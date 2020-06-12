Today

Sunny skies. Becoming windy late. High near 105F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 99F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.