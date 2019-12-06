090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU000982
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Zaida Y Del La Riva Rugerio and Javier A. Lara filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Lionel Antonio Lara De la Riva Proposed Name Gael Antonio Lara De la Riva
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING December 10, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 10-08-2019
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000791 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
F&L TAX AND FINANCIAL SERVICES 280 Avenida Campillo Suite E Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 4446 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sandra Fuentes Espana Residence Address: 1350 Manuel A. Ortirz Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 455-7663
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_X____
7) Publish Before:
12/12/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Sandra Fuentes Espana declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sandra Fuentes Espana, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/12/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/11/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING ISSUANCE OF MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS FOR COUNTRYSIDE II APARTMENTS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of El Centro (the "City"), California, will hold a public hearing to consider the following: Multifamily Housing Revenue Bonds for Countryside II Apartments - Pursuant to Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the "Code"), at which it will hear and consider information concerning a proposed plan of financing providing for the issuance by the California Municipal Finance Authority of exempt facility bonds for a qualified residential rental project pursuant to Section 142(a)(7) of the Code in one or more series issued from time to time, including bonds issued to refund such exempt facility bonds in one or more series from time to time, and at no time to exceed $15,000,000 in outstanding aggregate principal amount, to finance or refinance the acquisition, construction, improvement and equipping of a 56-unit multifamily rental housing project located at 1725 Adams Avenue, El Centro, California. The facilities are to be owned by Countryside II CIC, LP (the "Borrower") or a partnership of which Chelsea Investment Corporation (the "Developer") or a related person to the Developer is the general partner (the "Project"). NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, the public hearing will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits), in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard. Any comments regarding this item may be raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council of the City of El Centro at, or prior to, the public hearing. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243 Telephone 760-337-4545. L. Diane Caldwell, CMC City Clerk Dated: November 12, 2019 L292 D6
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000813 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MODERN HOME FURNITURE 2451 Rockwood Ave, Ste 119 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1225 Fiesta Ave Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sonia Karina Carreno Fernando Wong Residence Address: 1225 Fiesta Ave Calexico, CA 92231 2304 Arthur Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/18/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Sonia Karina Carreno declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sonia K. Carreno
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/18/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/17/2024
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
The Imperial County Office of Education-Migrant Education Program Region 6, which is located at 1398 Sperber Road, El Centro, California, 92243 is soliciting bids for University-Based Summer Institute, which 10 school districts with students from K-10th will participate. The University-Based Summer Institute will provide the following services: 1) Recruit and hire 32 University Education Division Teacher Candidates and Professional development providers; be responsible of their hired personnel; 2) Train the School District Migrant Education Summer Teachers; 3) Monitor the implementation of the curriculum that is uniquely designed for Migrant students; 4) Insure personnel provide support for the implementation of the curriculum to include site visitations; 5) Organize a University orientation for parents and students; 6) Conduct surveys by participants and teacher interns; 7) Submit timely monthly financial reports to ICOE. More information regarding bid information please refer to the following website www.icoe.org. Please submit your bids to ICOE-Migrant Education Program Department to Dr. Sandra Kofford, ICOE-MEP Senior Director at skofford@icoe.org no later than December 20, 2019 at 5 PM. Responses will be provided December 30, 2019. L317 N25,26,27,28,29,D2,3,4,5,6
SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)
NOTICE to DEFENDANT: AVISO al DEMANDADO: Bianco Asphalt Products, Inc., a California Corporation; Juan L. Gomez, an individual, and DOES 1-20
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Community Development Transportation Lending Services, a Washington D.C. non-profit corporation _______________
_______________________________________
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de Calfiornia (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte la podia quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requsitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediantamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requistos para otener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales in fines de lucro. Puede encotnrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costs exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.
CASE NUMBER (Numero del Caso): ECU000840
The name and address of the court is: Superior Court of California, Imperial County 1625 Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccin y el nmero de telfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Richard S. Davis, Esq., Fickel & Davis, 3254 Fourth Ave., San Diego, CA 92103 (619) 557-9420 DATE: 04/03/2019 (Fecha) Interin Maria Rhinehart, Clerk (Secretario), by Jaquelin Quiroz, Deputy (Adjunto) L331 N29,D6,13,20
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000835 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VICTOR LOZANO ROOFING 1405 4th St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
233 Paulin Ave #5628 Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Victor Bryan Lozano Residence Address: 155 E Ross Rd. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 697-4431
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/22/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Victor Lozano declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Victor Lozano
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/22/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/21/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000844 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
JAC RECYCLING AND PROCESSOR 239A W. Orange Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
239A W. Orange Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jose A Cardona Residence Address: 323 E Ross Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/26/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jose A Cardona, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/26/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/25/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
