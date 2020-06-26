090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000275 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LOPEZ TRANSPORT 2340 Felipe Ave. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2340 Felipe Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Guillermo Lopez
Residence Address:
2340 Felipe Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 483-0722
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual Articles of Incorporation
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: 04/08/2016
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/13/2020
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Guillermo Lopez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/14/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/13/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L631 Jn5,12,19,26
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000284 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PAPE POWER SYSTEMS 307 S. Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
355 Goodpasture Island Rd. Eugene, OR 97401
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pape Material Handling, Inc.
Residence Address:
355 Goodpasture Island Rd. Eugene, OR 97401
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-6265
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation Articles of Incorporation C1812128 & 204531-89
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: 03/25/2020
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/17/2020
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Lance Jorgensen, CFO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/18/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/17/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L634 Jn5,12,19,26
090 Legal Ads|
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC. Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at a public sale by competitive bidding on the 7th Day of July, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at: Interstate Mini-Storage, 1845 South 4th Street, El Centro CA, 92243 County of Imperial, State of California, the following: Maytee Armas: Wheelchair, Printer, Blanket, Home Theater, 2 Chairs, Tote's, Misc Clothes. Robert Berrien: Washer and Dryer, 2 Matterss, Vaccum, Misc Toys, Sofa's, Stuffed Animals, Suite Cases, Misc Shoe Boxe's, Paintings, Microwave, Weed Wacker, Printer, Misc Brown Boxes, Table. Ramon Castro: Misc Brown boxes, Tote's, Barney Stuff Animal, DVD Movies, Suite Cases, Misc Toys, X-mas Decorations. Pedro Cortez: Bike, Suite Cases, Sofa, Brown Boxes, Couch, 2 Tall Candle Holder, Lamps, Beach Chairs Folding, Frames, Tote's, Plastics Surf Board, Speaker, Rack Shelve. Johann Flores: TV, Ice Chest, Misc Shoes, Misc Suite Cases, Drawer's, Misc Brown Boxes, Cabinets, Misc White Bags, Weight. Jesse Gonzalez: TV, Wii, Brown Boxes, Mop, Suite Case, Office Chair, Keyboard, Blanket, Satellite Receiver. Yolanda Gonzalez: Mattress, Box Spring, Shelves, Chairs. Victoria Luis: Misc Toys, Stroller, Tote's, Misc Bed Frame, Misc Brown Boxes, Laptop, Table games. Estee Maloy: Mattress, Golf Set, Table, Chairs, Tote's, Bed Frame. Water Cooler, Misc White Bags, Shelves, Couch. Christopher Marrs: 4 Brown Boxes. Amanda Mason: Tote's , Brown Boxes, X-mas Tree Box, Screen, Speaker, X-Box Box, Misc Blk Bags, Shoe Boxes, Center Table, Kid Chair, Safe Box. Francisco Edy Noriega: Misc Bags, Carrying Cage, Mattress, Bed Frame, Misc Tote's, Cooler, Frame. Charli Marie Quevedo: Baby Car Seat, Skyline Sport Rack, Wooden Shelves, Plastic Surf Board, Quesadilla Maker. DaMesha N Savage: Toilet Papers, Paper Towels, Stools, Misc Brown Boxes, Mattress, Bean Bag, Misc Binders, Charcoal Bags. Teresa Servantez: Stroller, Mattress's, Shelves, Misc Bed Frames, Misc Blk and White Bags, Toy Chest, Misc Toys, Pillows. Olivia Servin: Misc White Bag, Misc Gel Fizzees Bx's, Misc Clothes, Pillows. Keshia Stiles: Carpet Cleaner, Misc Brown Boxes, Table, White Bag, Silver Drawer, Broom set. Micheal Thurlow: Misc Chairs, Hangers, Brown Boxes, Piano Keyboard, Blankets, Suite Cases, Fan, Tote's, DVD Movies, Mattress's, Misc Shoes, and Pot's. Cherokee Turner: 1988 Cadillac Fleetwood, VIN 1G6CB5159K42 60460, 3CLU410 CA. L648 Jn19,26
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS ADOPTION OF ADDITIONAL CITY FEES FOR PUBLIC WORKS PERMITS, VACANT PROPERTY REGISTRATION AND RETAIL COMMERCIAL CANNABIS PERMITS
NOTICE HEREBY IS GIVEN that the City Council of the City of El Centro, California will hold a public hearing to consider the approval of the following: Adoption of new and additional City fees for new services provided by the City, specifically including a fee for a master license agreement, vacant property registration and retail commercial cannabis permits as well as an annual CPI automatic inflator. Copies of the proposed new fees along with the user fee study showing and supporting the calculation of such proposed rates prepared by the City's independent consultant are on file for inspection in the Office of the City Clerk, at City Hall, at 1275 Main St., El Centro, CA. If approved, the user fee increases will be effective immediately upon adoption. Development processing fees will be effective within 60 calendars of adoption unless made urgent by Council action. At the public hearing, the City Council will hear all comments regarding this proposed rate increase. All interested persons are invited to attend. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN the public hearings will be held at regular meeting Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. Anyone wishing to protest this action must file a written response or may appear personally at the public hearing. Prior to the hearing, written comments in favor or against should be sent to City Clerk, City Hall at the address above. If you challenge any project or fee in court, you may be held to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing or in written correspondence to the City Clerk at or prior to the public hearing as described in this notice. For additional information, contact the Community Development Department, City Hall at 760-337-4545. City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Norma Wyles, City Clerk City of El Centro L670 Jn26,Jy3
