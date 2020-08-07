090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000362 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SIMPLOT WESTERN STOCKMEN'S 2710 Gateway Oaks Dr. Ste 150N Sacramento, CA 95833-3505, Sacramento County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 27
Boise, ID 83707
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
J.R. Simplot Company
Residence Address:
1099 W Front St Boise, ID 83702
Phone Number (Optional):
(208) 336-2110
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation Articles of Incorporation C0318857
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/01/2002
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/30/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title James B Alderman, Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/30/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/29/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L694 Jy17,24,31,Au7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000367 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FRANCO & ASSOCIATES IMMIGRATION SERVICES HORACIO FRANCO IMMIGRATION SERVICES 2178 Les Dowe Ct Calexico, CA 92231, Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 966
Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Horacio Franco
Residence Address:
2178 Les Dowe Ct Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 235- 4158
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/01/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/31/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Horacio Franco, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/01/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/30/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L696 Jy17,24,31,Au7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000391 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CREST BEVERAGE 8870 Liquid Ct. San Diego, CA 92121 San Diego County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8870 Liquid Ct.
San Diego, CA 92121
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
S & M Leasing, LLC
Residence Address:
8870 Liquid Ct. San Diego, CA 92121
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company
Articles of Incorporation: 200916810100
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/12/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Nicholas L. Giampietro, Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:07/13/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on:07/12/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L707 Jy24,31,Au7,14
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The governing board of El Centro Elementary School District will hold a public hearing on an Increase to Statutory School Facility Fees Imposed on New Residential and Commercial/Industrial Construction Pursuant to Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995 On August 11th at 2:00 pm, the El Centro Elementary School Board meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsom's Executive Order N-25-20, issued March 12, 2020, and Government Code Section 54954(e). In an effort to improve access to public information, residents may access meetings remotely, by accessing the link posted on the school District Board Meeting Agenda, located at https://elcentro.agendaonline.net/public/ at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to PublicHearing@ecesd.org by August 11th at 11:00 am. All comments submitted will be read aloud during the meeting. Please note, all email correspondence relating to this meeting will become part of the Board minutes. L709 Jy31,Au7
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OF PROPOSAL FOR IMPLEMENTING SCHOOL FACILITIES FEES AS AUTHORIZED BY EDUCATION CODE SECTIONS 17620 AND GOVERNMENT CODE 65995 LEVEL 1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED ADOPTION OF SCHOOL FACILITIES FEES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees of the McCabe Union Elementary School District intends to conduct a Public Hearing on August 11, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. to consider input from the public and a resolution on the proposed adoption of school facilities fees on residential, commercial and industrial development. The fees are proposed to be at Level 1 of $4.08 per square foot for residential construction and $0.66 per square foot for commercial/industrial construction. The Developer Fee Justification Report for the proposed school facilities fees is on file in the office of the Superintendent, and is available for public review. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to publichearing@muesd.net by August 10th at 9:00 pm. The fee, if approved by the Governing Board, will become effective on October 10, 2020 which is 60 days after the proposed adoption of the resolution levying such fee by the Board of Trustees.
