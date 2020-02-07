090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008647067 Title Order No.: 528987-01 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 044-4357006 703 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(c)(1). The summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(c)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/27/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 07/03/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-018684 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of IMPERIAL County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: DANIEL M. MARTINEZ AND MARIA ISABEL MARTINEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 02/21/2020 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Imperial County Courthouse, 939 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Main Entrance. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 622 SKY VIEW DRIVE, IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA 92251 APN#: 064-324-002-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $218,009.20. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008647067. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 01/14/2020 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4715665 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020, 02/07/2020 L406 J24,31,F7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000902 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IMPERIAL DESIGN 1068 South 9th Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1068 South 9th Street El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Virgilio Anguiano Estrella Residence Address: 1068 South 9th Street El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
01/17/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Virgilio Anguiano Estrella declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Virgilio Anguiano Estrella
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/18/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/17/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L418 J17,24,31,F7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000050 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
QUALITY RESTORATION SERVICES 1137 Meadow Dr. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1137 Meadow Dr. Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Edward Estrada Residence Address: 1137 Meadow Dr. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 502-2576
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/21/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/20/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Edward Estrada declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Edward Estrada
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/21/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/20/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L419 J24,31,F7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000067 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ASPAPRE 354 West Holt Ave. Apt #3 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
125 E 3rd Street Suite #03 Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
James D Simmons
Residence Address:
354 West Holt Ave. Apt #3 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 270-9172
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/15/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/27/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
James D Simmons, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/28/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/27/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L441 F7,14,21,28
090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF EL CENTRO PUBLIC REVIEW NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION NO. 19-01
Notice is hereby given that the City of El Centro has prepared a draft Mitigated Negative Declaration for the South Dogwood Annexation Project. The project site consists of 67.78 acres of land located along the west side of South Dogwood Avenue, from Danenberg Drive to 660 feet north of McCabe Road, and bounded on the west by the Union Pacific Railroad. The project would annex the site to the City of El Centro, pre-zone the site from County Medium Industrial to City General Commercial (northern 53.13 acres) and High-Density Residential (southern 11.97 acres), with the remaining acres being planned for future public right-of-way. Furthermore, the project will amend the General Plan to designate the site from General Industrial and Low Density Residential planned uses to General Commercial and High Medium Density Residential uses. There are no current plans for commercial or residential projects to be developed on these parcels. Future development of these parcels is anticipated to conform to the allowed uses with each of the proposed zone designations and would require future discretionary review by the City. A copy of the Mitigated Negative Declaration and related documents are available for public inspection at City Hall, Community Development Department, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration may also be accessed via the City's website at www.cityofelcentro.org/communitydevelopment. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration will be available for a 30-day public review period beginning February 7, 2020 to March 8, 2020. Comments received during this time period will be included as part of the decision making process. Written comments should be directed to Norma M. Villicaa, Community Development Director, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, California, 92243. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department at (760) 337-4545. Norma M. Villicaa, AICP Community Development Director L444 F7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000070 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
M'TRIANA SERVICES 28 W Third St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1201 De Leon Ave Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Diana Mariel Cobos
Residence Address:
1201 De Leon Ave Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 791-8975
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/27/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Diana Mariel Cobos declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Diana Mariel Cobos, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/28/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/27/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L447 F7,14,21,28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.