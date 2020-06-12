090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PROPOSAL TO FILE WITH COUNTY AUDITOR A SCHEDULE OF APPROPRIATION FOR 2020-2021 AND REQUEST THAT THE AUDITOR PLACE THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 CHANNEL MAINTENANCE ASSESSMENT ON THE REAL PROPERTY TAX ROLLS
The Salton Community Services District ("District") will propose that the District's finance director be authorized and directed to require that the Imperial County Auditor place the Channel Maintenance Assessment imposed by the District on the real property tax rolls of the District. Furthermore, the Channel Maintenance Assessment shall be set for the following tracts: Tract 576-A $10.00 per unit per year Tract 662 $10.00 per unit per year Tract 679 $10.00 per unit per year THIS MATTER WILL BE CONSIDERED AND VOTED UPON AT A PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR 10 AM ON JUNE 17TH, 2020 AT 1209 VAN BUREN AVE. SUITE 1, SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA 92275. THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED IN COMPLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 5473.1 AND CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 6066. L618 Jn3,12
NOTICE OF FILING OF REPORT OF THE ANNUAL SEWER STANDBY MAINTENANCE CHARGE AND REQUEST THAT THE AUDITOR PLACE THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 SEWER MAINTENANCE STANDBY CHARGE ON THE REAL PROPERTY TAX ROLLS
A report will be filed with the Secretary of the Salton Community Services District ("District") describing each parcel of real property within the District that is subject to a sewer maintenance standby charge ("Sewer Maintenance Standby Charge") originally adopted by Ordinance 2009-5-3 and the amount of the Sewer Maintenance Standby Charge to be imposed thereon for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. The District will propose to adopt the Report and collect the Sewer Maintenance Standby Charge on the real property tax rolls of the District, which Sewer Maintenance Standby Charge shall constitute a lien against the parcel or parcels of land described in the Report in accordance with California Health and Safety Code sections 5473 et seq. THIS MATTER WILL BE CONSIDERED AND VOTED UPON AT A PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR 10 AM ON JUNE 17, 2020 AT 1209 VAN BUREN AVE. SUITE 1, SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA 92275. THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED IN COMPLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 5473.1 AND CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 6066. L619 Jn3,12
NOTICE OF FILING OF REPORT OF THE ANNUAL SEWER STANDBY CHARGE AND REQUEST THAT THE AUDITOR PLACE THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 SEWER STANDBY CHARGE ON THE REAL PROPERTY TAX ROLLS
A report has been filed with the Secretary of the Salton Community Services District ("District") describing each parcel of real property within the District that is subject to the sewer standby charge adopted by the District on December 10, 1991 ("Sewer Standby Charge") and the amount of the Sewer Standby Charge to be imposed thereon for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. The District will propose to adopt the Report and collect the Sewer Standby Charge on the real property tax rolls of the District, which Sewer Standby Charge shall constitute a lien against the parcel or parcels of land described in the Report in accordance with California Health and Safety Code Sections 5473 et seq. THIS MATTER WILL BE CONSIDERED AND VOTED UPON AT A PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR 10 AM ON JUNE 17TH, 2020 AT 1209 VAN BUREN AVE. SUITE 1, SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA 92275. THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED IN COMPLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 5473.1 AND CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 6066. L620 Jn3,12
NOTICE OF FILING OF REPORT OF THE ANNUAL SEWER USER FEE AND REQUEST THAT THE AUDITOR PLACE THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 SEWER USER FEE ON THE REAL PROPERTY TAX ROLLS
A report will be filed by the Secretary of the Salton Community Services District ("District") with the Board of Directors of the District describing each parcel of real property subject to the sewer user fee adopted by the District on June 15, 2016 as Ordinance 2016-01 ("Sewer User Fee") and the amount of the Sewer User Fee to be imposed thereon for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. The District will propose to adopt the Report and collect the Sewer User Fee, any delinquent Sewer User Fee, and any penalties on the real property tax roll of the District, which Sewer User Fee shall constitute a lien against the parcel or parcels of land described in the Report in accordance with California Health and Safety Code sections 5473 et seq. THIS MATTER WILL BE CONSIDERED AND VOTED UPON AT A PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR 10 AM ON JUNE 17TH, 2020 AT 1209 VAN BUREN AVE. SUITE 1, SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA 92275. THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED IN COMPLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 5473.1 AND CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 6066. L621 Jn3,12
