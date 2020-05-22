090 Legal Ads|
City of Calexico Request for Proposals For Fire Alarm System Installation
The City of Calexico is soliciting proposals from qualified and experienced contractors to install an automated fire alarm system at City Hall located at 608 Heber Avenue and Camarena Memorial Library located at 850 Encinas Avenue. The system shall be in compliance with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 72, National Fire Alarm Code, current edition, as well as all other National, State, & local ordinances/codes. Only one (1) contract will be awarded. Contractor must submit five (5) copies of their proposal with original signature. The proposal must be formatted in accordance with the instructions of this RFP. Promotional material may be attached, but are not necessary and will not be considered as meeting any of the requirements of this RFP. Proposals must be enclosed in a sealed envelope or package, clearly marked "RFP for Fire Alarm System Installation" and delivered on or before 2:00p.m. on Tuesday June 9, 2020 to:
Office of the City Clerk City Hall City of Calexico 608 Heber Avenue Calexico, CA 92231
Late, emailed or facsimile proposals will not be accepted. It is the proposer's responsibility to assure that its proposal is delivered and received at the location specified herein, on or before the date and hour set. Proposals received after the date and time specified will not be considered. Copy of the Request for Proposal can be obtained by visiting the City of Calexico website at www.calexico.ca.gov. Consultant will be required to obtain a City of Calexico Business License once proposal is awarded. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Public Works Department at 760/768-2160. Lilliana Falomir Public Works Manager - Administrative L599 M22
090 Legal Ads|
HEBER PUBLIC UTILTY DISTRICT SHADE AT WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Sealed proposals will be received by the Heber Public Utility District at 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103, Heber, California 92249 until 10:00 a.m., prevailing local time, Friday, June 12, 2020 for the construction of the Heber Public Utility District - Shade at Water Treatment Plant. At such time proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. General Work Location: The work is located at the Heber Public Utility District's Water Treatment Plant. The Water Treatment Plant is located at 1085 Ingram Ave., Heber, CA 92249. The shade will be constructed to the north of the existing shop building. Both located at the northeast corner of the Water Treatment Plant. Existing shade will be removed prior to issuance of the Notice To Proceed for the construction of the proposed shade. General Work Description: The objective of this project is a shade structure at the Water Treatment Plant. Proposals shall include all specifications, layouts and detail drawings of materials to be provided. A conceptual design of the water treatment plant is to be included. Also, the pricing should include costs for structural design, building permit, and installation of all equipment, poles, and foundation for the project. Only those firms who have received the bid documents will be provided any addendum (a) that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. The Base Bid shall be the basis on which the Lowest Responsible Bid shall be selected for this project. Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the Bid package must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest. Minimum wage rates for this project as predetermined by State of California are set forth in the Instruction for Bidders section of the specifications. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages in the County in which the work is to be done has been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations and are listed in the Instruction for Bidders section of the Specifications. Bidders are encouraged to visit the Project Site located at 1085 Ingram Ave., Heber, CA 92249. Copies of the Bid Package are available for examination without charge during normal business hours at the office of the Heber Public Utility District:
Heber Public Utility District 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103 Heber, CA 92249 (760) 482-2440
Technical questions shall be addressed to Ms. Laura Fischer. Copies of the Bid Package may be obtained from The Heber Public Utility District, 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103, Heber, CA, 92249, (760) 482-2440 by requesting a copy of the Bid Package. The bid documents are also available on our website at www.heber.ca.gov. L601 M22,31
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the City of Brawley Planning Commission will consider approving a variance and recommending a zone change to the City Council at the next regularly scheduled meeting on 5:30 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 for the following project: 1. A variance(VAR 20-02) to allow encroachedment into the required side and front submitted by Raquel Gonzalez, property owner, on property located 799 Maple Court,also known as Lot 1 Parkside Estate Unit Number 5 City of Brawley, County of Imperial, State of California, APN 046-371-006. The variance will allow for the proposed structure to encroach approximately 2 feet into the required front yard and 5 feet into the required side yard. 2. A zone change(ZC 20-01) and general plan amendment(GPA 20-01) was submitted by Annette Leon, Dubose Design Group, on behalf of property owner Joshua Michael Paddock on property locatated at 1603 Malan Street, also known as the East 1/2 Lot 53 Brawley Subdivision 1, City of Brawley, County of Imperial, State of California, APN 047-380-031 The property is currently zoned R-1(Single Family Residential) and is proposed to change to R-3(Residential Medium Density). In the General Plan the properties use is designated as Low Density Residential and the proposed use is Medium Density Residential. The proposed project is inteded to develop a future apartment complex up to 50 units. State of California Governor Gavin Newsom waived specific portions of the Brown Act by Executive Order for the period that social distancing measures are recommended. As the Planning Commission is observing social distancing protocols as recommended, to maintain social distancing, physical presence is strongly discouraged. Alternative methods of participation are encouraged and should a member of the public wish to provide public comments, please submit written comments via email to amontano@brawley-ca.gov or contact the Planning Division Office at 760/344.8822. The meeting to be held virtually, broadcasted live at www.facebook.com/TheHubatBrawleyEOC Copies of all project documents are available for public review outside the Planning Division located at 205 S. Imperial Avenue. Persons with questions should contact Gordon R. Gaste, Planning Director at 760-344-8822 or ggaste@brawley-ca.gov. L602 M22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.