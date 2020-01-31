090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000898 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
QUALITY RESTORATIONS CONSTRUCTION 656 Joshua Tree St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
656 Joshua Tree St. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis Gerardo Ramirez Residence Address: 656 Joshua Tree St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 554-9262
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
11/10/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/16/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Luis G. Ramirez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis Gerardo Ramirez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/17/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/16/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L392 J10,17,24,31
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000004 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
KNS DELIVERIES 8 E Second St. Heber, CA 92249 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8 E Second St. Heber, CA 92249
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Kevin Fonseca Residence Address: 8 E Second St. Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 442-3611
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
02/05/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Kevin Fonseca declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Kevin Fonseca, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/06/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/05/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L393 J10,17,24,31
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000008 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GT TRANSPORT 1553 S Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1553 S Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
GT Carriers, Inc Residence Address: 1553 S. Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 512-0706
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
11/25/2013
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/06/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C3611525
9)
I, Luis F. Garcia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis F. Garcia, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/07/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/06/2025
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
L398 J10,17,24,31
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000009 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
QUICK LANE TIRE & AUTO CENTER 811 S. Brawley Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1520 W. Ford Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
El Centro Motors Residence Address: 1520 W. Ford Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 336-2100
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
02/06/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C0315505
9)
I, Thomas Topuzes declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Thomas Topuzes, Chief Financial Officer
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/13/2015 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/12/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L400 J10,17,24,31
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008647067 Title Order No.: 528987-01 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 044-4357006 703 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(c)(1). The summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(c)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/27/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 07/03/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-018684 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of IMPERIAL County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: DANIEL M. MARTINEZ AND MARIA ISABEL MARTINEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 02/21/2020 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Imperial County Courthouse, 939 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Main Entrance. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 622 SKY VIEW DRIVE, IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA 92251 APN#: 064-324-002-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $218,009.20. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008647067. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 01/14/2020 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4715665 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020, 02/07/2020 L406 J24,31,F7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000902 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IMPERIAL DESIGN 1068 South 9th Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1068 South 9th Street El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Virgilio Anguiano Estrella Residence Address: 1068 South 9th Street El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
01/17/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Virgilio Anguiano Estrella declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Virgilio Anguiano Estrella
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/18/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/17/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L418 J17,24,31,F7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000050 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
QUALITY RESTORATION SERVICES 1137 Meadow Dr. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1137 Meadow Dr. Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Edward Estrada Residence Address: 1137 Meadow Dr. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 502-2576
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/21/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/20/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Edward Estrada declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Edward Estrada
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/21/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/20/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L419 J24,31,F7,14
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000025 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FERNANDEZ CONSTRUCTION COMPANY 157 Driftwood Drive El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
157 Driftwood Drive El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Angel M. Fernandez Jr. Residence Address: 157 Driftwood Drive El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 317-3211
