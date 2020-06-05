090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE IMPERIAL VALLEY HOUSING AUTHORITY COMMISSION
Pursuant to Section 54974 of the California Government Code and El Centro Resolution No.77-51 notice is hereby given that one (1) scheduled vacancy will exist effective July 1, 2020 on the Imperial Valley Housing Authority Commission. Applications are now being accepted for Imperial Valley Housing Authority Commission. Interested individuals may pick up application in the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 1275 Main Street or download the application off the City of El Centro's website at www.cityofelcentro.org. All applications must be submitted on or before June 20, 2020 to the City Clerk. The successful appointee will serve for a four (4) year term ending on July 1, 2024. The appointee will serve with no compensation, will be required to file a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interest within thirty (30) days after assuming office, and complete the AB 1234 Ethics Training for Local Officials. Appointment to Imperial Valley Housing Authority Commission shall not be made by the City Council for at least ten (10) days working days after publication in the local newspaper and posting of this notice in the office of the City Clerk. Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk L628 Jn5
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000275 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LOPEZ TRANSPORT 2340 Felipe Ave. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2340 Felipe Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Guillermo Lopez
Residence Address:
2340 Felipe Ave. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 483-0722
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual Articles of Incorporation
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: 04/08/2016
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/13/2020
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Guillermo Lopez, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/14/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/13/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L631 Jn5,12,19,26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIEN PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at the public auction pursuant to Business and Professions Code Section 21700 et esq., and the Civil Code of the State of California beginning with Section 1998 the following household and personal property as identified by tenant name and storage unit number to-wit: The following units are located at Packers Mini Storage, 665 Old Highway 111, in the City of Brawley, County of Imperial, State of California:
#242-Martinez,Jose #165---Chacon, Barbara #45---Nunez, Jorge L. #246---Becerra, Pablo #217---Cuadraz, Elsa #75---Morales, Rudy L. #17-----Reyes, Raul Antonio
The following units are located at Packers Imperial Mini Storage, 2327 US Hwy 86, in the City of Imperial, County of Imperial, State of California: #B18--Silva, Issac #E54-Elizabeth Alvarez #E55-Elizabeth Alvarez This sale will be competitive bidding on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in Brawley and 11:00 a.m. in Imperial. All units listed above to be sold for storage fees and we reserve the right to bid at the sale and to delete any unit prior to sale. Goods must be removed same day as sale with a refundable cleaning deposit required. CASH ONLY L632 Jn5,12
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000284 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PAPE POWER SYSTEMS 307 S. Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
355 Goodpasture Island Rd. Eugene, OR 97401
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pape Material Handling, Inc.
Residence Address:
355 Goodpasture Island Rd. Eugene, OR 97401
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-6265
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation Articles of Incorporation C1812128 & 204531-89
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: 03/25/2020
X
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
06/17/2020
7)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Lance Jorgensen, CFO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 05/18/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 05/17/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L634 Jn5,12,19,26
