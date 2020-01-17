090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000873 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN DESERT REHABILITATION INSTITUTE & AQUATIC THERAPY 181 W. Legion Rd. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sean McKeown Physical Therapy, Inc. Sean McKeown Residence Address: 181 W. Legion Road Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
09/30/2013
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/08/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sean McKeown,Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L375 D27,J3,10,17
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000872 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN DESERT REHABILITATION INSTITUTE 2536 Rockwood Avenue #107 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sean McKeown Physical Therapy, Inc. Sean McKeown Residence Address: 2536 Rockwood Avenue #107 Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
04/21/2009
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/08/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sean McKeown,Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L376 D27,J3,10,17
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000874 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PRN DESERT REHABILITATION INSTITUTE & HAND CENTER 1611 West Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2035 Corte Del Nogal Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92011
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sean McKeown Physical Therapy, Inc. Sean McKeown Residence Address: 1611 West Main Street El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/30/2014
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/08/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sean McKeown,Partner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L377 D27,J3,10,17
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000883 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RIDERS PAINT SUPPLY CENTER 771 Broadway Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
771 Broadway Ave El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Carlos Alberto Gerardo Residence Address: 271 W. Puerto Escondido Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
12/11/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/10/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Carlos Alberto Gerardo declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Carlos Alberto Gerardo
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/11/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/10/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L382 J3,10,17,24
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000898 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
QUALITY RESTORATIONS CONSTRUCTION 656 Joshua Tree St. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
656 Joshua Tree St. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis Gerardo Ramirez Residence Address: 656 Joshua Tree St. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 554-9262
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
11/10/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
01/16/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Luis G. Ramirez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis Gerardo Ramirez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 12/17/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 12/16/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L392 J10,17,24,31
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000004 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
KNS DELIVERIES 8 E Second St. Heber, CA 92249 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8 E Second St. Heber, CA 92249
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Kevin Fonseca Residence Address: 8 E Second St. Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 442-3611
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
02/05/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Kevin Fonseca declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Kevin Fonseca, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/06/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/05/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L393 J10,17,24,31
090 Legal Ads|
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT, NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIEN PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at the public auction pursuant to Business and Professions Code Section 21700 et esq. and the Civil Code of the State of California beginning with Section 1998 the following household and personal property as identified by tenant name and storage unit number to-wit: The following units are located at Packers Mini Storage, 665 Old Highway 111, in the City of Brawley, County of Imperial, State of California: #B244-Mendoza, Stacy #B65--Reyes, Samantha Michelle #B71--Swift, Elexis Rae #B60--Donayre, Isaac Daniel #B230-Price, Justin Todd #B180-Duarte, Cynthia Ann #B64--Rutledge, Vickie Marlene #B69--Prieto, Lucky Brellenne The following units are located at Packers Imperial Mini Storage, 2327 US Hwy 86, in the City of Imperial, County of Imperial, State of California: #A30--Cervantes, Danae #A42--Cox, Paul #C15--John, P.S. #30-Navarrete, Adrian #D25-Martin, Maria #F9--Golden Corral This sale will be competitive bidding on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. in Brawley and 11:00 a.m. in Imperial. All units listed above to be sold for storage fees and we reserve the right to bid at the sale and to delete any unit prior to sale. Goods must be removed same day as sale with a refundable cleaning deposit required. CASH ONLY L394 J10,17
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000008 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GT TRANSPORT 1553 S Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1553 S Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
GT Carriers, Inc Residence Address: 1553 S. Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 512-0706
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
11/25/2013
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
02/06/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C3611525
9)
I, Luis F. Garcia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis F. Garcia, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/07/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/06/2025
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
L398 J10,17,24,31
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000009 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
QUICK LANE TIRE & AUTO CENTER 811 S. Brawley Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1520 W. Ford Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
El Centro Motors Residence Address: 1520 W. Ford Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 336-2100
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
02/06/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C0315505
9)
I, Thomas Topuzes declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Thomas Topuzes, Chief Financial Officer
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 01/13/2015 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 01/12/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L400 J10,17,24,31
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICES OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR SENIOR & FAMILY CAREGIVER SERVICES
The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging (ICAAA) is seeking proposals to establish, expand, or enhance social services to Imperial County residents, ages 60 and older. Public, private nonprofit, and private-for-profit organizations are eligible to apply. An approximate total of $666,578 is available for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. Request for proposal and grant application materials may be obtained at the Imperial County Purchasing Department, 1125 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, beginning January 17, 2020. All proposals must be received at the office of the Purchasing Agent at the Imperial County Purchasing Department, no later than 2 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020. A Letter of Intent to apply for funds must be submitted by no later than Wednesday, January 29, 2020. The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging announces the following service categories will be funded under Title IIIB, IIIC1, IIIC2, IIID and IIIE of the Older American's Act: Congregate Meals $284,918, Home Delivered Meals $196,134, Nutrition Consultant (Registered Dietitian) $16,659, Senior Legal Services $44,693, Family Caregiver Service Program (FCSP) Legal Service $21,793, Senior Health Services $19,336, Respite Care $15,906, and Family Caregiver Service Program (FCSP) Respite Care $67,139. Please note: The funding of categories in these amounts is subject to: Change according to funding available from the Older Americans' Act and Older Californians' Act final funding allocations for Fiscal Year 2020-2021; and, Review and approval by the full Imperial County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council, and approval by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors. For more information concerning the Request for Proposals (RFP), contact Rosie Blankenship, Public Administrator/ ICAAA Director, at the office of the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging, 778 West State Street, El Centro, CA 92243, or via telephone at (442) 265-7000. L403 J17,19,24
090 Legal Ads|
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Drew Solar, LLC A. Resolution for the Approval of the Development Agreement (DA) for Drew Solar Project Date of Meeting: January 28, 2020 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: 100 Mega-Watt Photovoltaic Facility with fixed-tilt or tracker structures and a bat tery storage facility Project Numbers & Names Development Agreement (DA) for Drew Solar Project Project Name/ Applicants: Drew Solar, LLC Location: The proposed Project site is located on six parcels (APNs 052-170-039-000, 052-170-067-000, 052-170-031-000, 052-170-032-000, 052-170-056-000, 052-170-037-000) approximately 6.5 miles southwest of City of El Centro, California and 7.5 miles directly west of Calexico, California. PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on the following Projects. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying, Drew Solar, LLC as follows: A. Resolution for the Approval of the Development Agreement (DA) for Drew Solar Project All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Environmental documentation is also available at www.icdps.com. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
L409 J17
