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/20/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/19/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L486 F29,M7,14,21
090 Legal Ads|
Heber Del Sol Family Apartments
Duggins Construction, Inc, General Contractor, License #290934 located at 341 Crown Court, Imperial, CA 92251, is hereby soliciting construction bids including DVBE, MBE, WBE and Section 3 subcontractors ALL BUILDING TRADES. The project, Heber Del Sol Family Apartments, is located on Pitzer Road, Heber CA 92249, in Imperial County. This is a federal and state funded project with both State DIR and Davis Bacon Prevailing Wage Requirements. Estimated start date is June 2020. Bids must be submitted by 03/16/20. Interested bidders must contact Ruben Partida at (760) 457-6820 for the link to plans and specifications. All Subcontractors are required to register with the DIR https://efiling.dir.ca.gov in accordance with SD 854 Public Registration Bill L493 F29,M1,2,3,4,5,6
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of El Centro, California, will hold a public hearing to consider approval of the following application: General Plan Amendment 20-01 and Change of Zone 20-01 - The project proposes a general plan amendment and subsequent change of zone for the northern 0.45 acres of vacant land located at 1850 W. Main Street. The request is to change the general plan land-use designation from general commercial to high-medium density residential and zoning classification from CN, neighborhood commercial to the R-3, multiple-family residential zone. A concurrent lot line adjustment is proposed to merge the 0.45 acres of land to the adjoining northern parcel. The amendment and rezone would allow for future development of multifamily residential development. The project site is further identified by APN 052-062-005. Full municipal services are available to the site. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN the public hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard. Anyone challenging the above referenced application in court may be limited to raising only those issues in which they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Telephone: 760-337-4545. L494 F29
