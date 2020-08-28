090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000407 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GUSTINOS REPOSTERIA 1148 J.R. Villa Ct. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1148 J.R. Villa Ct.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant: Zaida Sinohue Celaya
Residence Address:
1148 J.R. Villa Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: 07/07/2020
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/26/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Zaida Sinohue Celaya
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:07/27/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on:07/26/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L727 Au7,14,21,28
090 Legal Ads|
STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME 202010000411
The following person(s) has (have) abandoned the use of the following fictitious business name(s) 1) IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAME AND ADDRESS
2) GOLDEN STATE FENCE
COMPANY
Street Address, City State, Zip Code, County of Principal Place of Business (P.O. Box not acceptable) 870 N. Main St. Riverside, CA 92501 Riverside County The fictitious business name was filed in the office of Imperial County Clerk-Recorder on: 12/30/2013
3)
The full name and residence address of the person(s) abandoning the use of the listed fictitious business name(s) is (are):
FENCEWORKS, INC 870 N. Main St., Riverside, CA 92501
4)
This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
This Statement has been executed pursuant to section 17919 of the Business and Professions code. (Do not publish this sentence unless this box is checked). 5) Publish Before:
08/26/2020
6)
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, ________________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jason Ostrander, President
THE FILING OF THIS STATEMENT DOES NOT OF ITSELF AUTHORIZE THE USE IN THIS STATE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME IN VIOLATION OF THE RIGHTS OF ANOTHER UNDER FEDERAL, STATE OR COMMON LAW (SEE SECTION 1441 ET SEQ, BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE)
------------------------------------------- NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION 17924 OF THE BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE This statement of abandonment of use of fictitious business name must be published in a newspaper once a week for four successive weeks. The first publication date must be within thirty (30) days from date of filing and an affidavit of publication filed with the County Clerk within (30) days after publication has been accomplished. The statement should be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the principal place of business is located. The statement should be published in such county in a newspaper that circulates in the area where the business was conducted. Any person who executes, files or publishes any statement under Chapter 5 (commencing with Section 17900), Part 3 of Division 7 of the Business and Professions Code, knowing that such statement is false, in whole or in part shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction thereof shall be punished by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1000). [Section 17930 Business and Professions Code] 7) Statement was filed with the Imperial County Clerk-Recorder on: 07/27/2020 Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk L737 Au14,21,28,S4
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIENED PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at the public auction pursuant to Business and Professions Code Section 21700 et esq. and the Civil Code of the State of California beginning with Section 1998 the following miscellaneous household and personal property as identified by tenant name and storage unit number to-wit: The following units are located at Tucker Mini Storage, 463 West Aten Road, City of Imperial, County of Imperial, and State of California: 1. Eric Shaw #76 This sale will be competitive bidding on Friday, the 4th of August 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in Imperial. Sale is sold with limit and reserve. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. Purchases must be made with cash and paid for at the time of purchase. All purchased goods are sold "as is" and must be removed by 3:00 p.m. on the day of sale. This sale is subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. L752 Au21,28
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000418 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PUERTO NUEVO PATIO AND GRILL 395 Broadway St Unit 1 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
395 Broadway St Unit 1
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pedro Alonso Acuna
Residence Address:
2190 Joe Acuna Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 460-0793
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/27/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Pedro Alonso Acuna, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/28/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/27/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L754 Au21,28,S4,11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.