L719 Au1,7
090 Legal Ads|
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS:
Subcontractors interested in bidding the El Dorado Apartments in El Centro, CA please call 208-461-0022. 24 unit multi-family apt complex & community center. All minority owned, women owned and section three businesses are encouraged to bid. L721 Au2,3,4,5,6,7,8
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF A CLASS 3 PERMIT MODIFICATION CLEAN HARBORS WESTMORLAND, LLC 5296 South Garvey Road Westmorland, California 92281
Clean Harbors Westmorland, LLC, is requesting a Class 3 permit modification of its Hazardous Waste Facility Permit issued by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC). Clean Harbors Westmorland, LLC (Facility) is a permitted hazardous waste treatment, storage, transfer, disposal facility. The facility is located at 5296 South Garvey Road, Westmorland, California 92281. The Facility is requesting a permit modification to: 1. Closure Plan, Closure and Post-Closure Cost Estimate Revision to reflect "as-built" units; 2. Use Geosynthetic Clay Layer (GCL) instead of a two-foot thick Compacted Clay Layer in the final cover design for Waste Management Unit (WMU) LC-2; and 3. To update the Construction Quality Assurance and Quality Control QC/QA program contained in the current RCRA Part B Permit Application. A virtual public meeting on the permit modification request will be held via Zoom Video Conferencing. Meeting Date and Time: Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/5766543238?pwd=RUNSMlZiTWM5emlBdGpkMjMyTktWZz09 (Type the above text in your browser to join the meeting.) The 60-Day comment period begins on Friday, August 7, 2020 and ends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Written comments on the permit modification request should be sent to the following DTSC Project Manager: Mr. Omar Ghaleb Hazardous Substances Engineer, Permitting Division California Environmental Protection Agency (CAL-EPA) Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) 8800 Cal Center Drive Sacramento, CA 95826-3200 Telephone number: (916) 255-3759 The Clean Harbors' facility contact is Mr. Matthew Sauvageau. His telephone number (630) 842-1336. Paper copy of the permit modification request and supporting documents are available for review at Westmorland City Hall located at 355 S. Center Street, Westmorland, California, 92281. An electronic copy can be viewed on the City of Westmorland website. In coordination with DTSC, the permit is in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The Westmorland Facility's (permittee) compliance history during the life of the permit being modified is available from the Department of Toxic Substances Control Project Manager Omar.Ghaleb@dtsc.ca.gov We are sending you this public notice because your address is on the Facility mailing list. DTSC maintains the mailing list for the Facility. We are required to notify you of changes to the permit because of the California hazardous waste regulations. Please contact Elsa Lopez, DTSC Public Participation Specialist at Elsa.Lopez@dtsc.ca.gov, to change or remove your information from the mailing list. L722 Au7
090 Legal Ads|
AVISO DE UNA MODIFICACIN DE PERMISO DE CLASE 3 CLEAN HARBORS WESTMORLAND, LLC 5296 South Garvey Road Westmorland, California 92281
Clean Harbors Westmorland, LLC, esta solicitando una modificacin de su permiso Clase 3 de instalacion de desechos peligrosos emitido por el Departamento de Control de Sustancias Txicas de California (DTSC). Clean Harbors Westmorland, LLC (Instalacin) es una instalacin permitida de tratamiento, almacenamiento, transferencia y disposicion de residuos peligrosos. La instalacin est ubicada en el 5296 South Garvey Road, Westmorland, California 92281. La Instalacin esta solicitando una modificacin del permiso para: 1. Plan de cierre, revisin del presupuesto de cierre y posterior al cierre para reflejar las unidades "tal como estn construidas"; 2. Use la capa de arcilla geosinttica (GCL) en lugar de una capa de arcilla compactada de dos pies de espesor en el diseo de la cubierta final para la Unidad de gestin manejo de desechos (WMU) LC-2; 3. Actualizar el programa de Control de Calidad / Aseguramiento de la Calidad QC / QA contenido en la actual Solicitud de Permiso RCRA Parte B. Se llevar a cabo una reunin pblica virtual sobre la solicitud de modificacin del permiso a travs de Zoom Video Conferencing.
Fecha y hora de la reunin: jueves 10 de septiembre de 2020 a las 6:00 p.m. nase a la reunin de Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/5766543238?pwd=RUNSMlZiTWM5emlBdGpkMjMyTktWZz09 (Escriba el texto anterior en su navegador para unirse a la reunin).
