090 Legal Ads|
Notice of Opportunity for Public Comment and Board Workshop: Proposed General Waste Discharge Requirements for Winery Process Water Treatment Systems and Draft Initial Study - Mitigated Negative Declaration The State Water Resources Control Board (Board) will hold a public workshop on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 9:30 a.m. to present information on the proposed General Waste Discharge Requirements for Winery Process Water Treatment Systems and the draft California Environmental Quality Act Initial Study, Mitigated Negative Declaration (proposed order documents). The proposed General Order will apply statewide and includes requirements to ensure winery operations will not adversely impact water quality. A quorum of the Board will be present at the public workshop; however the Board will not take final action at the workshop. The public workshop will be provided virtually with no physical location. You can access the current agenda for meeting access, additional information, and meeting changes at the State Water Board Calendar page: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/board_info/calendar/. Notice is also hereby given of a future Board adoption hearing of the proposed order documents currently proposed for November 17, 2020. The proposed order documents and additional information will be available on the following program webpage: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/waste_discharge_requirements/winery_order.html on or before July 3, 2020. Comments must be received by the Board Clerk (commentletters@waterboards.ca.gov) no later than 12:00 noon on August 5, 2020. Interested persons must sign up for e-mail notification of any notice changes: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/resources/email_subscriptions/swrcb_subscribe.html select the box for 'Statewide General WDRs for Wineries' located within the 'Water Quality' section, and provide the required information. Please direct questions about this notice to Laurel Warddrip at (916) 341-6904 or email DWQ-Winery@waterboards.ca.gov. 7/3/20 CNS-3374180# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L668 Jy3
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS ADOPTION OF ADDITIONAL CITY FEES FOR PUBLIC WORKS PERMITS, VACANT PROPERTY REGISTRATION AND RETAIL COMMERCIAL CANNABIS PERMITS
NOTICE HEREBY IS GIVEN that the City Council of the City of El Centro, California will hold a public hearing to consider the approval of the following: Adoption of new and additional City fees for new services provided by the City, specifically including a fee for a master license agreement, vacant property registration and retail commercial cannabis permits as well as an annual CPI automatic inflator. Copies of the proposed new fees along with the user fee study showing and supporting the calculation of such proposed rates prepared by the City's independent consultant are on file for inspection in the Office of the City Clerk, at City Hall, at 1275 Main St., El Centro, CA. If approved, the user fee increases will be effective immediately upon adoption. Development processing fees will be effective within 60 calendars of adoption unless made urgent by Council action. At the public hearing, the City Council will hear all comments regarding this proposed rate increase. All interested persons are invited to attend. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN the public hearings will be held at regular meeting Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. Anyone wishing to protest this action must file a written response or may appear personally at the public hearing. Prior to the hearing, written comments in favor or against should be sent to City Clerk, City Hall at the address above. If you challenge any project or fee in court, you may be held to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing or in written correspondence to the City Clerk at or prior to the public hearing as described in this notice. For additional information, contact the Community Development Department, City Hall at 760-337-4545. City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Norma Wyles, City Clerk City of El Centro L670 Jn26,Jy3
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED MARCH 22, 2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOUSHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.
ASSESSORS PARCEL NUMBER 012-183-001-000 On JULY 24, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., BOBBY FORD as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust, recorded on 03/29/2019 as document No. 2019005724 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of IMPERIAL County, California, executed by: ALEXANDER L. LINARES, a single man as Trustor, BOBBY FORD and MARY FORD, husband and wife as joint tenants, as Beneficiaries, will sell at PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified In section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business In this state). AT 939 WEST MAIN STREET, EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as more fully described on said deed of trust. ALL CASHIERS CHECKS MUST BE MADE PAYABLE TO BOBBY FORD. All third party checks will be returned for re-issuance. The property heretofore described is being sold "As Is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be 2351 SHORE HAWK AVENUE, THERMAL, CALIFORNIA 92274. Directions may be obtained by written request. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $68,054.29 estimated. Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. Whenever the context hereof so requires, the masculine gender includes the feminine and/or neuter , the singular number includes the plural.
NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER
The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale has been postponed, and if applicable the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-637-8877. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close to the time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information. The best way to verify postponement is to attend the sale.
NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS
If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding liens that may exist on the property by contacting the county recorders office or a title company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded In the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. The Trustee contact information is BOBBY FORD, 18091 MARK CIRCLE, VILLA PARK, CALIFORNIA 92861 TELEPHONE 714-637-2955 L678 Jy3,10,17
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO WESTERN MESQUITE MINES, INC. FOR A MODIFICATION OF THE YEARLY LIME USAGE LIMIT
Pursuant to Rule 206, of Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rules and Regulations, the Air Pollution Control Officer (APCO) has made a preliminary decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to Western Mesquite Mines, Inc. (WMMI) for the modification of their yearly lime usage limit. WMMI is specifically proposing to increase the yearly lime throughput usage to 120,000 tons from the existing 50,000 tons at the Mesquite Mine, located at 6502 E. Highway 78, Brawley, CA. Authority to Construct Permit No. 1920C-6 will include conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The public has an opportunity to submit comments regarding this proposed decision to the ICAPCD. Written comments will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for the submission of comments is August 2, 2020. The application and supporting documentation may be examined at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information regarding this matter, please contact Israel Hernandez, APC Senior Engineer or Jesus Ramirez APC Division Manager, at (442) 265-1800. L680 Jy3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.