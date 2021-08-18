090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001967
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Gloria Emma Smith filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Gloria Emma Smith Proposed Name Gloria Emma Valenzuela Robles
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING September 7, 2021 at 8:30 am in Dept. 09 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 07-12-2021
L Brooks Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
Early Notice and Public Review of Proposed Critical Activity in 500-Year Floodplain
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Imperial County, under the Code of Federal Regulations (24 CFR Part 58), has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determination on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain will have on the human environment for the Palo Verde Water Well # 2 project. This project will be funded by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, through its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program under Grant 18-CDBG-12925. The proposed project is located at the Palo Verde Well Water Treatment Plant, approximately 2 miles south of a census-designated placed, Palo Verde, in the northeast corner of Imperial County, California, near the Arizona border. The project site is directly east of Ben Hulse Highway/California State Route 78 and west of the Ox Bow Lake Channel from the Colorado River. The project site is located within a 100-year special flood plain hazard area. The scope of work involves constructing a new community water supply well to replace the existing North Well #1 at the Palo Verde Water Community Water System and Treatment Plant. The new North Well #2 would be installed in the northeast corner of the project site just north of the existing North Well #1. The well would be constructed on a new 6-by-6 foot concrete slab and drilled to a depth of approximately 160 feet below ground surface. The proposed well construction would also include installation of a new pump, electrical system for well operation, and connections to the existing distribution and treatment system. The existing North Well #1 infrastructure would be removed and the well would be abandoned in place by filling the well casing with a sand-cement grout. There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk. Written comments must be received by the County of Imperial at the following address on or before September 1, 2021: Imperial County Workforce & Economic Development, 2799 S. 4th Street, El Centro, CA 92243, (442) 265-1100, Attention: Priscilla A. Lopez, Workforce & Economic Development Director. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 8:00 AM - 12:00PM and 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Monday - Friday at the address above. Comments may also be submitted via email at tylermayo@co.imperial.ca.us L312 Au18
