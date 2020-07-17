090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED MARCH 22, 2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOUSHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.
ASSESSORS PARCEL NUMBER 012-183-001-000 On JULY 24, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., BOBBY FORD as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust, recorded on 03/29/2019 as document No. 2019005724 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of IMPERIAL County, California, executed by: ALEXANDER L. LINARES, a single man as Trustor, BOBBY FORD and MARY FORD, husband and wife as joint tenants, as Beneficiaries, will sell at PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified In section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business In this state). AT 939 WEST MAIN STREET, EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as more fully described on said deed of trust. ALL CASHIERS CHECKS MUST BE MADE PAYABLE TO BOBBY FORD. All third party checks will be returned for re-issuance. The property heretofore described is being sold "As Is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be 2351 SHORE HAWK AVENUE, THERMAL, CALIFORNIA 92274. Directions may be obtained by written request. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $68,054.29 estimated. Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. Whenever the context hereof so requires, the masculine gender includes the feminine and/or neuter , the singular number includes the plural.
NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER
The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale has been postponed, and if applicable the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-637-8877. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close to the time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information. The best way to verify postponement is to attend the sale.
NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS
If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding liens that may exist on the property by contacting the county recorders office or a title company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded In the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. The Trustee contact information is BOBBY FORD, 18091 MARK CIRCLE, VILLA PARK, CALIFORNIA 92861 TELEPHONE 714-637-2955 L678 Jy3,10,17
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000362 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SIMPLOT WESTERN STOCKMEN'S 2710 Gateway Oaks Dr. Ste 150N Sacramento, CA 95833-3505
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 27
Boise, ID 83707
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
J.R. Simplot Company
Residence Address:
1099 W Front St Boise, ID 83702
Phone Number (Optional):
(208) 336-2110
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation Articles of Incorporation C0318857
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/01/2002
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/30/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title James B Alderman, Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/30/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/29/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L694 Jy17,24,31,Au7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000367 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FRANCO & ASSOCIATES IMMIGRATION SERVICES HORACIO FRANCO IMMIGRATION SERVICES 2178 Les Dowe Ct Calexico, CA 92231, Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 966
Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Horacio Franco
Residence Address:
2178 Les Dowe Ct Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 235- 4158
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/01/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/31/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Horacio Franco, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/01/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/30/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L696 Jy17,24,31,Au7
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PREPARATION (NOP) Draft Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) City of El Centro General Plan Update
The City of El Centro (City) is updating its General Plan Land Use Element and Mobility Element and preparing an Environmental Justice Element (project). As the lead agency, the City determined that the project will require the preparation of a Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations. Pursuant to CEQA Guidelines, Section 15082, this notice serves as an NOP of the PEIR to advise and solicit comments and suggestions regarding the scope and content of the PEIR to be prepared for the proposed project and to notice the public scoping meeting. Comment Period: CEQA requires a 30-day scoping period. The public review period on the NOP is scheduled to begin July 17, 2020, and end August 16, 2020. Because of the time limits mandated by state law, comments must be received by this deadline. The City invites any comments regarding this project sent to:
Angel Hernandez, Associate Planner 1275 Main Street El Centro, California 92243 angel_hernandez@cityofelcentro.org https://www.elcentro2040.com/
NOP Scoping Meeting: The City will hold a scoping meeting in conjunction with this NOP to present the project and the PEIR process and to provide an opportunity for agency representatives and the public to assist the lead agency in determining the scope and content of the environmental analysis for the PEIR.
NOP Scoping Meeting Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. El Centro City Council Chambers 1275 W. Main Street El Centro, California 92243 Zoom URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87920473020 All project information, including the NOP, can be accessed at the following URL: https://www.elcentro2040.com/ For further information regarding this notice or the City of El Centro General Plan Update project, contact Angel Hernandez, Associate Planner at (760) 337-3864 or angel_hernandez@cityofelcentro.org.
L698 Jy17
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO WESTERN MESQUITE MINES, INC. TO INSTALL THREE NEW CARBON ADSORPTION SCRUBBERS
Pursuant to Rule 206, of Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rules and Regulations, the Air Pollution Control Officer (APCO) has made a preliminary decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to Western Mesquite Mines, Inc. (WMMI) to install three new carbon adsorption scrubbers and to remove the hour per day limit of the gold furnace. The installation of the carbon adsorption scrubbers and change in operating hours of the gold furnace are proposed at the Mesquite Mine, located at 6502 E. Highway 78, Brawley, CA. Authority to Construct Permit No. 4005A-7 will include conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The public has an opportunity to submit comments regarding this proposed decision to the ICAPCD. Written comments will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for the submission of comments is August 16, 2020. The application and supporting documentation may be examined at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information regarding this matter, please contact Israel Hernandez, APC Senior Engineer or Jesus Ramirez APC Division Manager, at (442) 265-1800. L699 Jy17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.