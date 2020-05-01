090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OF PROPOSAL FOR IMPLEMENTING SCHOOL FACILITIES FEES AS AUTHORIZED BY EDUCATION CODE SECTION S 17620 AND GOVERNMENT CODES 65995
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that immediately following a public hearing on the matter, a proposed resolution(s) will be considered by the Governing Board of Central Union High School District at its regular meeting of May 12, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., which if adopted by the Board will implement development fees established by the District against residential construction and reconstruction up to $4.08 per square foot and against new commercial or industrial construction up to $0.66 a square foot. The proposed fees are authorized by Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995. Data pertaining to the cost of school facilities is available for inspection during regular business hours at the District's administrative offices or on its webpage at http://www.cuhsd.net/. The fee, if approved by the Governing Board, will become effective on July 11, 2020, which is 60 days after the proposed adoption of the resolution levying such fee by the Governing Board. L573 M1,8
CITY OF BRAWLEY NOTICE AND INVITATION TO BIDDERS 2020 LEGION STREET IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT PHASE 2 FROM EVELYN AVENUE TO KELLEY AVENUE STATE AID PROJECT # SB1 LPP 5167(041) SPECIFICATION NO. 2020-01
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for 2020 Legion Street Improvements Project Phase 2 will be received by the City of Brawley (City) in the offices of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California 92227 until 2:00 P.M. Local Time, on June 1, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. No late bids will be accepted. The Contract for the work advertised will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. The city reserves the right to reject all bids, waive any irregularities or to dispense with further bidding. BID BOND: Shall be completed in the forms provided as per Instructions to Bidders, and accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check or a Bid Bond executed in favor of the City of Brawley in an amount of ten percent of the bid, to be forfeited as fixed and liquidated damages should bidder neglect or refuse to enter into a contract. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated Damages of $500.00 per calendar day are included in this project. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor, and incidentals as required by the Plans, Specifications, and contract documents. The City of Brawley intends to improve Legion Street from the intersection of Evelyn Avenue to Kelley Avenue. The improvements consist of micro milling 1/2-inch (0.04 feet) for the though lanes of the street and 1-inch within shoulder areas (as illustrated on sheet 1, Project Description) for an approximate width of 47 feet. After micro milling activities have been completed the contractor shall install a 0.5-inch (0.04 feet) of conventional 3/8-inch Hot Mix Asphalt Leveling Course. The contractor shall then install a paving mat interlayer. After the contractor installs the paving mat interlayer, the contractor shall then install a 2-inch (0.167 feet) of 3/4-inch Asphalt Rubber Hot Mix. The improvements also consist of installation sidewalks and a P.C.C. handicap ramp. COMPLETION OF WORK: The work must be completed within 45 calendar days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE: The contractor shall have a State of California Classification "A" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held to familiarize all interested bidders with the conditions of the project and the project site. The meeting will convene at 10:00 a.m., at the City of Brawley Administration Building, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA on May 14, 2020, with a walkthrough of the project site after the meeting. DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS-REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT FOR AWARD: No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations according to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1(a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations according to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations STATE PREVAILING WAGE RATES: According to the Labor Code of the State of California, the Director of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of wages and employer payments for health and welfare, vacation, pension and similar purposes applicable to the work to be done. These rates and scales are attached within this package. The contractor to whom the contract is awarded and the subcontractors under him must pay not less than these rates for this area to all workers employed in the execution of this contract. APPRENTICES: Attention is directed to the provisions of Sections 1777.5 and 1777.6 of the Labor Code Concerning the employment of apprentices by the Contractor or any subcontractor under him. It shall be the Contractor's responsibility to ensure that all persons shall comply with the requirements of said sections in the employment of apprentices. RETENTION: City will retain a portion of the Contract price as required by law. The Contractor may substitute securities in place of the retained funds withheld by the City. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed under Ca. Public Contract Code 22300, may be used by the Contractor. BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227, (760) 351-3059 Monday thru Friday from 8 am - 12 pm and 1 pm - 5 pm (closed from 12 pm - 1 pm) at a cost of $50.00 (non-refundable) for each set of contract documents. Bidding documents will be mailed to bidder at the bidder's request; however, the City will not be responsible for delays in mail delivery. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents from the City will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project before the bid opening date if you purchase from a plan room it will your responsibility to get your addenda updates from them as we have no list of where you purchase other than the City. Questions during the bidding process shall be directed to Mr. Andres Miramontez, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA., Telephone (760) 344-5800 ext. 14, Fax (760) 344-5612 or by email at amiramontez@brawley-ca.gov, no later than 5:00 p.m. May 19, 2020. PUBLISHED: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS Alma Benavides, City Clerk May 1, 2020 May 13, 2020 L574 M1,13
Ordinance Summary - First Publication SUMMARY OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF EL CENTRO REPEALING AND READOPTING IN ITS ENTIRETY CHAPTER 22.1 REGARDING SIGNAGE
The proposed ordinance: a) Removes sign regulations based upon content. b) Provides regulations based upon whether signage is permanent or temporary, commercial or non-commercial. c) Provides exceptions for governmental, directional and certain real estate signs. d) Regulates sign size, materials, maintenance and placement to meet aesthetic and public health, safety and welfare concerns. e) Prohibits non-governmental signage on public property or in public rights of way. f) Updates and clarifies sign definitions have been updated and clarified. No signage is allowed on any public property or in any public right of ways. g) Generally does not revise sign permitting and sizes do not change. h) Limits and clarifies identification signage allowed on vehicles and prohibits the use of parked ve hicles simply to display commercial or non-commercial messages. i) Does not revise prohibited signage. j) Revises and clarifies the chart regarding signage. A certified copy of the full text of this Ordinance No. 20 -04 is available in the Office of the City Clerk. The El Centro City Council at its regular meeting of April 21, 2020, introduced the Ordinance. L575 M1
Ordinance Summary - First Publication SUMMARY OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, REPEALING CHAPTER 13, ARTICLE VII (COMMENCING WITH SECTION 13-110 OF THE CITY CODE) AND ADOPTING CHAPTER 13, ARTICLE X RELATED TO REGULATION OF ADULT USE STOREFRONT ONLY COMMERCIAL CANNABIS ACTIVITIES
The proposed ordinance: a) Repeals the ban on commercial cannabis retailers within the City. b) Retains the ban on commercial cultivation, manufacture, processing, storing, laboratory testing, labeling, sale, delivery, delivery from a non-storefront retailer, distribution or transportation (other than as provided under Section 26090(e) of the Business and Professions Code) of or special events involving cannabis or cannabis product or special events are expressly prohibited in the City. c) Designates allowed locations for commercial cannabis retailers d) Provides for the Community Development Director to adopt and promulgate a process for appli cation and selection of two commercial cannabis retailers who may obtain a City commercial cannabis permit, as well as an appeal process e) Provides a process, specifically including CEQA review for such allowed commercial cannabis retailers to obtain land use entitlements f) Provides for local regulations, in addition to those required by a current state license, including but not limited to permit renewals, revocations, inspections. business licenses and City fee re quirements, g) Provides for various operating requirements, including but not limited to those for employees, se curity, community benefit payments including cultivation, distribution, h) Provides for City enforcement and penalties for violation. A certified copy of the full text of this Ordinance No. 20 -03 is available in the Office of the City Clerk. The El Centro City Council at its regular meeting of April 21, 2020 introduced the Ordinance. L576 M1