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000275 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LOPEZ TRANSPORT 2340 Felipe Ave. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2340 Felipe Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Guillermo Lopez
Residence Address:
2340 Felipe Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 483-0722
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual Articles of Incorporation
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: 04/08/2016
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/13/2020
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Guillermo Lopez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/14/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/13/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L631 Jn5,12,19,26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIEN PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at the public auction pursuant to Business and Professions Code Section 21700 et esq., and the Civil Code of the State of California beginning with Section 1998 the following household and personal property as identified by tenant name and storage unit number to-wit: The following units are located at Packers Mini Storage, 665 Old Highway 111, in the City of Brawley, County of Imperial, State of California:
#242-Martinez,Jose #165---Chacon, Barbara #45---Nunez, Jorge L. #246---Becerra, Pablo #217---Cuadraz, Elsa #75---Morales, Rudy L. #17-----Reyes, Raul Antonio
The following units are located at Packers Imperial Mini Storage, 2327 US Hwy 86, in the City of Imperial, County of Imperial, State of California: #B18--Silva, Issac #E54-Elizabeth Alvarez #E55-Elizabeth Alvarez This sale will be competitive bidding on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in Brawley and 11:00 a.m. in Imperial. All units listed above to be sold for storage fees and we reserve the right to bid at the sale and to delete any unit prior to sale. Goods must be removed same day as sale with a refundable cleaning deposit required. CASH ONLY L632 Jn5,12
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000284 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PAPE POWER SYSTEMS 307 S. Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
355 Goodpasture Island Rd. Eugene, OR 97401
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pape Material Handling, Inc.
Residence Address:
355 Goodpasture Island Rd. Eugene, OR 97401
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-6265
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation Articles of Incorporation C1812128 & 204531-89
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: 03/25/2020
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/17/2020
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Lance Jorgensen, CFO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/18/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/17/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L634 Jn5,12,19,26
NOTICE INVITING BIDS
RECEIPT OF BIDS: Sealed Bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of El Centro, OWNER of the WORK, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, until July 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. for the construction of the "2020 STREETS MAINTENANCE & REHABILITATION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT." DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The WORK includes but is not limited to: The work shall include grinding of existing asphalt concrete pavement, installation of conventional-asphalt concrete leveling course, slurry seal, crack filling, traffic striping, utility adjustments, concrete sidewalk and curb/gutter, minor aggregate base and traffic control as described in Chapter 5 of the Caltrans Traffic Manual and the latest edition of Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices ("California MUTCD"). The scope of work is more specifically described on the construction plans and in these Specifications. SITE OF WORK: The site of the WORK is located at various streets as described in the contract document. COMPLETION OF WORK: The WORK must be completed within (75) Calendar Days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. OPENING OF BIDS: The Bids will be publicly opened and read at 2:00 PM on July 9, 2020 at the above-mentioned office of the City Clerk's. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The Contract Documents are entitled "2020 STREETS MAINTENANCE & REHABILITATION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT." The Contract Documents may be obtained at the Engineering office located at 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA, 92243 for a non-refundable fee of forty dollars ($40). Compact disks containing electronic copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained for a non-refundable fee of five dollars ($5). Checks are to be made payable to the City of El Centro. Plans and Specifications may be downloaded free from Planet Bids by visiting City of El Centro website and selecting "Public Works (Planet Bids) from the "DOING BUSINESS" drop down. PRE-BID CONFERENCE: A Mandatory Prebid Conference for prospective Bidders will be held at the City of El Centro at 10:00 AM (prevailing local time), on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The meeting will be held at RDA Conference Room "A," located at the Economic Development Building. The object of the meeting is to acquaint Bidders with the site conditions and mandatory bidding requirements and subcontractors of subcontracting and material supply opportunities. At that meeting