NOTICE CALLING FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Imperial Community College District invites qualified bidders to submit Bid Proposals for a contract for the Work of the Project generally described as: NURSING BUILDING MODERNIZATION The full text of the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids may be viewed as part of the Contract Documents downloadable at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/. Bidders must possess a B - General Building Contractor License and be a DIR Registered Contractor. Bid Proposals must be received by the District via email at construction-facilities@imperial.edu no later than 2:00 P.M., July 21, 2021. Bidders must comply with all other requirements established in the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids and the Instructions for Bidders. Award of the Contract for the Work, if made, will be by action of the Districts Board of Trustees. There will be a Mandatory Job Walk held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. L212 Jn16,23
NOTICE OF FILING OF REPORT OF THE ANNUAL SEWER USER FEE AND REQUEST THAT THE AUDITOR PLACE THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 SEWER USER FEE ON THE REAL PROPERTY TAX ROLLS
A report will be filed by the Secretary of the Salton Community Services District ("District") with the Board of Directors of the District describing each parcel of real property subject to the sewer user fee adopted by the District on June 15, 2016 as Ordinance 2016-01 ("Sewer User Fee") and the amount of the Sewer User Fee to be imposed thereon for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The District will propose to adopt the Report and collect the Sewer User Fee, any delinquent Sewer User Fee, and any penalties on the real property tax roll of the District, which Sewer User Fee shall constitute a lien against the parcel or parcels of land described in the Report in accordance with California Health and Safety Code sections 5473 et seq. THIS MATTER WILL BE CONSIDERED AND VOTED UPON AT A PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR 10 AM ON JUNE 30TH, 2021 AT 1209 VAN BUREN AVE. SUITE 1, SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA 92275. THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED IN COMPLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 5473.1 AND CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 6066. L215 Jn17,23
NOTICE OF FILING OF REPORT OF THE ANNUAL SEWER STANDBY CHARGE AND REQUEST THAT THE AUDITOR PLACE THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 SEWER STANDBY CHARGE ON THE REAL PROPERTY TAX ROLLS
A report has been filed with the Secretary of the Salton Community Services District ("District") describing each parcel of real property within the District that is subject to the sewer standby charge adopted by the District on December 10, 1991 ("Sewer Standby Charge") and the amount of the Sewer Standby Charge to be imposed thereon for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The District will propose to adopt the Report and collect the Sewer Standby Charge on the real property tax rolls of the District, which Sewer Standby Charge shall constitute a lien against the parcel or parcels of land described in the Report in accordance with California Health and Safety Code Sections 5473 et seq. THIS MATTER WILL BE CONSIDERED AND VOTED UPON AT A PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR 10 AM ON JUNE 30TH, 2021 AT 1209 VAN BUREN AVE. SUITE 1, SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA 92275. THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED IN COMPLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 5473.1 AND CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 6066. L216 Jn17,23
NOTICE OF FILING OF REPORT OF THE ANNUAL SEWER STANDBY MAINTENANCE CHARGE AND REQUEST THAT THE AUDITOR PLACE THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 SEWER MAINTENANCE STANDBY CHARGE ON THE REAL PROPERTY TAX ROLLS
A report will be filed with the Secretary of the Salton Community Services District ("District") describing each parcel of real property within the District that is subject to a sewer maintenance standby charge ("Sewer Maintenance Standby Charge") originally adopted by Ordinance 2009-5-3 and the amount of the Sewer Maintenance Standby Charge to be imposed thereon for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The District will propose to adopt the Report and collect the Sewer Maintenance Standby Charge on the real property tax rolls of the District, which Sewer Maintenance Standby Charge shall constitute a lien against the parcel or parcels of land described in the Report in accordance with California Health and Safety Code sections 5473 et seq. THIS MATTER WILL BE CONSIDERED AND VOTED UPON AT A PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR 10 AM ON JUNE 30TH 2021 AT 1209 VAN BUREN AVE. SUITE 1, SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA 92275. THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED IN COMPLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 5473.1 AND CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 6066. L217 Jn17,23
