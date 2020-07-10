090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED MARCH 22, 2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOUSHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.
ASSESSORS PARCEL NUMBER 012-183-001-000 On JULY 24, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., BOBBY FORD as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust, recorded on 03/29/2019 as document No. 2019005724 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of IMPERIAL County, California, executed by: ALEXANDER L. LINARES, a single man as Trustor, BOBBY FORD and MARY FORD, husband and wife as joint tenants, as Beneficiaries, will sell at PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified In section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business In this state). AT 939 WEST MAIN STREET, EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as more fully described on said deed of trust. ALL CASHIERS CHECKS MUST BE MADE PAYABLE TO BOBBY FORD. All third party checks will be returned for re-issuance. The property heretofore described is being sold "As Is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be 2351 SHORE HAWK AVENUE, THERMAL, CALIFORNIA 92274. Directions may be obtained by written request. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $68,054.29 estimated. Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. Whenever the context hereof so requires, the masculine gender includes the feminine and/or neuter , the singular number includes the plural.
NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER
The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale has been postponed, and if applicable the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-637-8877. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close to the time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information. The best way to verify postponement is to attend the sale.
NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS
If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding liens that may exist on the property by contacting the county recorders office or a title company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded In the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. The Trustee contact information is BOBBY FORD, 18091 MARK CIRCLE, VILLA PARK, CALIFORNIA 92861 TELEPHONE 714-637-2955 L678 Jy3,10,17
090 Legal Ads|
L684 Jy10
090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Municipal Election will be held in the City of Imperial, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 for the following Officers: For two (2) Members of the City Council (Full term of four years) For a City Clerk (Full term of four years) The nomination period for these offices begins on Monday, July 13, 2020 and closes on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. If nomination papers for an incumbent officer of the city are not filed by August 7, 2020 (the 88th day before the election) the voters shall have until the 83rd day before the election, August 12, 2020, to nominate candidates other than the persons who are the incumbents on the 88th day before the election, for that incumbent's elective office. This extension is not applicable where there is no incumbent eligible to be elected. If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by 10229, Elections Code of the State of California. The polls will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. ________________ Debra Jackson City Clerk Dated: July 2, 2020
CIUDAD DE IMPERIAL NOTIFICACIN DE ELECCIN
POR MEDIO DE LA PRESENTE SE DA AVISO que se llevar a cabo la Eleccin Municipal General en la Ciudad de Imperial el Martes 3 de Noviembre de 2020, para los siguientes Funcionarios: Para dos (2) Miembros del Concejo Municipal (Perodo completo de cuatro aos) Para un Secretario Municipal (Perodo completo de cuatro aos) El perodo de nominacin para estos cargos comienza el Lunes, 13 de Julio de 2020 y cierra el Viernes, 7 de Agosto de 2020 a las 5:00 p.m. Si las formas de nominacin para un oficial ocupante no son presentadas a la Ciudad en Agosto 7 de 2020, (88 das antes de las elecciones), los votantes tendran 83 das antes de las elecciones, hasta el 12 de Agosto de 2020 para nominar a otros candidatos en lugar de las personas que son ocupantes 88 das antes de las elecciones, para el cargo electivo del official ocupante. Esta extensin no aplica si no hay un ocupante calificado para ser electo. Si nadie o solamente una persona se nomina para un cargo electivo, se puede realizar el nombramiento al cargo elegido segn lo prescrito por la 10229 del Cdigo Electoral del Estado de California. Los centros electorales estarn abiertos entre las 7:00 a.m. y 8:00 p.m. ______________________ Debra Jackson Secretaria Municipal Fechada: Julio 2, 2020 L685 Jy10
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
Date of Publication: July 10, 2020 County of Imperial 2799 S. 4th Street El Centro, CA 92243 442-265-1100 These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the County of Imperial. REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or after July 25, 2020 the County of Imperial will submit a request to Housing & Community Development (HCD) for the release of Community Development Block Grant Program funds under Title 1 of the of the Housing & Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake the following project: Project Title: Seeley Fire Station and Cooling Center Purpose: To provide the Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) safe housing and adequate space to conduct daily operations associated with emergency services in the Seeley Colonia. The project is needed in order to replace a substandard ICFD Facility. The ICFD is currently operating out of a dilapidated facility without sufficient heating and air conditioning, proper storage, ADA compliant accessibility, and living space. The Cooling Center is intended to be used in accordance with the safety and welfare of the community. The primary purpose of the cooling center is to provide an air condition space for retreat from extreme heat and an assembly area for residents during an emergency event. Location: 1862 W Evan Hewes, Seeley, California, 92273 Project Description: The proposed project is a substation for the ICDF and a cooling center. The facility will be located in Seeley Colonia and it will provide services to the entire area of Seeley. The new facility will be approximately 4,526 square feet and will also include parking, sidewalks, and perimeter fencing. Project Issues: The project may result in temporary dust generation; impacts to biological resources; potential disturbance of previously unknown archaeological, paleontological or human remains; and construction noise. All such potential impacts can be addressed through mitigation as identified in the Environmental Assessment (EA). The project has undergone review/consultation with the State Office of Historic Preservation and received no comments after a 30-day review period (June 08, 2020 - July 07, 2020). Mitigation Measures/Conditions/Permits (if any): Mitigation measures to address temporary impacts associated with Air Quality (dust), Biological Resources (conduct pre-construction survey), Cultural Resources (discovery of unknown buried resources), and Noise (temporary increases) during construction were identified in the EA. Please refer to Mitigation Measures AQ-1, BIO-1, BIO-2, BIO-3, CUL-1, CUL-2, CUL-3, NOI-1, NOI-2, and NOI-3 in the EA available for review at Imperial County Workforce & Economic Development 2799 S, 4th Street, El Centro, CA 92243, weekdays 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Estimated Project Cost: HCD funding $3,000,000 Total estimated project cost $3,000,000.
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The County of Imperial has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Imperial County Workforce & Economic Development 2799 S. 4th Street, El Centro, CA 92243 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Imperial County Workforce and Economic Development Department. All comments received by July 25, 2020, will be considered by the County of Imperial prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.
RELEASE OF FUNDS
The County of Imperial certifies to HCD that Tony Rouhotas, Jr., Certifying Officer, in his capacity as County Executive Officer consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HCD's approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the County of Imperial to use HCD program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
HCD will accept objections to its release of fund and the County of Imperial's certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the County of Imperial; (b) the RE has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HCD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HCD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HCD administration office at 2020 W. El Camino Avenue, Suite 400 Sacramento, CA 95833. Potential objectors should contact HCD to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Tony Rouhotas, Jr., County Executive Officer, Certifying Officer L689 Jy10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.