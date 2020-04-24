090 Legal Ads|
Calexico Fire Headquarters Station Bid
Duggins Construction, Inc, General Contractor, License #290934 located at 341 Crown Court, Imperial, CA 92251, is hereby soliciting construction bids including DVBE, MBE, and WBE subcontractors ALL BUILDING TRADES. The project, Calexico Fire Headquarters station is located on 430 E. 5th Street, in Calexico CA 92231. This is a state with Prevailing Wage Requirements. Bids must be submitted by 05/01/20. Interested bidders may get copies of the plans and specifications from the link below. All Subcontractors are required to register with the DIR https://dir.ca.gov in accordance with SD 854 "Public Registration Bill". For further information, questions or concerns you can contact Oscar Grijalva (project Manager) at Oscar@dugginsconstruction.com or Karla Be at Karla@dugginsconstruction.com (project Manager assistant) or call 760-355-5600 http://www.dugginsconstruction.com/bids/ L560 A11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: Duncan K. Dearborn CASE NUMBER EPR000712
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Duncan K. Dearborn A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Stephen Dearborn in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Stephen Dearborn be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on May 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Hannah Sargent Randick O'Dea Tooliatos Vermont & Sargent, LLP 20880 Redwood Road, Castro Valley, CA 94546 (510) 512-5400 L563 A17,20,24
090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Availability of a Draft Environmental Impact Report for The East Highline Reservoir and Intake Channel State Clearing House No. 2019011070
The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) has made available for public review and comment the draft EIR for the East Highline Reservoir and Intake Channel (Project). Project Description: The proposed Project consists of a main canal off-line, operational reservoir and related infrastructure. The operational reservoir would manage up to 3,400-acre-feet of water. A proposed intake structure off the north side of the All-American Canal would direct Colorado River flows along an intake channel to the operational reservoir at up to approximately 1,500 cubic feet per second (cfs) via gravity flow. Water temporarily stored in the reservoir would be delivered via gravity flow through an automated gate outlet into the East Highline Canal for delivery to the eastern Imperial Valley. The purpose of the Project is to augment IID's current levels of water management and operational flexibility while creating an additional tool to assist in meeting system and on-farm conservation program goals. Project Location: The operational reservoir is proposed to be located on the east side of the East Highline Canal and north of the AAC, approximately 1.1 miles north of State Route 98, and two miles south of Interstate 8 at Verde School Road, in Imperial County, California. The proposed intake channel would extend from the northside of the AAC approximately 1.3 miles north to the proposed reservoir site. Significant Environmental Effects: The draft EIR analyzed the potential environmental impacts associated with the Project. Mitigation measures have been identified for impacts associated with air quality, biological resources, cultural resources and hazardous materials. No significant unavoidable impacts are identified in the draft EIR. Project alternatives, including a reduced size reservoir and alternative route for the intake channel are assessed in the draft EIR. Availability: The Draft EIR will be available for public review and comment for 45 days (from April 24, 2020 through June 9, 2020) on the Imperial Irrigation District's website - www.iid.com. Any requests for copies of the Draft EIR shall be directed to Donald Vargas at (760) 482-3609. Review Period and Submitting Comments: This Notice of Availability is being sent to responsible and trustee agencies and interested parties as part of the public review process required by CEQA (Section 21083 of the Public Resources Code) and the CEQA Guidelines (Section 15087). All comments concerning the Draft EIR must be submitted in writing by 5:30 p.m. on June 9, 2020 to the following:
Imperial Irrigation District Attn: Donald Vargas P.O. Box 937 Imperial, CA 92251 Fax: (760) 482-3603 E-mail: dvargas@iid.com
Comments should include the name and telephone number of a contact person.
L568 A24
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the City of Brawley Planning Commission will consider approving a minor subdivision at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 for the following project: A minor subdivision (PM 20-01) and variance (VAR20-01) submitted by David Beltran, LS, Dynamic Consulting Engineers on behalf of Equity Trust Company Custodian, FBO Jitendra "Jay" Goyal on property located at 654-654 1/2 South Imperial Avenue, Brawley, CA 92227. The property is legally described as The South 47 Feet Of Lot 5, Of The Re-Subdivision Of Block 55, In The City Of Brawley, County Of Imperial, State Of California, APN 049-181-035. The subdivision will allow for the construction of two single family homes. The variance is for a reduction of lot size less than 6000 square feet. The site currently contains one existing single family dwelling and is 0.27 acres in size. State of California Governor Gavin Newsom waived specific portions of the Brown Act by Executive Order for the period that social distancing measures are recommended. As the Planning Commission is observing social distancing protocols as recommended, to maintain social distancing, physical presence is strongly discouraged. Alternative methods of participation are encouraged and should a member of the public wish to provide public comments, please submit written comments via email to amontano@brawley-ca.gov or contact the Planning Division Office at 760/344.8822 before 5:00PM on Tuesday May 5, 2020. The meeting to be held virtually, broadcasted live at www.facebook.com/TheHubatBrawleyEOC Copies of all project documents are available for public review outside the Planning Division located at 205 S. Imperial Avenue. Persons with questions should contact Gordon R. Gaste, Planning Director at 760-344-8822 or ggaste@brawley-ca.gov. DATE: IV PRESS Alma Benavides, City Clerk April 24, 2020 L569 A24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.