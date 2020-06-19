090 Legal Ads|
BARD WATER DISTRICT
Surplus Equipment Sealed Bid Auction June 22-26 For Auction Detail, List of Auction Items, Viewing Details and Bidding Instructions Visit our Website at: https://bardwaterdistrict. com/news/ NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000275 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LOPEZ TRANSPORT 2340 Felipe Ave. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2340 Felipe Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Guillermo Lopez
Residence Address:
2340 Felipe Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 483-0722
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual Articles of Incorporation
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: 04/08/2016
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/13/2020
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Guillermo Lopez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/14/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/13/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000284 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PAPE POWER SYSTEMS 307 S. Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
355 Goodpasture Island Rd. Eugene, OR 97401
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pape Material Handling, Inc.
Residence Address:
355 Goodpasture Island Rd. Eugene, OR 97401
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-6265
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation Articles of Incorporation C1812128 & 204531-89
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: 03/25/2020
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/17/2020
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Lance Jorgensen, CFO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/18/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/17/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE INVITING BIDS
RECEIPT OF BIDS: Sealed Bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of El Centro, OWNER of the WORK, located at 1275 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, until July 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. for the construction of the "2020 STREETS MAINTENANCE & REHABILITATION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT." DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The WORK includes but is not limited to: The work shall include grinding of existing asphalt concrete pavement, installation of conventional-asphalt concrete leveling course, slurry seal, crack filling, traffic striping, utility adjustments, concrete sidewalk and curb/gutter, minor aggregate base and traffic control as described in Chapter 5 of the Caltrans Traffic Manual and the latest edition of Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices ("California MUTCD"). The scope of work is more specifically described on the construction plans and in these Specifications. SITE OF WORK: The site of the WORK is located at various streets as described in the contract document. COMPLETION OF WORK: The WORK must be completed within (75) Calendar Days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. OPENING OF BIDS: The Bids will be publicly opened and read at 2:00 PM on July 9, 2020 at the above-mentioned office of the City Clerk's. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The Contract Documents are entitled "2020 STREETS MAINTENANCE & REHABILITATION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT." The Contract Documents may be obtained at the Engineering office located at 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA, 92243 for a non-refundable fee of forty dollars ($40). Compact disks containing electronic copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained for a non-refundable fee of five dollars ($5). Checks are to be made payable to the City of El Centro. Plans and Specifications may be downloaded free from Planet Bids by visiting City of El Centro website and selecting "Public Works (Planet Bids) from the "DOING BUSINESS" drop down. PRE-BID CONFERENCE: A Mandatory Prebid Conference for prospective Bidders will be held at the City of El Centro at 10:00 AM (prevailing local time), on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The meeting will be held at RDA Conference Room "A," located at the Economic Development Building. The object of the meeting is to acquaint Bidders with the site conditions and mandatory bidding requirements and subcontractors of subcontracting and material supply opportunities. At that meeting the City of El Centro's Equal Opportunity Program goals and reporting procedures will be discussed. QUESTIONS: Technical questions should be directed to the CONSTRUCTION MANAGER at jluna@cityofelcentro.org Questions must arrive at least seven calendar (7) days prior to the bid opening to allow time for distributing answers and/or clarifications to plan holders. Responses to questions that may be asked will be provided by Addendum. No oral comments shall be of any force or effect with respect to this solicitation. CITY'S RESPONSES: Responses to questions asked may be provided via Addenda. No oral comments shall