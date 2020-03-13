090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000146 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
AG HATS 1025 5th St. Apt A Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1025 5th St. Apt A Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Arturo Antonio Garcia
Residence Address:
1025 5th St. Apt A Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 250-9743
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
05/25/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/21/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Arturo Antonio Garcia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Arturo Antonio Garcia, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/20/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/19/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L475 F28,M6,13,20
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000092 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
DATE GARDNES MHP 1020 W. Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) P.O. Box 2308 Laguna Hills, CA 92654
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Laguna Asset Partners Inc.
Residence Address:
23117 Plaza Pointe Dr. #100 Laguna Hills, CA 92654
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 460-6536
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/--/2018
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/05/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C2476179
9)
I,declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Ralph Beatty, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/04/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/03/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L487 F28,M6,13,20
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000160 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
W. SANDOVAL TRUCKING INC. 2075 Sandoval Circle Num A El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County Mailing Address (if different than above) 2075 Sandoval Circle Num A El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
W. Sandoval Trucking Inc.
Residence Address:
2075 Sandoval Circle Num A El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 595-5644
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/04/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/27/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4539022
9)
I, Wilfredo Sandoval declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Wilfredo Sandoval, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/26/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/25/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L495 F28,M6,13,20
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000161 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MAH'S KITCHEN 290 N Imperial Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
290 N Imperial Ave. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Shao Ting Chen
Residence Address:
805 W Young Rd. Calipatria, CA 92233
Phone Number (Optional):
(442) 280-5949
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/25/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/27/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Shao T. Chen declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Shao Ting Chen, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/26/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/25/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L501 F28,M6,13,20
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000140 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
SABAKU DISTRIBUTIONS MAJESTIC FERMENTATIONS 1754 Carr Rd. Suite 215 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 1629 Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Hector Luken
Residence Address:
751 Naos Mexicali, MX 21254
Phone Number (Optional):
(818) 279-3700
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
02/18/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
03/19/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Hector Luken declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Hector Luken
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 02/18/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 02/17/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L508 M6,13,20,27
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000178 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CG TRUCKING 1910 Canon Dr. Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1910 Canon Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Carlos A. Galvan
Residence Address:
1910 Canon Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 235-5961
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
03/05/2020
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
04/04/2020
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Carlos A. Galvan declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title
Carlos A. Galvan
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 03/05/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 03/04/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L513 M6,13,20,27
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: Domitilo Cortez Mason CASE NUMBER EPR000694
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Domitilo Cortez Mason A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Angela Duron in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that:be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on April 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Larisa L. Wilmert Lopez & Wilmert LLP 7373 University Avenue, Suite 115 La Mesa, CA 91942 (619) 589-1112 L519 M13,20,27,A3
NOTICE OF BID INVITATION MCCABE UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT Bid 19-20-01 McCabe Building 400 Shingle Roofing Project Summer 2020
Bids shall be received no later than: 12:00 PM on Thursday, April 2nd 2020 McCabe Union Elementary School District - Corfman District Office (Bldg. 100) 701 West McCabe Road El Centro, CA 92243
After which time, the bids will be opened and publicly read aloud. All bids shall be made and presented only on the forms presented by the school district. It is each bidder's sole responsibility to ensure that their bid is delivered and received in a timely manner at the location designated as specified above. Any bids received after the time specified above or after any extensions due to material changes or project modifications shall be returned unopened.
Project Description: M400 Asphalt Shingle Reroof Bid Sets will be distributed at the bid opening.
Contractor's License Classification Required: C-39
There will be a mandatory pre-bid job walk on Wednesday, March 25th, at 10:00 a.m. starting at McCabe Union Elementary School, 701 West McCabe Road, El Centro, CA 92243. Bidders are to meet at: McCabe Elementary Main Office. No bidders will be accepted upon arrival after 10:00am. All work is proposed to begin after June 5th, 2020 and must be completed no later than August 21st, 2020. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Governing Board of the McCabe Union Elementary School District, hereinafter referred to as "District", is calling for and will receive sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project up to, but not later than, the above-stated date and time.
Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) Information:
Bidders are advised that this contract is a Public Works project for purposes of the California Labor Code, which requires payment of prevailing wages. These per diem rates, including holiday and overtime work, as well as employer payments for health and welfare, pension, vacation, and similar purposes, are available from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations. Current Prevailing Wage rates can be obtained from the Director of the Department Industrial Relations at http://www.dir.ca.gov/OPRL/dprewagedetermination.html Pursuant to California Labor Code Sections 1720 et seq., it shall be mandatory upon the Contractor to whom the Contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor under such Contractor, to pay not less than the said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the Contract.
As of March 1, 2015 all contractors bidding on a public works project must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html
Miscellaneous Information:
Any and all Bid Documents/Specifications will be distributed at the mandatory job walk.
Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor pursuant to the California Business and Professions Code, and be licensed to perform the work called for in the contract documents. The successful bidder must possess a valid and active Contractor's California State License Class as previously indicated at the time of bid receipt and throughout the duration of the project. The Contractor's California State License number shall be clearly stated on the bidder's proposal. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. Separate Payment and Performance Bonds, each in an amount equal to 100% of the total contract amount, are required, and shall be provided to the District prior to execution of the contract and shall be in the form set forth in the contract documents. All bonds (Bid, Performance, and Payment) must be issued by a California admitted surety as defined in California Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Each bid must strictly conform with and be responsive to the contract documents as defined in the General Conditions.
Dated this 6th day of March, 2020 Maintenance and Operations Dept. McCabe Union Elementary School District El Centro, CA 92243 Publish 3/13/2020 and 3/20/2020
L526 M13,20
NOTICE OF BID INVITATION MCCABE UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT Bid 19-20-02 McCabe Buildings 500/600 Roof Restoration Coating Summer/Fall 2020 Roofing Project
Bids shall be received no later than: 12:00 PM on Thursday, April 2nd 2020 McCabe Union Elementary School District - Corfman District Office (Bldg. 100) 701 West McCabe Road El Centro, CA 92243
After which time, the bids will be opened and publicly read aloud. All bids shall be made and presented only on the forms presented by the school district. It is each bidder's sole responsibility to ensure that their bid is delivered and received in a timely manner at the location designated as specified above. Any bids received after the time specified above or after any extensions due to material changes or project modifications shall be returned unopened.
Project Description: M500/600 Restorative Roofing Recoat Bid Sets will be distributed at the bid opening.
Contractor's License Classification Required: C-39 There will be a mandatory pre-bid job walk on Wednesday, March 25th, at 10:00 a.m. starting at McCabe Union Elementary School, 701 West McCabe Road, El Centro, CA 92243. Bidders are to meet at: McCabe Elementary Main Office. No bidders will be accepted upon arrival after 10:00am. All work is proposed to begin after July 1st, 2020 but no later than December 31st, 2020 with a final date to be decided by the District. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Governing Board of the McCabe Union Elementary School District, hereinafter referred to as "District", is calling for and will receive sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project up to, but not later than, the above-stated date and time.
Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) Information:
Bidders are advised that this contract is a Public Works project for purposes of the California Labor Code, which requires payment of prevailing wages. These per diem rates, including holiday and overtime work, as well as employer payments for health and welfare, pension, vacation, and similar purposes, are available from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations. Current Prevailing Wage rates can be obtained from the Director of the Department Industrial Relations at http://www.dir.ca.gov/OPRL/dprewagedetermination.html Pursuant to California Labor Code Sections 1720 et seq., it shall be mandatory upon the Contractor to whom the Contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor under such Contractor, to pay not less than the said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the Contract.
As of March 1, 2015 all contractors bidding on a public works project must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html
Miscellaneous Information:
Any and all Bid Documents/Specifications will be distributed at the mandatory job walk.
Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor pursuant to the California Business and Professions Code, and be licensed to perform the work called for in the contract documents. The successful bidder must possess a valid and active Contractor's California State License Class as previously indicated at the time of bid receipt and throughout the duration of the project. The Contractor's California State License number shall be clearly stated on the bidder's proposal. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. Separate Payment and Performance Bonds, each in an amount equal to 100% of the total contract amount, are required, and shall be provided to the District prior to execution of the contract and shall be in the form set forth in the contract documents. All bonds (Bid, Performance, and Payment) must be issued by a California admitted surety as defined in California Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Each bid must strictly conform with and be responsive to the contract documents as defined in the General Conditions.
Dated this 6th day of March, 2020 Maintenance and Operations Dept. McCabe Union Elementary School District El Centro, CA 92243 Publish 3/13/2020 and 3/20/2020
L527 M13,20
