090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000124 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ANTERNA CONSULTING 617 Quartz St Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
617 Quartz St Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Norman Enrico Roxas
Residence Address:
617 Quartz St Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 355-8479
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
03/11/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Norman Enrico Roxas declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Norman Enrico Roxas
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/10/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/09/2025
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
L455 F14,21,28,M6
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000106 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY WESTERN DIVISION 2000 Shell Canyon Rd. Ocotillo, CA 92273 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
500 N. Brand Blvd. Glendale, CA 91203
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Calmat Co.
Residence Address:
1200 Urban Center Dr. Birmingham, AL 35242
Phone Number (Optional):
(602) 284-0741
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/15/2020
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/06/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C0132449
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Mark Reardon, Vice President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/05/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/04/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L456 F14,21,28,M6
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001239
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Gerald Shane Fernandez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Gerald Shane Fernandez Proposed Name Shane Fernandez
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING April 06, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 02-04-2020
Brook L. Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L458 F14,21,28,M6
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001247
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Diana Olivas filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Arnold Mateo Chaparro Proposed Name Alberto Mateo Parra
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING March 23, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 9 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 02-10-2020
Brook L. Anderholt Judge of the Superior Court
L461 F14,21,28,M6
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008624397 Title Order No.: 1154006 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/10/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/16/2005 as Instrument No. 023019, Book No. 2447 and Page No. 128 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of IMPERIAL County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: FRANCISCO VASQUEZ, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 03/19/2020 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE NORTH ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 939 MAIN STREET, EL CENTRO, CA 92243. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 220 W. HAMILTON AVE, EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243 APN#: 053-403-011-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $110,116.85. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008624397. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 02/13/2020 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4718544 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020 L468 F21,28,M6
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000146 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
AG HATS 1025 5th St. Apt A Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1025 5th St. Apt A Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Arturo Antonio Garcia
Residence Address:
1025 5th St. Apt A Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 250-9743
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
05/25/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/21/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Arturo Antonio Garcia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Arturo Antonio Garcia, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/20/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/19/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L475 F28,M6,13,20
090 Legal Ads|
L483 M6
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000092 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DATE GARDNES MHP 1020 W. Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) P.O. Box 2308 Laguna Hills, CA 92654
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Laguna Asset Partners Inc.
Residence Address:
23117 Plaza Pointe Dr. #100 Laguna Hills, CA 92654
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 460-6536
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/--/2018
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/05/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C2476179
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Ralph Beatty, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/04/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/03/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L487 F28,M6,13,20
090 Legal Ads|
Heber Del Sol Family Apartments
Duggins Construction, Inc, General Contractor, License #290934 located at 341 Crown Court, Imperial, CA 92251, is hereby soliciting construction bids including DVBE, MBE, WBE and Section 3 subcontractors ALL BUILDING TRADES. The project, Heber Del Sol Family Apartments, is located on Pitzer Road, Heber CA 92249, in Imperial County. This is a federal and state funded project with both State DIR and Davis Bacon Prevailing Wage Requirements. Estimated start date is June 2020. Bids must be submitted by 03/16/20. Interested bidders must contact Ruben Partida at (760) 457-6820 for the link to plans and specifications. All Subcontractors are required to register with the DIR https://efiling.dir.ca.gov in accordance with SD 854 Public Registration Bill L493 F29,M1,2,3,4,5,6
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000160 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
W. SANDOVAL TRUCKING INC. 2075 Sandoval Circle Num A El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 2075 Sandoval Circle Num A El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
W. Sandoval Trucking Inc.
Residence Address:
2075 Sandoval Circle Num A El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 595-5644
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/04/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/27/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4539022
9)
I, Wilfredo Sandoval declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Wilfredo Sandoval, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/26/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/25/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L495 F28,M6,13,20
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000161 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MAH'S KITCHEN 290 N Imperial Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
290 N Imperial Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Shao Ting Chen
Residence Address:
805 W Young Rd. Calipatria, CA 92233
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 280-5949
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/25/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/27/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Shao T. Chen declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Shao Ting Chen, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/26/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/25/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L501 F28,M6,13,20
090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF CALEXICO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Calexico will hold a Public Hearing on March 18, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable, at 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California, concerning the 2020 levy of assessments for the Calexico Business Improvement District. At the public hearing, members of the public will be afforded an opportunity to make oral or written presentations concerning the proposed 2020 assessments. All interested persons may present oral comments and information at the Public Hearing or may submit written comments and information to the City Council at any time prior to the hearing by delivering them to the City Clerk at 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA, 92231. The proposed rate schedule is available for review at 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA, 92231. Gabriela T. Garcia, City Clerk Published on: March 6, 2020. L502 M6
090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF CALEXICO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Calexico will hold a Public Hearing on March 18, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable, at 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California, concerning proposed bus and taxicab rates ("Rates") provided by City Council. At the public hearing, members of the public will be afforded an opportunity to make oral or written presentations concerning the proposed Rates. All interested persons may present oral comments and information at the Public Hearing or may submit written comments and information to the City Council at any time prior to the hearing by delivering them to the City Clerk at 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA, 92231. The proposed rate schedule is available for review at 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA, 92231. Gabriela T. Garcia, City Clerk Published on: March 6, 2020 L503 M6
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of El Centro, California, will hold a public hearing to consider approval of the following: Time Extension for Willow Bend Tentative Subdivision Map - Jose Luis Villareal Lomeli is requesting approval of a twelve-month extension for filing the final map for the Willow Bend Tentative Subdivision Map. The tentative map, initially approved by the City in February 2007, proposes the subdivision of 38 acres of land in order to develop 134 single-family homes. The parcel further identified by APN 054-370-012 is generally located 630 feet south of Horne Road along the west side of Highway 86 (4th Street). Pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, an Environmental Impact Report and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program was adopted and certified for the project in 2007. The Planning Commission conducted a public hearing to consider this item on December 10, 2019. After providing opportunity for public comment, the Commission voted to recommend that the City Council approve the Time Extension for Willow Bend Tentative Subdivision Map. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the public hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard. Anyone challenging the above referenced project in court may be limited to raising only those issues in which they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council of the City of El Centro, or prior to, the public hearing. The related staff report is available for review at City Hall, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Telephone: 760-337-4545. L. Diane Caldwell, CMC City Clerk L506 M6
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000140 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SABAKU DISTRIBUTIONS MAJESTIC FERMENTATIONS 1754 Carr Rd. Suite 215 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 1629 Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Hector Luken
Residence Address:
751 Naos Mexicali, MX 21254
Phone Number (Optional):
(818) 279-3700
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/18/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/19/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Hector Luken declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Hector Luken
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/18/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/17/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L508 M6,13,20,27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.