the City of El Centro's Equal Opportunity Program goals and reporting procedures will be discussed. QUESTIONS: Technical questions should be directed to the CONSTRUCTION MANAGER at jluna@cityofelcentro.org Questions must arrive at least seven calendar (7) days prior to the bid opening to allow time for distributing answers and/or clarifications to plan holders. Responses to questions that may be asked will be provided by Addendum. No oral comments shall be of any force or effect with respect to this solicitation. CITY'S RESPONSES: Responses to questions asked may be provided via Addenda. No oral comments shall be of any force or effect with respect to this solicitation. ALL SUBMISSIONS MUST BE BY PERSONAL DELIVERY OR BY MAIL. No electronic submissions will be accepted. REQUIRED DOCUMENTS AT BID TIME: The bid shall be considered not provided as instructed, nor completed correctly in its entirety if any of the required BIDDING DOCUMENTS in pages BD9 to BD24 of this solicitation are not provided as instructed. BID SECURITY: Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in the amount of ten (10) percent of the total Bid price payable to the City of El Centro as a guarantee that the Bidder, if its bid is accepted, will promptly execute the Agreement. A bid shall not be considered unless one of the forms of bid security is enclosed with it. BIDS TO REMAIN OPEN: The Bidder shall guarantee the total Bid price for a period of one hundred twenty (120) calendar Days from the date of Bid opening. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE CLASSIFICATION: In accordance with the provisions of California Law, OWNER has determined that CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid Class A California contractor's license at the time that the Bid is submitted. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the Bid non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the Agreement to any Bidder not possessing said license at the time of Bid. CALIFORNIA WAGE RATE REQUIREMENTS: In accordance with the provisions of California Labor Code sections 1770 et seq. as amended, the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages in accordance with the standards set forth in such sections for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed. A copy of said wage rates (is on file at the office of OWNER. It shall be mandatory for CONTRACTOR to whom the WORK is awarded, and upon any Subcontractor under CONTRACTOR, to pay not less than said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the WORK. CONTRACTOR AND SUBCONTRACTOR REGISTRATION WITH DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: Labor Code section 1771.1 provides that a contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code section 4104, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as that term is defined in Chapter 1, Part 7, Division 2 of the Labor Code, unless currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. Labor Code section 1771.1 also provides that it is not a violation of that section for an unregistered contractor to submit a bid that is authorized by Business and Professions Code section 7029.1 or by Public Contract Code section 10164, provided the contractor is registered to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 at the time the contract is awarded. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. RETAINAGE FROM PAYMENTS: CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred (100%) percent of payments due under the Contract Documents from time to time, without retention of any portion of the payment by OWNER, by depositing securities of equivalent value with OWNER in accordance with the provisions of section 22300 of the Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by OWNER, whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in section 16430 of the Government Code, bank or savings and loan certificates of deposit, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, standby letters of credit or any other security mutually agreed to by CONTRACTOR and OWNER. FILING OF BID PROTESTS: By submitting a Bid, each Bidder hereby agrees and understands that the Bidder must comply with these protest procedures and exhaust all administrative remedies set forth herein prior to the initiation of any type of related legal action. With the express written Contract of the City and Bidder, and subject to the requirements of applicable law, this protest procedure can also be used to resolve issues surrounding the City's determination of a Bidder as not responsible. The following terms as used in this Section shall have the following meanings: "Protest" shall mean a written objection by an interested party or affected party to (i) the requirements or specifications contained in the Notice to Bidders or any portion of documents accompanying that notice; or (ii) a proposed award recommendation protest. A.Solicitation Phase Protest. The purpose of the solicitation is to obtain competitive Bids from Bidders. Any Bidder who has submitted a bid and who believes that a free and open competition has not taken place or that a particular specification or requirement is impractical, unduly restric tive, or ambiguous may advise the AGENCY of its concerns by submitting a detailed Solicitation Protest Statement in accordance with the requirements set forth below in this Section A. The Protest does not replace the requirement to report irregularities in the bid documents. (1) Contents and Requirements A solicitation protest must be submitted