be of any force or effect with respect to this solicitation. ALL SUBMISSIONS MUST BE BY PERSONAL DELIVERY OR BY MAIL. No electronic submissions will be accepted. REQUIRED DOCUMENTS AT BID TIME: The bid shall be considered not provided as instructed, nor completed correctly in its entirety if any of the required BIDDING DOCUMENTS in pages BD9 to BD24 of this solicitation are not provided as instructed. BID SECURITY: Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in the amount of ten (10) percent of the total Bid price payable to the City of El Centro as a guarantee that the Bidder, if its bid is accepted, will promptly execute the Agreement. A bid shall not be considered unless one of the forms of bid security is enclosed with it. BIDS TO REMAIN OPEN: The Bidder shall guarantee the total Bid price for a period of one hundred twenty (120) calendar Days from the date of Bid opening. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE CLASSIFICATION: In accordance with the provisions of California Law, OWNER has determined that CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid Class A California contractor's license at the time that the Bid is submitted. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the Bid non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the Agreement to any Bidder not possessing said license at the time of Bid. CALIFORNIA WAGE RATE REQUIREMENTS: In accordance with the provisions of California Labor Code sections 1770 et seq. as amended, the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages in accordance with the standards set forth in such sections for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed. A copy of said wage rates (is on file at the office of OWNER. It shall be mandatory for CONTRACTOR to whom the WORK is awarded, and upon any Subcontractor under CONTRACTOR, to pay not less than said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the WORK. CONTRACTOR AND SUBCONTRACTOR REGISTRATION WITH DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: Labor Code section 1771.1 provides that a contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code section 4104, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as that term is defined in Chapter 1, Part 7, Division 2 of the Labor Code, unless currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. Labor Code section 1771.1 also provides that it is not a violation of that section for an unregistered contractor to submit a bid that is authorized by Business and Professions Code section 7029.1 or by Public Contract Code section 10164, provided the contractor is registered to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 at the time the contract is awarded. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. RETAINAGE FROM PAYMENTS: CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred (100%) percent of payments due under the Contract Documents from time to time, without retention of any portion of the payment by OWNER, by depositing securities of equivalent value with OWNER in accordance with the provisions of section 22300 of the Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by OWNER, whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in section 16430 of the Government Code, bank or savings and loan certificates of deposit, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, standby letters of credit or any other security mutually agreed to by CONTRACTOR and OWNER. FILING OF BID PROTESTS: By submitting a Bid, each Bidder hereby agrees and understands that the Bidder must comply with these protest procedures and exhaust all administrative remedies set forth herein prior to the initiation of any type of related legal action. With the express written Contract of the City and Bidder, and subject to the requirements of applicable law, this protest procedure can also be used to resolve issues surrounding the City's determination of a Bidder as not responsible. The following terms as used in this Section shall have the following meanings: "Protest" shall mean a written objection by an interested party or affected party to (i) the requirements or specifications contained in the Notice to Bidders or any portion of documents accompanying that notice; or (ii) a proposed award recommendation protest. A.Solicitation Phase Protest. The purpose of the solicitation is to obtain competitive Bids from Bidders. Any Bidder who has submitted a bid and who believes that a free and open competition has not taken place or that a particular specification or requirement is impractical, unduly restric tive, or ambiguous may advise the AGENCY of its concerns by submitting a detailed Solicitation Protest Statement in accordance with the requirements set forth below in this Section A. The Protest does not replace the requirement to report irregularities in the bid documents. (1) Contents and Requirements A solicitation protest must be submitted to the contact named in the bid documents by personal delivery or email by close of business at least fifteen (15) calendar days prior to the Bid due date, and must contain all of the following to be considered: a. The name, address, and telephone number of the protester; and b. The Project Name and Project Number; and c. A