FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000067 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ASPAPRE 354 West Holt Ave. Apt #3 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
125 E 3rd Street Suite #03 Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
James D Simmons
Residence Address:
354 West Holt Ave. Apt #3 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 270-9172
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/15/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/27/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
James D Simmons, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/28/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/27/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L441 F7,14,21,28
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No.: FHAC.277-592 APN: 023-411-009-000 Title Order No.: 191157108-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/31/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RITA MORALES, A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: PROBER AND RAPHAEL, ALC Recorded 8/7/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-037826 in book N/A, page N/A of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Date of Sale: 3/12/2020 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the north entrance to the county courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $176,742.33 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 173 E BONITA STREET CALIPATRIA, CA 92233 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case FHAC.277-592. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 2/4/2020 PROBER AND RAPHAEL, ALC 20750 Ventura Blvd. #100 Woodland Hills, California 91364 Sale Line: (714) 730-2727 Rita Terzyan, Trustee Sale Technician A-FN4717712 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020 L445 F14,21,28
T.S. No. 081145-CA APN: 064-202-008-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/12/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/1/2020 at 2:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/23/2018, as Instrument No. 2018001050, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: TRAVIS COLLINS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: AT THE FRONT STEPS OF THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 939 MAIN ST., EL CENTRO, CA 92243 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 716 S H ST IMPERIAL, CA 92251 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $24,612.71 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 081145-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 L446 F14,21,28
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000070 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
M'TRIANA SERVICES 28 W Third St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1201 De Leon Ave Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Diana Mariel Cobos
Residence Address:
1201 De Leon Ave Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 791-8975
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/27/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Diana Mariel Cobos declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Diana Mariel Cobos, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/28/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/27/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L447 F7,14,21,28
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000124 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ANTERNA CONSULTING 617 Quartz St Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
617 Quartz St Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Norman Enrico Roxas
Residence Address:
617 Quartz St Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 355-8479
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
03/11/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Norman Enrico Roxas declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Norman Enrico Roxas
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/10/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/09/2025
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
L455 F14,21,28,M6
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000106 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY WESTERN DIVISION 2000 Shell Canyon Rd. Ocotillo, CA 92273 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
500 N. Brand Blvd. Glendale, CA 91203
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Calmat Co.
Residence Address:
1200 Urban Center Dr. Birmingham, AL 35242
Phone Number (Optional):
(602) 284-0741
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/15/2020
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/06/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C0132449
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Mark Reardon, Vice President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/05/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/04/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L456 F14,21,28,M6
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001239
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Gerald Shane Fernandez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Gerald Shane Fernandez Proposed Name Shane Fernandez
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING April 06, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 02-04-2020
Brook L. Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L458 F14,21,28,M6
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001247
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Diana Olivas filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Arnold Mateo Chaparro Proposed Name Alberto Mateo Parra
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING March 23, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 02-10-2020
Brook L. Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L461 F14,21,28,M6
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008624397 Title Order No.: 1154006 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/10/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/16/2005 as Instrument No. 023019, Book No. 2447 and Page No. 128 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of IMPERIAL County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: FRANCISCO VASQUEZ, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 03/19/2020 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE NORTH ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 939 MAIN STREET, EL CENTRO, CA 92243. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 220 W. HAMILTON AVE, EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243 APN#: 053-403-011-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $110,116.85. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008624397. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 02/13/2020 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4718544 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020 L468 F21,28,M6
