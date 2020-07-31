090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000362 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SIMPLOT WESTERN STOCKMEN'S 2710 Gateway Oaks Dr. Ste 150N Sacramento, CA 95833-3505, Sacramento County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 27
Boise, ID 83707
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
J.R. Simplot Company
Residence Address:
1099 W Front St Boise, ID 83702
Phone Number (Optional):
(208) 336-2110
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation Articles of Incorporation C0318857
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/01/2002
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/30/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title James B Alderman, Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 06/30/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/29/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L694 Jy17,24,31,Au7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000367 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
FRANCO & ASSOCIATES IMMIGRATION SERVICES HORACIO FRANCO IMMIGRATION SERVICES 2178 Les Dowe Ct Calexico, CA 92231, Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 966
Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Horacio Franco
Residence Address:
2178 Les Dowe Ct Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 235- 4158
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/01/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
07/31/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Horacio Franco, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/01/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 06/30/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L696 Jy17,24,31,Au7
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000391 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CREST BEVERAGE 8870 Liquid Ct. San Diego, CA 92121 San Diego County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
8870 Liquid Ct.
San Diego, CA 92121
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
S & M Leasing, LLC
Residence Address:
8870 Liquid Ct. San Diego, CA 92121
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company
Articles of Incorporation: 200916810100
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/12/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Nicholas L. Giampietro, Secretary
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:07/13/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on:07/12/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L707 Jy24,31,Au7,14
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The governing board of El Centro Elementary School District will hold a public hearing on an Increase to Statutory School Facility Fees Imposed on New Residential and Commercial/Industrial Construction Pursuant to Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995 On August 11th at 2:00 pm, the El Centro Elementary School Board meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsom's Executive Order N-25-20, issued March 12, 2020, and Government Code Section 54954(e). In an effort to improve access to public information, residents may access meetings remotely, by accessing the link posted on the school District Board Meeting Agenda, located at https://elcentro.agendaonline.net/public/ at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to PublicHearing@ecesd.org by August 11th at 11:00 am. All comments submitted will be read aloud during the meeting. Please note, all email correspondence relating to this meeting will become part of the Board minutes. L709 Jy31,Au7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.