detailed statement setting forth the grounds for protest, which shall include all the factu al and legal documentation in support of the protest in sufficient detail to establish merits of the protest; and d. The desired resolution of the protest. If the submitted protest does not comply with the requirements set forth herein, then it will not be considered for evaluation and will be returned to the protestor. Any grounds for protest not raised are waived. The protest may not be amended after filing. The protest is a public document. (2) Evaluation and Determination No hearing will be held on the protest. City's Public Works Director, or designee, will review the protest and any supporting material and conduct an investigation of the facts. He/she may, but need not, requires other Bidders to submit statements or arguments regarding the protest and may discuss the protest with the protestor. The Public Works Director or designee shall issue a final written decision regarding any solicitation protest to each Bidder prior to Bid opening. The written decision will cite any actions that will or will not be taken in response to the protest. That decision shall be final, and there shall be no further administrative recourse. B. Protest of Award (1) Contents and Requirements Following the opening of the Bids any unsuccessful Bidder, may protest City's proposed award of the Contract by submitting a protest to the Public Works Director or designee no later than close of business on the fifth business day. That protest must be submitted in a timely manner, signed by the protesting Bidder, must contain all of the following to be considered: a. The name, address, and telephone number of the protestor; and b. The Project Name and Project Number; and c. The City action or recommendation that is being protested; d. A detailed statement setting forth every ground, reason, legal authority and facts in sup port of the protest, including all documents and evidence including specific references to parts of the bid documents; and e. A clear statement of the relief request A protest that does not comply with the requirements set forth herein will be returned to the protestor. The protest shall not be amended after filing. Any grounds for protest not raised are waived. The protest is a public document. Award Protest Statements are public documents. City will notify the affected parties when a protest has been submitted, and will provide copies of the protest to the affected parties as soon as is reasonably practical. (2) Evaluation and Determination The affected parties may file responsive statements in support of or in opposition to the protest within three (3) business days after the receipt of the protest from the City. The Public Works Director, or designee, shall review the facts and all submittals relative to the protest and shall issue a written decision setting forth the basis for such decision. The written decision will be issued to the protestor and to all affected parties. Unless otherwise required by law, no hearing shall be provided. In the event a hearing is conducted, the Public Works Director or designee, shall issue written notice to the protestor and affected parties identifying the date and time for the hearing, along with rules concerning the hearing. C. Delay in Award Execution of any proposed contract shall be delayed pending the resolution of the protest unless one or more of the following conditions is present: 1. The items or services being procured are urgently required; 2. Delivery or performance will be unduly delayed by failure to make award promptly; or 3. Failure to make prompt award will otherwise cause undue harm to the City. D. No Limitations on Remedies Nothing contained herein shall be construed to act as a limitation of the City's choice of remedies or confer any right upon any interested party or affected party to a remedy. E. Basis for Choice Remedy In determining the appropriate remedy, the City shall consider all of the circumstances surrounding the notice of bids and/or award, including, but not limited to: 1. The seriousness of any deficiency found to exist in the contracting process; 2. The effect of the action on the competitive process; 3. Any urgency surrounding the requirement to enter into a contract; and 4. The effect that implementing the remedy will have on the AGENCY. F. Remedies If the City determines that the award or proposed award was not made in accordance with applicable statues, regulations, policies and/or procedures, the City, in its sole discretion, may grant any of the following remedies or any other remedy it deems appropriate: 1. Prior to award, City may issue a new solicitation, make a new selection/award recommendation, or award the contract consistent with applicable statutes, regulations, policies and procedures; 2. In its sole discretion, take no further action; or 3. Take any other action that is permitted by law to promote compliance. OWNER'S RIGHTS RESERVED: OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in a Bid, and to make awards to the lowest responsive Bidder as it may best serve the interest of OWNER. Date: June 9, 2020 OWNER: City of El Centro Norma Wyles, City Clerk
090 Legal Ads|
INVITATION FOR BIDS Notice to Prospective Bidders