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000146 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
AG HATS 1025 5th St. Apt A Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1025 5th St. Apt A Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Arturo Antonio Garcia
Residence Address:
1025 5th St. Apt A Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 250-9743
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
05/25/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/21/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Arturo Antonio Garcia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Arturo Antonio Garcia, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/20/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/19/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L475 F28,M6,13,20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.) Escrow No. 153277P-CG
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller(s) is/are: Janan Tobia Toma, 800 S 8th Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Doing business as: 8th St Market All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the seller(s), is/are: None The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller(s) is: Same as above The name(s) and business address of the buyer(s) is/are: Lorans Sabah Loqa, 800 S 8th Street, El Centro, CA 92243 The assets being sold are generally described as: BUSINESS, TRADE NAME, GOODWILL, FURNITURE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT, LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS, LEASEHOLD INTEREST AND INVENTORY and are located at: "8th Street Market" 800 S. 8th Street, El Centro, CA 92243 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Allison-McCloskey Escrow Company, 4820 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115-4695 and the anticipated sale date is March 17, 2020. This bulk sale Is not subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but rather to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Allison-McCloskey Escrow Company, 4820 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115-4695, and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be March 16, 2020, which is the business day before the anticipated sale date specified above. Dated: 02/11/20 Buyer's Signature By: /s/ Lorans Sabah Loqa 2/28/20 CNS-3345759# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L476 F28
CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF A PARTIALLY RECIRCULATED DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT (DEIR):
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is the Lead Agency for the Partially Recirculated Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed State Water Project Water Supply Amendments for Water Management (proposed project). In October 2018, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) circulated the State Water Project Water Supply Contract Amendments for Water Management and California Waterfix Draft Environmental Impact Report (2018 DEIR), State Clearinghouse Number 2018072033. On May 2, 2019, the Director of DWR issued a memo withdrawing approval of California WaterFix. On May 20, 2019 DWR and the SWP Public Water Agencies (PWAs) held a public meeting and negotiated a change to the June 27, 2018 Agreement in Principle (AIP) to remove the objective that would have addressed the cost allocation of California WaterFix. Therefore, this Partially Recirculated Draft Environmental Impact Report provides an amended project description that reflects removal of the AIP provisions regarding cost allocation for California WaterFix. The proposed project is located within the State Water Project (SWP) Service Area, which includes the water delivery facilities of the SWP and service areas of the PWAs that receive water from the SWP. The proposed project would add, delete, and modify provisions of the Contracts and clarify certain terms of the Contracts that will provide greater water management regarding transfers and exchanges of SWP water within the SWP service area. The proposed project would not build new or modify existing SWP facilities nor change any of the PWAs Annual Table A amounts. The proposed project would not change the water supply delivered by the SWP, as SWP water would continue to be delivered to the PWAs consistent with current Contract terms and all regulatory requirements. A copy of the Partially Recirculated DEIR can be found at these locations: https://water.ca.gov/News/Public-Notices; or El Centro Public Library 1140 North Imperial Avenue El Centro, CA 92243 ANY INTERESTED PERSON may comment on the Partially Recirculated DEIR for the proposed project. Comments must be in writing and received by 5:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on April 13, 2020, which is 45 days after publication of this notice on February 28, 2020. Please send your written comments to: Brian "BG" Heiland, Principal Engineer, State Water Project, Department of Water Resources, P.O. Box 942836, Sacramento, CA 94236-0001 or by e-mail to: VMTAmendment@water.ca.gov. Comments should focus only on the new information about the proposed project. If you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact Brian "BG" Heiland at (916) 653-4547 or email at Brian.Heiland@water.ca.gov. L477 F28
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO COSTCO WHOLESALE FOR A MODIFICATION TO AIR DISTRICT PERMIT 2769B-3
Pursuant to Rule 206, of Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rules and Regulations, the Air Pollution Control Officer has made a preliminary decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to Costco Wholesale for a modification to Permit No. 2769B-3. Permit 2769B-3 regulates the Costco Wholesale's retail gasoline service station located at 2030 N. Imperial Ave. in El Centro, CA. The proposed modification consists of replacing Healey Clean Air Separator with an Arid Permeator AT-150. Authority to Construct Permit No. 2769B-4 will include conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The public has an opportunity to submit comments regarding this proposed decision to the ICAPCD. Written comments will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for the submission of comments is March 30, 2020. The application and supporting documentation may be examined at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information regarding this matter, please contact Marco Luigi Perrone (APC Engineer) or Jesus Ramirez (APC Division Manager) at (442) 265-1800. L484 F28
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000092 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DATE GARDNES MHP 1020 W. Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) P.O. Box 2308 Laguna Hills, CA 92654
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Laguna Asset Partners Inc.