El perodo de comentarios de 60 das comienza el viernes 7 de agosto de 2020 y finaliza el mircoles 7 de octubre de 2020. Los comentarios por escrito sobre la solicitud de modificacin del permiso deben enviarse al siguiente Gerente de Proyecto del DTSC: Mr. Omar Ghaleb Ingeniero de Sustancias Peligrosas, Divisin de Permisos Agencia de Proteccin Ambiental de California (CAL-EPA) Departamento de Control de Sustancias Txicas (DTSC) 8800 Cal Center Drive Sacramento, CA 95826-3200 Nmero de telfono: (916) 255-3759 El contacto de las instalaciones de Clean Harbors es el Sr. Matthew Sauvageau. Su nmero de telfono (630) 842-1336. Una copia impresa de la solicitud de modificacin del permiso y los documentos de respaldo estn disponibles para su revisin en el Ayuntamiento de Westmorland ubicado en 355 S. Center Street, Westmorland, California, 92281. Se puede ver una copia electrnica en el sitio web de la Ciudad de Westmorland. En coordinacin con DTSC, el permiso cumple con la Ley de Calidad Ambiental de California (CEQA). El historial de cumplimiento de la instalacin de Westmorland (miembro del permiso) durante la vigencia del permiso que se est modificando est disponible con el Gerente del Proyecto de Control del Departamento de Control de Sustancias Txicas Omar.Ghaleb@dtsc.ca.gov Le enviamos este aviso pblico porque su direccin est en la lista de correo de la Instalacin. DTSC mantiene la lista de correo de la Instalacin. Estamos obligados a notificarle sobre cambios en el permiso debido a las regulaciones de residuos peligrosos de California. Comunquese con Elsa Lpez a Elsa.Lopez@dtsc.ca.gov, Especialista en Participacin Pblica de DTSC, para cambiar o eliminar su informacin de la lista de correo. L723 Au7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000407 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GUSTINOS REPOSTERIA 1148 J.R. Villa Ct. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1148 J.R. Villa Ct.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant: Zaida Sinohue Celaya
Residence Address:
1148 J.R. Villa Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: 07/07/2020
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/26/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Zaida Sinohue Celaya
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:07/27/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on:07/26/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L727 Au7,14,21,28
090 Legal Ads|
SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 1302.5
At its regular meeting of July 28, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Coachella Valley Water District ("CVWD") adopted an ordinance which adopts new and revised landscape and irrigation design criteria by of a new model landscape ordinance. The Ordinance is in compliance with the updated version of the State of California's model ordinance. The recorded vote of the Board is as follows: AYES: Powell, Nelson, O'Dowd, Estrada NOES: None ABSTAIN: None ABSENT: Bianco A certified copy of the full Ordinance No. 1302.5 is available in CVWD offices along with the names of those directors voting for the Ordinance. CVWD's offices are located at the following addresses: Steve Robins Administration Building 75-515 Hovley Lane East Palm Desert, CA 92211 Palm Desert Operations 75-525 Hovley Lane East Palm Desert, CA 92211 Coachella Office 51-501 Tyler Street Coachella, CA 92236 Summary of Ordinance: The Ordinance updates options for applicability, removes and adds defined terms and clarifies water use calculations compliance. Dated: August 7, 2020 /s/Sylvia Bermudez Sylvia Bermudez, Clerk of the Board Coachella Valley Water District L731 Au7
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION TO TRANSFER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE(S) (U.C.C. 6105 et seq. and B & P 24073 et seq.) Escrow No. 024683-S
Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) are: The Gore Group Enterprise, Inc., 2319 Christi Ave., Imperial, CA 92251 Doing Business as: ARCO AM PM All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) within the past three years, as stated by the Seller(s)/Licensee(s), is/are: None The name(s) and address(es) of the Buyer(s)/Applicant(s) are: Apple Valley Venture, Inc., 10261 Trademark Street, #D, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 The assets being sold are generally described as: all fixtures, equipment, goodwill, inventory, Alcoholic Beverage License and is/are located at: 1499 W. Main St., El Centro, CA 92243-2818 The type of license(s) and license no(s) to be transferred is/are: Off-Sale Beer and Wine License No. 20-571211 and are now issued for the premises located at: same The bulk sale and transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is/are intended to be consummated at the office of Mosaic Escrow, 451 W. Bonita #1, San Dimas, CA 91773 and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is 08/25/20. The purchase price or consideration in connection with the sale of the business and transfer of the license, is the sum of $1,200,000.00, including inventory, estimated at $100,000.00, which consists of the following: Cash $320,000.00 New Loan $880,000.00 Total $1,200,000.00 It has been agreed between the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) and the intended Buyer/Applicant(s), as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Dated: July 31, 2020 Seller(s)/Licensee(s) The Gore Group Enterprises, Inc. S/ Arun Gore, CFO Buyer(s)/Applicant(s) Apple Valley Venture, Inc. S/ Botrous Dahabreh, President 8/7/20 CNS-3386120# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L732 Au7
