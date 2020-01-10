090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000873 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN DESERT REHABILITATION INSTITUTE & AQUATIC THERAPY 181 W. Legion Rd. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sean McKeown Physical Therapy, Inc. Sean McKeown Residence Address: 181 W. Legion Road Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
09/30/2013
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/08/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sean McKeown,Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L375 D27,J3,10,17
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000872 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN DESERT REHABILITATION INSTITUTE 2536 Rockwood Avenue #107 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sean McKeown Physical Therapy, Inc. Sean McKeown Residence Address: 2536 Rockwood Avenue #107 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
04/21/2009
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/08/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sean McKeown,Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L376 D27,J3,10,17
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000874 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN DESERT REHABILITATION INSTITUTE & HAND CENTER 1611 West Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sean McKeown Physical Therapy, Inc. Sean McKeown Residence Address: 1611 West Main Street El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/30/2014
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/08/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sean McKeown,Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L377 D27,J3,10,17
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000883 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RIDERS PAINT SUPPLY CENTER 771 Broadway Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
771 Broadway Ave El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Carlos Alberto Gerardo Residence Address: 271 W. Puerto Escondido Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
12/11/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/10/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Carlos Alberto Gerardo declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Carlos Alberto Gerardo
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/11/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/10/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L382 J3,10,17,24
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000898 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
QUALITY RESTORATIONS CONSTRUCTION 656 Joshua Tree St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
656 Joshua Tree St. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis Gerardo Ramirez Residence Address: 656 Joshua Tree St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 554-9262
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
11/10/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/16/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Luis G. Ramirez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis Gerardo Ramirez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/17/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/16/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L392 J10,17,24,31
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000004 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
KNS DELIVERIES 8 E Second St. Heber, CA 92249 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8 E Second St. Heber, CA 92249
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Kevin Fonseca Residence Address: 8 E Second St. Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 442-3611
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
02/05/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Kevin Fonseca declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Kevin Fonseca, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/06/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/05/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L393 J10,17,24,31
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT, NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIEN PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at the public auction pursuant to Business and Professions Code Section 21700 et esq. and the Civil Code of the State of California beginning with Section 1998 the following household and personal property as identified by tenant name and storage unit number to-wit: The following units are located at Packers Mini Storage, 665 Old Highway 111, in the City of Brawley, County of Imperial, State of California: #B244-Mendoza, Stacy #B65--Reyes, Samantha Michelle #B71--Swift, Elexis Rae #B60--Donayre, Isaac Daniel #B230-Price, Justin Todd #B180-Duarte, Cynthia Ann #B64--Rutledge, Vickie Marlene #B69--Prieto, Lucky Brellenne The following units are located at Packers Imperial Mini Storage, 2327 US Hwy 86, in the City of Imperial, County of Imperial, State of California: #A30--Cervantes, Danae #A42--Cox, Paul #C15--John, P.S. #30-Navarrete, Adrian #D25-Martin, Maria #F9--Golden Corral This sale will be competitive bidding on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. in Brawley and 11:00 a.m. in Imperial. All units listed above to be sold for storage fees and we reserve the right to bid at the sale and to delete any unit prior to sale. Goods must be removed same day as sale with a refundable cleaning deposit required. CASH ONLY L394 J10,17
NOTICE OF FINAL DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO BRANDT CO., INC. FOR AN EXISTING LARGE CONFINED ANIMAL FACILITY (BEEF FEEDLOT)
Pursuant to Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rule 217, the Air Pollution Control Officer (APCO) has made the final decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to Brandt Co., Inc. for the proposed expansion of an existing beef feedlot located in Calipatria, CA. The beef feedlot, which is classified as a Large Confined Animal Facility (LCAF), will be increasing their throughput of cattle per day. ATC Permit No. 3668A-1 includes operating conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The ATC Permit may be examined at the Air Pollution Control District Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information regarding this permit, please contact Marco Luigi Perrone, ICAPCD Engineer, at (442) 265-1800. L397 J10
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000008 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GT TRANSPORT 1553 S Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1553 S Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
GT Carriers, Inc Residence Address: 1553 S. Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 512-0706
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
11/25/2013
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/06/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C3611525
9)
I, Luis F. Garcia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis F. Garcia, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/07/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/06/2025
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
L398 J10,17,24,31
Central Union High School District REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL RFP # 2020-01
Notice is hereby given that the Central Union High School District ("District") is seeking Requests for Proposals (RFP) from qualified firms to submit proposals to provide:
LINEN SERVICES FOR SCHOOL SITE OFFICES, FOOD SERVICES DEPARTMENT, MAINTENANE/TRANSPORTATION/SHOP DEPARTMENTS AND DISTRICT OFFICE
The RFP sets forth relevant information regarding the detailed and specific information about the scope of services, submission requirements and selection procedures. The RFP will be available for pick up at the District Office, 351 Ross Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 beginning at 8:00 a.m. (PST) on Friday, January 10, 2020 or it may be downloaded from the District's Website at http://www.cuhsd.net/Departments/Business--Support-Services/Developer-Fees-Reports-Forms--Plans/index.html . All questions relating to the RFP shall be made in accordance with RFP document and are due Monday, January 20, 2020 by 4:00 p.m. (PST), via e-mail to arnold@cuhsd.net. Phone calls will not be accepted. The District expects to respond to all questions by 4:00 p.m. (PST) on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The District will post a copy of all questions received and their answers on the District's website at www.cuhsd.net . Proposals in response to this RFP are due on Friday, January 31, 2020 and must be received at the District Office by 2:00 p.m. (PST). No electronic submissions or facsimile transmissions will be accepted. Qualifications must be submitted in sealed envelopes or boxes. Respondents are advised to carefully review submission instructions contained in the RFP documents. The District reserves the right to reject proposals with or without cause and for any reason, to waive any irregularities or informalities, and to solicit and re-advertise for other proposals. Incomplete or non-responsive proposals may be rejected by the District as non-responsive. The District reserves the right to reject any proposal for any reason, including, but without limitation, if the Proposer fails to submit any required documentation, if the Proposer is in arrears or in default upon any debt or contract to the District or has failed to perform faithfully any previous contract with the District or with other governmental jurisdictions. All information required by the RFP must be supplied to constitute a responsive proposal. *The successful vendor will provide linen services according to USDA federal procurement regulations and guidelines as well as State of California Department of Education procurement policies and guidelines. L399 J10
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000009 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
QUICK LANE TIRE & AUTO CENTER 811 S. Brawley Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1520 W. Ford Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
El Centro Motors Residence Address: 1520 W. Ford Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 336-2100
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
02/06/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C0315505
9)
I, Thomas Topuzes declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Thomas Topuzes, Chief Financial Officer
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/13/2015 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/12/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L400 J10,17,24,31