to the contact named in the bid documents by personal delivery or email by close of business at least fifteen (15) calendar days prior to the Bid due date, and must contain all of the following to be considered: a. The name, address, and telephone number of the protester; and b. The Project Name and Project Number; and c. A detailed statement setting forth the grounds for protest, which shall include all the factu al and legal documentation in support of the protest in sufficient detail to establish merits of the protest; and d. The desired resolution of the protest. If the submitted protest does not comply with the requirements set forth herein, then it will not be considered for evaluation and will be returned to the protestor. Any grounds for protest not raised are waived. The protest may not be amended after filing. The protest is a public document. (2) Evaluation and Determination No hearing will be held on the protest. City's Public Works Director, or designee, will review the protest and any supporting material and conduct an investigation of the facts. He/she may, but need not, requires other Bidders to submit statements or arguments regarding the protest and may discuss the protest with the protestor. The Public Works Director or designee shall issue a final written decision regarding any solicitation protest to each Bidder prior to Bid opening. The written decision will cite any actions that will or will not be taken in response to the protest. That decision shall be final, and there shall be no further administrative recourse. B. Protest of Award (1) Contents and Requirements Following the opening of the Bids any unsuccessful Bidder, may protest City's proposed award of the Contract by submitting a protest to the Public Works Director or designee no later than close of business on the fifth business day. That protest must be submitted in a timely manner, signed by the protesting Bidder, must contain all of the following to be considered: a. The name, address, and telephone number of the protestor; and b. The Project Name and Project Number; and c. The City action or recommendation that is being protested; d. A detailed statement setting forth every ground, reason, legal authority and facts in sup port of the protest, including all documents and evidence including specific references to parts of the bid documents; and e. A clear statement of the relief request A protest that does not comply with the requirements set forth herein will be returned to the protestor. The protest shall not be amended after filing. Any grounds for protest not raised are waived. The protest is a public document. Award Protest Statements are public documents. City will notify the affected parties when a protest has been submitted, and will provide copies of the protest to the affected parties as soon as is reasonably practical. (2) Evaluation and Determination The affected parties may file responsive statements in support of or in opposition to the protest within three (3) business days after the receipt of the protest from the City. The Public Works Director, or designee, shall review the facts and all submittals relative to the protest and shall issue a written decision setting forth the basis for such decision. The written decision will be issued to the protestor and to all affected parties. Unless otherwise required by law, no hearing shall be provided. In the event a hearing is conducted, the Public Works Director or designee, shall issue written notice to the protestor and affected parties identifying the date and time for the hearing, along with rules concerning the hearing. C. Delay in Award Execution of any proposed contract shall be delayed pending the resolution of the protest unless one or more of the following conditions is present: 1. The items or services being procured are urgently required; 2. Delivery or performance will be unduly delayed by failure to make award promptly; or 3. Failure to make prompt award will otherwise cause undue harm to the City. D. No Limitations on Remedies Nothing contained herein shall be construed to act as a limitation of the City's choice of remedies or confer any right upon any interested party or affected party to a remedy. E. Basis for Choice Remedy In determining the appropriate remedy, the City shall consider all of the circumstances surrounding the notice of bids and/or award, including, but not limited to: 1. The seriousness of any deficiency found to exist in the contracting process; 2. The effect of the action on the competitive process; 3. Any urgency surrounding the requirement to enter into a contract; and 4. The effect that implementing the remedy will have on the AGENCY. F. Remedies If the City determines that the award or proposed award was not made in accordance with applicable statues, regulations, policies and/or procedures, the City, in its sole discretion, may grant any of the following remedies or any other remedy it deems appropriate: 1. Prior to award, City may issue a new solicitation, make a new selection/award recommendation, or award the contract consistent with applicable statutes, regulations, policies and procedures; 2. In its sole discretion, take no further action; or 3. Take any other action that is permitted by law to promote compliance. OWNER'S RIGHTS RESERVED: OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in a Bid, and to make awards to the lowest responsive Bidder as it may best serve the interest of OWNER. Date: June 9, 2020 OWNER: City of El Centro Norma Wyles, City Clerk L644 Jn12,19