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/03/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/12/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Angel M.Fernandez Jr. declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Angel M. Fernandez Jr., Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/13/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/12/2025
Virginia Wong Deputy Clerk
L426 J24,31,F7,14
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE INVITING BIDS
RECEIPT OF BIDS: Sealed bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of El Centro, CITY of the WORK, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, until 2:00 PM, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, for general landscape services, tree-trimming and removal, and emergency on-call services at various parks and public facilities within the City of El Centro. Bids received after the due time and date will not be considered. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The general scope of services includes: To provide all labor, tools, equipment, materials and supplies necessary to complete all the work in a timely manner that will meet the City's requirements. The initial term of the Agreement will be two years, with three possible one-year extensions. Increased compensation may be negotiated for such extension. CONTRACTOR shall be required to perform the following landscape maintenance activities at various sites throughout the City as follows: Tree trimming 15 Feet maximum Tree removal including stump and roots Tree planting per City Guidelines Lawn mowing/edging maintenance Irrigation system (all systems) maintenance Weed abatement Clean up and disposal and/or recycling of generated green waste Root pruning and root barrier installation Shrub trimming Groundcover maintenance Fertilizing Emergency on-call services Certified Tree Arborist Services (new requirement) SITE OF WORK: The site of the WORK is located in the City of El Centro City limits at various city parks and facilities as outlined in the bid schedule. OPENING OF BIDS: The bids will be publicly opened and read at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the above-mentioned office of the CITY. CONTRACTORS and their authorized agents are invited to be present. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The contract documents are entitled "General Landscaping Services, Tree Removal and Irrigation Repair and Emergency Landscaping Services at Various City Parks and Facilities." The Contract Documents may be downloaded free from Planet Bids by visiting the City of El Centro website at www.cityofelcentro.org and selecting "Public Works (Planet Bids)" from the "DOING BUSINESS" drop down. A compact disc containing electronic copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained at the Economic Development office located at 1249 Main St., El Centro for a fee of $5.00; however, the bidder will be required to register for the project on Planet Bids prior to receipt of the compact disc. COMPLETION OF WORK: The term of the contract will be for an initial two (2) year period, and will include (3) three options for (1) year extensions up to a total contract of five (5) years. BIDS TO REMAIN OPEN: The successful CONTRACTOR shall guarantee the total bid price for a period of 120 calendar days from the date of bid opening. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE CLASSIFICATION: In accordance with the provisions of California law, the CITY has determined that the successful CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid business license from the City of El Centro and a C-27 Landscaping license from the State of California at the time that the bid is submitted and maintain during the period of the contract. Failure to possess the specified licenses shall render the bid non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the contract to any CONTRACTOR not possessing said licenses. Failure of the successful CONTRACTOR to possess said licenses during the contract period will be considered a breach of the contract. MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE: Bidders MUST attend a pre-bid conference which will be conducted by the City's PROJECT MANAGER on February 5, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. The meeting will be held at the Economic Development Division, 1249 Main St., El Centro, CA 92243. The objective of the Pre-bid conference is to acquaint Bidders with the scope of work and provide the opportunity to conduct a job walk to familiarize the bidders with the site conditions. MANDATORY EXAMINATION OF WORK SITES: The CONTRACTOR is required to examine carefully all the sites as listed in the bid document. Absent CONTRACTOR's solicitation phase bid protest, City of an error in the bid documents, it will be assumed that the CONTRACTOR has investigated and is satisfied as to the conditions to be encountered, the character, quality and quantities of WORK to be performed, and as to the requirements of the contract documents. It is mutually agreed that submission of a bid shall be considered prima facie evidence that the CONTRACTOR has made such examination. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All communications relative to this WORK shall be directed, in writing, to the CITY's Community Services Director prior to the opening of bids.
City of El Centro Parks & Recreation Division 1249 Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Attn: Adriana Nava Community Services Director Telephone: (760) 337-4543 Email - anava@cityofelcentro.org
CITY'S RESPONSES: The City's responses to questions that may be asked will be provided by written addendum if time permits. No oral comments shall be of any force or effect with respect to this request for bids. CALIFORNIA WAGE RATE REQUIREMENTS: In accordance with the provisions of California Labor Code sections 1770 et seq. as amended, the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages in accordance with the standards set forth in such sections for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed. A copy of said wage rates is on file at the office of CITY. It shall be mandatory for CONTRACTOR to whom the WORK is awarded, and upon any Subcontractor under CONTRACTOR, to pay not less than said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the WORK. CONTRACTOR AND SUBCONTRACTOR REGISTRATION WITH DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: Labor Code section 1771.1 provides that a contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code section 4104, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as that term is defined in Chapter 1, Part 7, Division 2 of the Labor Code, unless currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. Labor Code section 1771.1 also provides that it is not a violation of that section for an unregistered contractor to submit a bid that is authorized by Business and Professions Code section 7029.1 or by Public Contract Code section 10164, provided the contractor is registered to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 at the time the contract is awarded. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. RETAINAGE FROM PAYMENTS: CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred (100) percent of payments due under the Contract Documents from time to time, without retention of any portion of the payment by CITY, by depositing securities of equivalent value with CITY in accordance with the provisions of section 22300 of the Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by CITY, whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in section 16430 of the Government Code, bank or savings and loan certificates of deposit, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, standby letters of credit or any other security mutually agreed to by CONTRACTOR and CITY. No bid will be received unless it is made on the prescribed bid form furnished by the City. No emailed or faxed bids. Each bid must be accompanied by a guaranty of cash, certified check, cashier's check or bid bond made payable to the City of El Centro for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the bid. Such guaranty will be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter the contract. All guaranties are to be returned after the contract is awarded. See Section 17 of the Instructions to Bidders below. Questions on bids received may be submitted to the City Clerk at least 10 days before the award of bid and will be answered in writing posted on the website or emailed to all those who picked up bid packets. CITY'S RIGHTS RESERVED: The CITY reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid and to make awards to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder as it may best serve the interest of the CITY. Date: January 27, 2020 CITY: City of El Centro L. Diane Caldwell, City Clerk L431 J31
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Section 99238.5 of the California Public Utilities Code states that a public hearing be held at a minimum of once annually, to receive testimony on whether or not there are public transit needs which can be reasonably met by public funds provided by the Transportation Development Act (TDA). The Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) must make a determination, as to whether there are needs that can be reasonably met with public funds, before it can allocate these funds to projects other than public transit. The determination on transit needs will be made by ICTC, from a review of the oral testimony received at the public hearing, written testimony received, and, after receiving comments from the Imperial County Social Services Transportation Advisory Council. This hearing will be concerned with funding for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021. Comments are solicited relevant to the need for public transit throughout Imperial County and the incorporated cities. Testimony will not be accepted regarding streets and roads. The public hearing will be conducted on:
Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 3:00 PM County Board Chambers 940 W. Main Street El Centro, CA 92243
In addition to presenting oral testimony at the hearing, people are invited to submit written or email comments. Please send your comments on or before 5:00PM on March 3rd, 2020 to:
Imperial County Transportation Commission Transit Hearing Coordinator 1503 N. Imperial Ave. Suite 104 El Centro, CA 92243 davidaguirre@imperialctc.org
The Regional Mobility Plan may be reviewed at the offices of the Southern California Association of Governments, 818 W. 7th Street, 12th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90017. L433 J31,F9,M1
090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE Invitation for interested individuals to serve on the NORTH END COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve on the North End Community Advisory Committee (NECAC). Purpose: The purpose of the NECAC shall be to bring together and support businesses, professionals, and North end community members for discussion of strategies to promote effective programs and services. Charge: NECAC shall have the following duties: To advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors regarding community matters; To advise the Imperial County Administration regarding the development and services under construction; To increase public awareness and to promote understanding of community needs; To prepare reports, recommendations, and statements regarding the activities of NECAC and the implementation of community programs; To provide an annual status report to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors by December 31 of each year. Any member may attach a minority report to any such action by NECAC; and To appoint representatives from NECAC to meet with other organizations and agencies. One Vacancy - One (1) individual representing the North end community: If you are interested, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 940 W. Main Street, Ste 209 or by phone 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the Clerk of the Board's website. Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office no later than 5:00 p.m. on February 14, 2020.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L434 J31
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of El Centro, California, will hold a public hearing to consider approval of the following: Conditional Use Permit 19-08 for Pepper Grind Coffee at 1560 Pepper Drive - The project being considered is a conditional use permit to operate a coffee shop within an existing 1,671 square foot building located at 1560 Pepper Drive, further identified by APN 053-605-005. The coffee shop will have 320 square feet of dining area and a new drive through. The coffee shop will operate M-F between the hours of 5:00 AM to 3:00 PM with the possibility of opening on Saturdays. Eating and drinking establishments are permitted in the CO - Office Commercial Zoning District with a Conditional Use Permit approved by the Planning Commission. Pursuant to Section 15301 "Existing Facilities" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from further environmental review. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the public hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard. Anyone challenging the above referenced project in court may be limited to raising only those issues in which they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing. The related staff report is available for review at City Hall, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Telephone: 760-337-4545. Norma M. Villicaa, AICP Director of Community Development L435 J31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.