Residence Address:
23117 Plaza Pointe Dr. #100 Laguna Hills, CA 92654
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 460-6536
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/--/2018
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/05/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C2476179
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Ralph Beatty, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/04/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/03/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L487 F28,M6,13,20
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO SPRECKELS SUGAR CO. FOR A MODIFICATION TO AIR DISTRICT PERMIT No.1631A
Pursuant to Rule 206, of Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rules and Regulations, the Air Pollution Control Officer has made a preliminary decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to Spreckels Sugar Co. for a modification to Permit No. 1631A. Permit 1631A regulates the lime kilns for Spreckels Sugar Co. located at 395 W. Keystone Rd, Brawley, CA. The proposed modification consists of the installation of a thermal oxidizer, which will be utilized exclusively during the lime kilns start up process. Authority to Construct Permit No. 1631A-1 will include conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The public has an opportunity to submit comments regarding this proposed decision to the ICAPCD. Written comments will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for the submission of comments is March 30, 2020. The application and supporting documentation may be examined at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information regarding this matter, please contact Victor H. Mendez (APC Engineer) or Jesus Ramirez (APC Division Manager) at (442) 265-1800. L489 F28
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - REVISION OF FALSE ALARM FEES REVISION OF AQUATIC CENTER SWIM TEAM USE FEES CITY OF EL CENTRO CITY HALL CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS 1275 Main St., El Centro CA
Notice hereby is given that on March 17, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as it may be heard, during the regular City Council meeting, the City Council of the City of El Centro will hold a public hearing to consider the following fee revisions: 1) revision and increase alarm permit fees and false alarm fees charged by the Police and Fire Departments for residential and commercial security and fire alarm responses, including an annual CPI automatic inflator as provided for all other City user fees; and 2) reduction of Aquatic Center Swim Team Fees for meet rentals, lane rentals, masters swimming and summer league. Copies of the proposed revised fees along with the documentation supporting the calculation of such fees are on file for inspection in the Office of the City Clerk, at City Hall, at 1275 Main St., El Centro, CA. If approved, the fee revisions will be effective immediately upon adoption. At the public hearing, the City Council will hear all comments regarding this proposed fee increase. All interested persons are invited to attend. Anyone wishing to protest this action must file a written response or may appear personally at the public hearing. Prior to the hearing, written comments in favor or against should be sent to City Clerk, City Hall, at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you challenge any project or fee in court, you may be held to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing or in written correspondence to the City Clerk at or prior to the public hearing as described in this notice. For additional information contact Ken Herbert, Fire Chief at Fire Department Headquarters, 1910 N. Waterman Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243, 760-337-4530, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Ruben Martel, El Centro Police Department, 150 N. Imperial Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243, 760-335-4665, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or Rebecca Corfman, El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243, 760-335-4550, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. L. Diane Caldwell, CMC City Clerk City of El Centro L490 F28
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
GENERAL: Various Sites: Rockwood Elementary, Kennedy Gardens Elementary, Mains Elementary, Enrique Camarena Middle School MANDATORY PREBID AND JOB WALK: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Calexico Unified School District of Imperial Valley, California, acting by and though its Governing Board, hereafter referred to as the District will receive up to, but not later than March 19th by 5:00 m. sealed bids for the award of a contract for the following: Paving various sites. The district will be holding a mandatory job walk on March 5th at 9:00 am. Please check in at the main office of each site. The job walk will begin at Kennedy Gardens Elementary School 2300 Rockwood Ave. All areas needing repair will be identified by the district during the job walk. All Bids are due on March 19th by 5:00 pm. All sealed bids shall be sent to Mr. Chris De La Rosa, Supervisor of Maintenance Operations and Transportation, Calexico Unified School District, 1085 Andrade Ave, Calexico, CA 92231. Please direct all questions regarding this RFP to Mr. De La Rosa. Email: cdelarosa@cusdk12.org. Bid documents to be posted no later than March 6th. L491 F28,M2
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000160 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
W. SANDOVAL TRUCKING INC. 2075 Sandoval Circle Num A El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 2075 Sandoval Circle Num A El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
W. Sandoval Trucking Inc.
Residence Address:
2075 Sandoval Circle Num A El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 595-5644
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/04/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/27/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4539022
9)
I, Wilfredo Sandoval declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Wilfredo Sandoval, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/26/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/25/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L495 F28,M6,13,20