A. The El Centro Elementary School District (ECESD) hereby identified as the OWNER will receive bids in .pdf format by email only. Bid packages are to be emailed to Mr. Michael Reyla at mreyla@ecesd.org for the construction of its Main Office Lobby Upgrades project at Wilson Junior High School, no later than 3:00 PM, local time, on Friday, June 26, 2020. B. There shall be one Base Bid for the total work. C. The project site is located in the City of El Centro, Imperial County, California. D. Without force or effect on the actual project scope, the work is described as consisting generally of the demolition of existing casework and flooring, wall sections, suspended ceilings, the replacement flooring, new aluminum storefront door and window frames, doors, related framing, suspended ceilings, lighting, drywall and paint. E. All inquiries regarding this project shall be directed to the Architect at the following address and telephone number. E-mail communications are encouraged. Please note that technical inquiries must be submitted in writing for a response. JAVIER DIAZ ARCHITECTS, INC. 2925 Vine Court El Centro, California 92243 760-427.7587 javier@jdiazarchitects.com F. Bid documents will made available to the Bidders in electronic .pdf format via email; there will be no fees required to obtain the documents. No printed sets of documents will be available. G. Contact the Architect's office for complete information regarding the date of Documents availability, how to obtain Contract Documents. Bid documents will also be posted in the El Centro School Districts website at ecesd.org. H. Each bid must be submitted with security in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the maximum bid amount as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into the proposed contract, If awarded to the bidder, and will provide the performance and payment bonds, insurance certificates and other documents described in the contract documents. Such security must be in one of the following forms: (1) a cashiers check made payable to El Centro Elementary School District; (2) a certified check made payable to El Centro Elementary School District; (3) or a bid bond made payable to El Centro Elementary School District in the form outlined in the Project Manual. All bonds must be issued by a California-admitted surety as defined in Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Note: If the Base Bid is $60,000 or less, Bonds will not be required as described in J. above. J. The successful bidder or bidders will be required to furnish and pay for satisfactory bonds as follows: Performance and a separate Payment Bond, each in the amount of the Contract Amount. Note: If the Base Bid is $25,000 or less, Bonds will not be required as described in K. above. K. Payment of not less than minimum salaries and wages is required. Bidders attention is directed to the provision for Equal Employment Opportunity and Payment for all persons of no less than the minimum wage as set forth in the Federal & State of California Wage requirements. L. The El Centro Elementary School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding. M. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 60 days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the El Centro Elementary School District. Public Contract Code Section 20103.7. N. LICENSE REQUIRENTS a. Contractor is required to be licensed by the State of California as required by California Code of Regulations (Division 3, Chapter 9, Contractors Article 4) in the areas of General Contractor (Class B), shall maintain such license(s) in full force and effect during the Term of the Agreement and that any and all subcontractors employed by Contractor for any portion of the work will be appropriately licensed. b. Bid amounts shall be based on prevailing hourly rates for labor classifications to be utilized for the work done under this contract. Wage rates shall be based on California Department of Industrial Relations determinations at the date of the bid and must account for any scheduled increases. Refer to their website www.dir.ca.gov for wage determinations. O. This project is not subject to Division of the State Architect (DSA) review. P. As a safety precaution to protect both Bidders and ECESD Staff from Covid-19 virus concerns, Pre-Bid site visits will be conducted individually. Interested Bidders are to contact the ECESD by email to make an appointment. PreBid site visitations are not mandatory, although all Bidders are encouraged to attend to make themselves familiar with the Project Scope and existing project site conditions. Appointments will be made for the days of Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday June 17 between 8:00-11:00 AM with no more than 30 minutes per visit. For appointments contact: Mr. Michael Reyla mreyla@ecesd.org EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT Kristy Curry Assistant Superintendent of Administration Services L646 Jn12,19
090 Legal Ads|
