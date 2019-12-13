090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000813 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MODERN HOME FURNITURE 2451 Rockwood Ave, Ste 119 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1225 Fiesta Ave Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sonia Karina Carreno Fernando Wong Residence Address: 1225 Fiesta Ave Calexico, CA 92231 2304 Arthur Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/18/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Sonia Karina Carreno declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sonia K. Carreno
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/18/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/17/2024
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
L302 N22,29,D6,13
090 Legal Ads|
SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)
NOTICE to DEFENDANT: AVISO al DEMANDADO: Bianco Asphalt Products, Inc., a California Corporation; Juan L. Gomez, an individual, and DOES 1-20
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Community Development Transportation Lending Services, a Washington D.C. non-profit corporation _______________
_______________________________________
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de Calfiornia (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte la podia quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requsitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediantamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requistos para otener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales in fines de lucro. Puede encotnrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costs exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.
CASE NUMBER (Numero del Caso): ECU000840
The name and address of the court is: Superior Court of California, Imperial County 1625 Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccin y el nmero de telfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Richard S. Davis, Esq., Fickel & Davis, 3254 Fourth Ave., San Diego, CA 92103 (619) 557-9420 DATE: 04/03/2019 (Fecha) Interin Maria Rhinehart, Clerk (Secretario), by Jaquelin Quiroz, Deputy (Adjunto) L331 N29,D6,13,20
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000835 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VICTOR LOZANO ROOFING 1405 4th St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
233 Paulin Ave #5628 Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Victor Bryan Lozano Residence Address: 155 E Ross Rd. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 697-4431
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/22/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Victor Lozano declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Victor Lozano
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/22/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/21/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L333 N29,D6,13,20
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000844 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
JAC RECYCLING AND PROCESSOR 239A W. Orange Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
239A W. Orange Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jose A Cardona Residence Address: 323 E Ross Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/26/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jose A Cardona, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/26/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/25/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L338 D6,13,20,27
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000859 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ACCURATE PLUMBING AND RESTORATION 1601 Drew Rd. #68 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1601 Drew Rd. #68 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Accurate Plumbing Inc Residence Address: 1601 Drew Rd. #68 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 978-8077
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/20/1992
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/02/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C2052376
9)
I, Karl J Harrington declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Karl J Harrington, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/03/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/02/2024
AQuezada Pasillas Deputy Clerk
L340 D13,20,27,J3
090 Legal Ads|
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC. Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at a public sale by competitive bidding on the 7th Day of January, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at: Interstate Mini-Storage, 1845 South 4th Street, El Centro CA, 92243 County of Imperial, State of California, the following: Manuel L Balderrama: Misc Toys, Misc Brown Boxes, Black Bags Elban Cervantes: Set of Lamps, Misc Tote's, Misc Brown Boxes, Cooler, Misc Tools, 3 Center Tables, Vacuum, Misc Toys, 2 Mattress, Bed Frame, Tool Box, Rug, CD'S, Plastic Sheeting. Jeronima Medina: Cooler, Laminate Flooring, Traveling Bags, Suite Case, Misc Brown Boxes, Tote's, 4 Frames Vanessa Palacios: Bike Patricia Rhodes: Chairs, Misc Toys, Misc Brown Boxes, Chalkboard, Table. Adriana Salazar: Media Center ,Misc Brown Boxes, Suit Cases, Clock, Misc Tote's, Basket of Shoes, Backpack, Bose Home Theater, PC, Home Decorations, Iron Esther Vidal: Mattress, Misc Clothes, Stroller, Battery Jumper, Travel Bag, Suite Case, Toys, Misc Tote's, Business Case, Folding Chair. Esther Vidal: 2 Tires, 3 Rims, Chairs, 2 Printers, 2 Vacuum, Mirror, Suite Cases, Misc Toys, Rug, Car Bumper, Drawer, Misc Bags, Fan Cooler, TV, Shovel, Bottle Jack. Dollyrose Villalon: Barbie Collection, Game Table, Misc Tote's, Racks, Traveling Bags, Guitar Case, Books, Skil Stairs. L343 D13,20
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000876 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VALLEY DRY CLEANING 1480 S 4th St. Suite D El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1480 S 4th St. Suite D El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Valley Dry Cleaning, Inc. Residence Address: 1480 S 4th St. Suite D El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 353-7419
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/01/2015
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/08/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4177204
9)
I, Marco Briones declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Marco Briones, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L347 D13,20,27,J3
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000881 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SOLORZANO WELDING & MECHANICAL 864 S 1st St. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
864 S 1st St. Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jose Zavala Solorzano Residence Address: 864 S 1st St. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
01/09/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jose Solorzano declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jose Zavala Solorzano
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/09/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L348 D13,20,27,J3
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000853 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MAYAN GOLD EXTRACTS 551 W. HWY. 111 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
511 W. Euclid Avenue El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Doble A, LLC Residence Address: 511 W. Euclid Avenue El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
01/01/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201922510409
9)
I, Marci Morales declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Marci Morales, COO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/02/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/01/2024
Virginia Wong Deputy Clerk
L349 D13,20,27,J3
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000854 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
THE HEADSTASH MARKETPLACE THE HEADSTASH EXCHANGE DISTRIBUTION COMPANY 551 W. HWY 111 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
511 W. Euclid Avenue El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
A & M Elite Commerce LLC Residence Address: 511 W. Euclid Avenue El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
01/01/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
201931710221 201922510409
9)
I, Marci Morales declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Marci Morales, COO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/02/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/01/2024
Virginia Wong Deputy Clerk
L350 D13,20,27,J3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.