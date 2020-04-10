Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.