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC. Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at a public sale by competitive bidding on the 7th Day of July, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at: Interstate Mini-Storage, 1845 South 4th Street, El Centro CA, 92243 County of Imperial, State of California, the following: Maytee Armas: Wheelchair, Printer, Blanket, Home Theater, 2 Chairs, Tote's, Misc Clothes. Robert Berrien: Washer and Dryer, 2 Matterss, Vaccum, Misc Toys, Sofa's, Stuffed Animals, Suite Cases, Misc Shoe Boxe's, Paintings, Microwave, Weed Wacker, Printer, Misc Brown Boxes, Table. Ramon Castro: Misc Brown boxes, Tote's, Barney Stuff Animal, DVD Movies, Suite Cases, Misc Toys, X-mas Decorations. Pedro Cortez: Bike, Suite Cases, Sofa, Brown Boxes, Couch, 2 Tall Candle Holder, Lamps, Beach Chairs Folding, Frames, Tote's, Plastics Surf Board, Speaker, Rack Shelve. Johann Flores: TV, Ice Chest, Misc Shoes, Misc Suite Cases, Drawer's, Misc Brown Boxes, Cabinets, Misc White Bags, Weight. Jesse Gonzalez: TV, Wii, Brown Boxes, Mop, Suite Case, Office Chair, Keyboard, Blanket, Satellite Receiver. Yolanda Gonzalez: Mattress, Box Spring, Shelves, Chairs. Victoria Luis: Misc Toys, Stroller, Tote's, Misc Bed Frame, Misc Brown Boxes, Laptop, Table games. Estee Maloy: Mattress, Golf Set, Table, Chairs, Tote's, Bed Frame. Water Cooler, Misc White Bags, Shelves, Couch. Christopher Marrs: 4 Brown Boxes. Amanda Mason: Tote's , Brown Boxes, X-mas Tree Box, Screen, Speaker, X-Box Box, Misc Blk Bags, Shoe Boxes, Center Table, Kid Chair, Safe Box. Francisco Edy Noriega: Misc Bags, Carrying Cage, Mattress, Bed Frame, Misc Tote's, Cooler, Frame. Charli Marie Quevedo: Baby Car Seat, Skyline Sport Rack, Wooden Shelves, Plastic Surf Board, Quesadilla Maker. DaMesha N Savage: Toilet Papers, Paper Towels, Stools, Misc Brown Boxes, Mattress, Bean Bag, Misc Binders, Charcoal Bags. Teresa Servantez: Stroller, Mattress's, Shelves, Misc Bed Frames, Misc Blk and White Bags, Toy Chest, Misc Toys, Pillows. Olivia Servin: Misc White Bag, Misc Gel Fizzees Bx's, Misc Clothes, Pillows. Keshia Stiles: Carpet Cleaner, Misc Brown Boxes, Table, White Bag, Silver Drawer, Broom set. Micheal Thurlow: Misc Chairs, Hangers, Brown Boxes, Piano Keyboard, Blankets, Suite Cases, Fan, Tote's, DVD Movies, Mattress's, Misc Shoes, and Pot's. Cherokee Turner: 1988 Cadillac Fleetwood, VIN 1G6CB5159K42 60460, 3CLU410 CA. L648 Jn19,26
090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF CALEXICO INVITATION FOR BIDS SPORT LIGHTING AT ADRIAN C. CORDOVA MEMORIAL PARK PROJECT NO. 2020-400
1. GENERAL INFORMATION The City of Calexico is inviting bids for Sport Lighting at Adrian C. Cordova Memorial Park Project No. 2020-400. 2. SCOPE OF WORK The work shall include provide and install Sporting Lighting at three (3) baseball fields, soccer field, basketball court and parking lot with New 1500W and 1000W Metal Halide Fixtures, Sport Lighting Poles & Assemblies, Pole Foundations, SES Meter Pedestal, Lighting Panel Boards, Step Down Transformer, Lighting Control Cabinet, Wiring, Conduit, Sport Lighting System Calculation and Design, Hardware, Accessories and all work as indicated and detailed in the drawings and specifications. 3. PROJECT SCHEDULE To be completed within 90 calendar days from date of contract award. 4. PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS SEALED PROPOSAL will be accepted at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California until 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at which time all proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. Late, fax or emailed BIDS will be considered unresponsive. A summary of the bids will be presented to the City Council at their meeting of Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, his/her address, and the name of the project for which the bid is submitted. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed as specified in the bid form. Electronic version on the plans and specification may be obtained for a non-refundable fee of $7.50. Please contact the Public Works Department at 760/768-2160 or via email at falomirl@calexico.ca.gov. Checks are to be made payable to the City of Calexico. No bid will be received unless it is made on the prescribed bid form furnished by the Public Works Director/City Engineer. Each bid must be accompanied by a guarantee of cash, certified check, and cashier check or bidders' bond made payable to the City of Calexico for an amount equal to at least ten percent of the bid. Such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter into the contract. All guarantees are to be returned after the contract is awarded. The bid may be considered incomplete and be disqualified if any of the following information is not provided. Proposal/Bid Form Workmen's Compensation Certificate Bid Bond Drug/Alcohol Testing Requirements Proposal Agreement Noncollusion Affidavit Subcontractor's Listing Corporate Certification Partnership Information 1. On the bid form(s), the unit price items and total contract price must be written in words and fig ures. The words and figures shall appear on the blank spaces provided. 