090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF CALEXICO INVITATION FOR BIDS STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECT ASPHALT RUBBER COMPOSITE LAYER OVERLAY ON DESIGNATED STREETS PROJECT NO. 2020-500
1. GENERAL INFORMATION The City of Calexico is inviting bids for the Street Improvement Project Asphalt Rubber Composite Layer Overlay on Designated Streets Project No. 2020-500. 2. SCOPE OF WORK A. The work shall include grinding of existing asphalt concrete pavement, installation of conventional asphalt concrete leveling course, asphalt-rubber aggregate membrane, gap graded asphalt-rubber hot mix, installation of conventional asphalt concrete surface course, slurry seal, remove and replace concrete curb and gutter, traffic striping, utility adjustments and traffic control. B. There are sections of gutter that do not have a proper drainage slope, consequently, the contractor's surveyor must survey these areas to provide a positive flow profile so the street can drain by gravity. These survey elevations (plan & profile) must be submitted to the City Engineer for review and approval. 3. PROJECT SCHEDULE To be completed within 120 calendar days from date of contract award. 4. PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS SEALED PROPOSAL will be accepted at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California until 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at which time all proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. Late, fax or emailed BIDS will be considered unresponsive. A summary of the bids will be presented to the City Council at their meeting of Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, his/her address, and the name of the project for which the bid is submitted. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed as specified in the bid form. Electronic version on the plans and specification may be obtained for a non-refundable fee of $7.50. Please contact the Public Works Department at 760/768-2160 or via email at falomirl@calexico.ca.gov. Checks are to be made payable to the City of Calexico. No bid will be received unless it is made on the prescribed bid form furnished by the Public Works Director/City Engineer. Each bid must be accompanied by a guarantee of cash, certified check, and cashier check or bidders' bond made payable to the City of Calexico for an amount equal to at least ten percent of the bid. Such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter into the contract. All guarantees are to be returned after the contract is awarded. The bid may be considered incomplete and be disqualified if any of the following information is not provided. Proposal/Bid Form Workmen's Compensation Certificate Bid Bond Drug/Alcohol Testing Requirements Proposal Agreement Noncollusion Affidavit Subcontractor's Listing Corporate Certification Partnership Information 1. On the bid form(s), the unit price items and total contract price must be written in words and figures. The words and figures shall appear on the blank spaces provided. 2. On page 87, Subcontractor's Listing shall be completed. If no subcontractor will be used, indicate an "X" mark on the space provided for "No" subcontractor. Prevailing Wage Rates: In accordance with the provision of Section 1770 to 1781 of the Labor Code as duly enacted by the State of California, the City Council of the City of Calexico has ascertained the general prevailing rate of wages applicable to the work to be done as those shown in the specifications of the work. Information on the current prevailing wages can be obtained by contacting the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Labor Statistics and Research, P.O. Box 603, San Francisco, California 94101 (415) 737-2794 or http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/PWD/index.htm. All bids are to be compared on the basis of the Public Works Director/City Engineer's estimate of the quantities of work to be done. A bid will only be accepted from a Contractor who is licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division 3, of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California as amended. In addition, the Contractor, sub-contractors, and suppliers shall also have a business license issued by the City prior to commencing work. Special attention of all prospective bidders is called to "Proposal Requirements and General Conditions" annexed to the blank form of the Proposal for full directions as to bidding, etc. If bidder is a corporate entity and is awarded the contract, prior to execution of the contract, Contractor shall submit satisfactory, documentary proof that the person(s) executing said contract on the behalf of said corporation has authority to do so. CITY'S RIGHT RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the City. David B. Dale, City Manager City of Calexico L672 Jn26
