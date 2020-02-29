090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000059 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

LV HOME SOLUTIONS 304 W 13th St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

304 W 13th St. Imperial, CA 92251

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Leonardo Valdivia

 

Residence Address:

304 W 13th St. Imperial, CA 92251

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 278-1025

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

01/23/2020

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

02/22/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Leonardo Valdivia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, Leonardo Valdivia_ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Leonardo Valdivia, Owner

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/23/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/22/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L452 F8,15,22,29

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000120 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

FIT AND HEALTHY CENTER 401 E Birch Street Suite D Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

401 E Birch Street Suite D Calexico, CA 92231

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Fit and Healthy Center

 

Residence Address:

401 E Birch Street Suite D Calexico, CA 92231

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 890-5949

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

A Corporation

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

__X___

7) Publish Before:

03/08/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

C4169927

9)

I, Alma Patricia Carrascosa declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Alma P. Carrascosa, Vice President

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/07/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/06/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L453 F8,15,22,29

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000131 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

BAJA TRUCK & TRAILER PARTS 413 Rood Rd. Suite 3 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

413 Rood Rd. Suite 3 Calexico, CA 92231

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Armando G. Ramirez

 

Residence Address:

621 E 3rd St Calexico, CA 92231

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 910-4050

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

___X__

7) Publish Before:

03/13/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Armando G. Ramirez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Armando G. Ramirez, Owner

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025

Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk

 

L462 F15,22,29,M7

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000133 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

MZ TRANSPORT 821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Felipe Mendoza

 

Residence Address:

821 Las Haciendas St. Calexico, CA 92231

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 675-0171

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

02/11/2020

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

03/13/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Felipe Mendoza declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Felipe Mendoza, Sole Proprietor

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L469 F22,29,M7,14

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000129 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

XINSURANCE LEGAL LIABILITY PROTECTION SEWER & WATER INSURANCE PLANS I.E.B.S. 8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070 Salt Lake County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Evolution Insurance Brokers LLC

 

Residence Address:

8722 S. Harrison St. Sandy, UT 84070

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(801) 304-5504

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

A Limited Liability Company

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

07/19/2018

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

03/13/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

201820710006

9)

I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Rick J. Lindsey, Manager

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/11/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L474 F22,29,M7,14

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000076 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

ONE ELEVEN CLUB 545 S Imperial Ave Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

545 S Imperial Ave Calexico, CA 92231

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Ana Karen Fernandez

 

Residence Address:

339 Marigold Pl Brawley, CA 92227

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 540-1005

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

01/20/2020

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

02/28/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Ana Karen Fernandez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Ana Karen Fernandez

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/29/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/28/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L479 F22,29,M7,14

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000152 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

WORKSHOP ON 5TH 111 N. 5th Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

111 N. 5th Street El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Nikolai Augustine Beope

 

Residence Address:

1267 W. State Street El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 592-5359

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

09/09/2019

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

03/22/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Nikolai Augustine Beope declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Nikolai Augustine Beope, Owner

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/21/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/20/2025

Virginia Wong Deputy Clerk

 

L480 F29,M7,14,21

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000149 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

LUCKY STAR CREATIONS 1766 Desert Gardens Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County

 

Mailing Address (if different than above)

1766 Desert Gardens Dr. El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Lori Lauten

 

Residence Address:

1766 Desert Gardens Dr. El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

(760) 554-2362

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

07/02/2016

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

03/21/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Lori Lauten declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Lori Lauten

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/20/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/19/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L485 F29,M7,14,21

090 Legal Ads|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000150 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as

1)

IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):

GRUPO RECLUTA 1746 Vine St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 1746 Vine St. El Centro, CA 92243

3)

Full Name of Registrant:

Manuel Antonio Rodelo Mendivil

 

Residence Address:

1746 Vine St. El Centro, CA 92243

 

Phone Number (Optional):

( )

 

ID#:

4) This business is conducted by:

An Individual

5)

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:

02/20/2020

6)

Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.

_____

7) Publish Before:

03/21/2020

8)

Articles of Incorporation

9)

I, Manuel A. Rodelo Mendivil declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).

 

Name and Title

Manuel Antonio Rodelo Mendivil, Owner

 

The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)

10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/20/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/19/2025

Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk

 

L486 F29,M7,14,21

090 Legal Ads|

Heber Del Sol Family Apartments

Duggins Construction, Inc, General Contractor, License #290934 located at 341 Crown Court, Imperial, CA 92251, is hereby soliciting construction bids including DVBE, MBE, WBE and Section 3 subcontractors ALL BUILDING TRADES. The project, Heber Del Sol Family Apartments, is located on Pitzer Road, Heber CA 92249, in Imperial County. This is a federal and state funded project with both State DIR and Davis Bacon Prevailing Wage Requirements. Estimated start date is June 2020. Bids must be submitted by 03/16/20. Interested bidders must contact Ruben Partida at (760) 457-6820 for the link to plans and specifications. All Subcontractors are required to register with the DIR https://efiling.dir.ca.gov in accordance with SD 854 Public Registration Bill L493 F29,M1,2,3,4,5,6

090 Legal Ads|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of El Centro, California, will hold a public hearing to consider approval of the following application: General Plan Amendment 20-01 and Change of Zone 20-01 - The project proposes a general plan amendment and subsequent change of zone for the northern 0.45 acres of vacant land located at 1850 W. Main Street. The request is to change the general plan land-use designation from general commercial to high-medium density residential and zoning classification from CN, neighborhood commercial to the R-3, multiple-family residential zone. A concurrent lot line adjustment is proposed to merge the 0.45 acres of land to the adjoining northern parcel. The amendment and rezone would allow for future development of multifamily residential development. The project site is further identified by APN 052-062-005. Full municipal services are available to the site. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN the public hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard. Anyone challenging the above referenced application in court may be limited to raising only those issues in which they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Telephone: 760-337-4545. L494 F29

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.