2. On page 56, Subcontractor's Listing shall be completed. If no subcontractor will be used, indi cate an "X" mark on the space provided for "No" subcontractor. Prevailing Wage Rates: In accordance with the provision of Section 1770 to 1781 of the Labor Code as duly enacted by the State of California, the City Council of the City of Calexico has ascertained the general prevailing rate of wages applicable to the work to be done as those shown in the specifications of the work. Information on the current prevailing wages can be obtained by contacting the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Labor Statistics and Research, P.O. Box 603, San Francisco, California 94101 (415) 737-2794 or http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/PWD/index.htm. All bids are to be compared on the basis of the Public Works Director/City Engineer's estimate of the quantities of work to be done. A bid will only be accepted from a Contractor who is licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division 3, of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California as amended. In addition, the Contractor, sub-contractors, and suppliers shall also have a business license issued by the City prior to commencing work. Special attention of all prospective bidders is called to "Proposal Requirements and General Conditions" annexed to the blank form of the Proposal for full directions as to bidding, etc. If bidder is a corporate entity and is awarded the contract, prior to execution of the contract, Contractor shall submit satisfactory, documentary proof that the person(s) executing said contract on the behalf of said corporation has authority to do so. CITY'S RIGHT RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the City. David B.Dale, City Manager City of Calexico L655 Jn19
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of El Centro, California, will hold public hearings to consider approval of the following: Tentative Parcel Map 20-02 for AMG & Associates at 1805 N. 8th Street - AMG & Associates, applicant and property owner, are requesting a tentative parcel map (TPM) to subdivide the parcel at 1805 N. 8th Street (APN 044-440-001). The project location is further defined as the southeast corner of N. 8th Street and the western extension of Bradshaw Avenue. If approved, the TPM would allow for the creation of three parcels and dedication of road right-of-way. The project site is currently vacant and the applicant is in the process developing multifamily residential housing at the site. Pursuant to Section 15315 "Minor Land Divisions" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from further environmental review. South Dogwood Annexation, Mitigated Negative Declaration 19-01, General Plan Amendment 19-01, and Change of Zone 19-01 - The project consists of the annexation of approximately 68 acres of unincorporated lands to the City of El Centro, a General Plan Amendment and Pre-zone. The project site consists of fourteen (14) parcels generally located along the west side of Dogwood Avenue, from Dannenberg Drive to 660 feet north of McCabe Road. There are no development plans at this time, however the General Plan Amendment and Change of Zone would allow future General Commercial Development on the northern 53 acres and Multiple Family Residential on the southern 12 acres. Pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act, a Mitigated Negative Declaration has been prepared for the project. Conditional Use Permit 20-01 for Studio Units at 788 Adams Avenue - The project consists of the conversion of a motel in to efficiency unit housing with a total of forty-three (43) studio units at 788 Adams Avenue. The project site is located on a 1-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Adams Avenue and N. 8th Street and further identified by APN 044-412-016. Pursuant to Section 15332 "In-Fill Development Projects" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from environmental review. Conditional Use Permit 20-03 for Renie's Towing at 910 S. 2nd Street - The project consists of the operation of a towing and impound yard at 910 S. 2nd Street, further identified by APN 053-194-010. The project site is located on a 29,542 square foot parcel roughly 800 feet north of the northwest corner of Ross Avenue and S. S Street. Pursuant to Section 15332 "In-Fill Development Projects" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from environmental review. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the public hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. Public access to the meeting will be limited and social distancing will be enforced. All interested persons are encouraged to participate remotely via teleconference. For further instructions on how to participate remotely, visit www.cityofelcentro.org/communitydevelopment/index.asp?m=1&page=66 or contact the Planning and Zoning Division at (760) 337-4545. Anyone challenging the above referenced projects in court may be limited to raising only those issues in which they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing. The related staff reports are available for review at http://elcentrocityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Board/1017-Planning-Commission or at City Hall, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Telephone: 760-337-4545, or E-mail: ecplanning@cityofelcentro.org. Norma M. Villicaa, AICP Director of Community Development L657 Jn19
090 Legal Ads|
Notice to Creditors of Bulk Sale ( Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.)
Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below The names and business addresses of the seller are: Imperial Hardware Company, a California Corporation 415 W. Main St, Brawley , CA 92227 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: 355 Olive Street, El Centro, CA 92243 As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: 1041 N. Imperial , El Centro, CA 92243 123 East 5th Street, Holtville, CA 92250 The names and addresses of the buyer are: Brawley Ace Hardware LLC, 1224 West Hobson Way, Blythe, CA 92225 The assets to be sold are described in general as : furniture, fixtures and equipment And are located at 415 W. Main St, Brawley, CA 92227 The business name used by the seller at that location is : Do it Best The anticipated date of the bulk sale is July 1, 2020 at the office of the Chicago Title Company, 364 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2 If so subject the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is Robin Worman, Chicago Title Company, 364 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262 and the last day for filing claims shall be June 30, 2020 which is the business day before the sale date specified above. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed the document on the date set forth below Brawley Ace Hardware LLC dated June 12, 2020 /s/ David Burton Bayles, Manager L659 Jn19
090 Legal Ads|
Notice to Creditors of Bulk Sale ( Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.)
Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below The names and business addresses of the seller are: Imperial Hardware Company, a California Corporation 123 East 5th St, Holtville, CA 92250 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: 355 Olive Street, El Centro, CA 92243 As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: 415 W. Main St, Brawley, CA 92227 1041 N. Imperial , El Centro, CA 92243 The names and addresses of the buyer are: Holtville Ace Hardware LLC, 1224 West Hobson Way, Blythe, CA 92225 The assets to be sold are described in general as : furniture, fixtures and equipment And are located at 123 East 5th St, Holtville, CA 92250 The business name used by the seller at that location is : Imperial Do It Center The anticipated date of the bulk sale is July 1, 2020 at the office of the Chicago Title Company, 364 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2 If so subject the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is Robin Worman, Chicago Title Company, 364 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262 and the last day for filing claims shall be June 30, 2020 which is the business day before the sale date specified above. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed the document on the date set forth below Holtville Ace Hardware LLC dated June 12, 2020 /s/ David Burton Bayles, Manager L660 Jn19
090 Legal Ads|
Notice to Creditors of Bulk Sale ( Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.)
Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below The names and business addresses of the seller are: Imperial Hardware Company, a California Corporation 1041 N. Imperial Hwy , El Centro, CA 92243 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is:355 Olive Street, El Centro, CA 92243 As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: 415 W. Main St, Brawley, CA 92227 123 East 5th St, Holtville, CA 92250 The names and addresses of the buyer are: El Centro Ace Hardware LLC, 1224 West Hobson Way, Blythe, CA 92225 The assets to be sold are described in general as : furniture, fixtures and equipment And are located at 1041 N. Imperial Hwy, El Centro, CA 92243 The business name used by the seller at that location is : Imperial Do It Center The anticipated date of the bulk sale is July 1, 2020 at the office of the Chicago Title Company, 364 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2 If so subject the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is Robin Worman, Chicago Title Company, 364 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262 and the last day for filing claims shall be June 30, 2020 which is the business day before the sale date specified above. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed the document on the date set forth below El Centro Ace Hardware LLC dated June 12, 2020 /s/ David Burton Bayles, Manager L661 Jn19
