NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF WESTMORLAND UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Westmorland Union Elementary School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2021, prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: 200 South C Street Westmorland, CA 92281 Buisness Center Date: June 9, 2020 Time: 5:30 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the Budget prior to the public hearing. Location: 200 South C Street - Business Center Dates available for inspection: June 1 - June 3, 2020 During the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF MCCABE UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of McCabe Union Elementary School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2021 prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. On June 16, 2020 at 5:00 pm, the McCabe Union Elementary School District board meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsoms Executive Order N-25-20, issued March 12, 2020, and Government Code Section 54954(e). In an effort to improve access to public information, residents may access meetings remotely, by accessing the link posted on the school District Board Meeting Agenda, located at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/SB_MeetingListing.aspx?S=36030325 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to publichearing@muesd.net by June 15th at 5:00 pm. All comments submitted will be read aloud during the meeting. Please note, all email correspondence relating to this meeting will become part of the Board minutes. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of El Centro, California, will hold public hearings to consider approval of the following: Tentative Parcel Map 20-02 for AMG & Associates at 1805 N. 8th Street - AMG & Associates, applicant and property owner, are requesting a tentative parcel map (TPM) to subdivide the parcel at 1805 N. 8th Street (APN 044-440-001). The project location is further defined as the southeast corner of N. 8th Street and the western extension of Bradshaw Avenue. If approved, the TPM would allow for the creation of three parcels and dedication of road right-of-way. The project site is currently vacant and the applicant is in the process developing multifamily residential housing at the site. Pursuant to Section 15315 "Minor Land Divisions" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from further environmental review. South Dogwood Annexation, Mitigated Negative Declaration 19-01, General Plan Amendment 19-01, and Change of Zone 19-01 - The project consists of the annexation of approximately 68 acres of unincorporated lands to the City of El Centro, a General Plan Amendment and Pre-zone. The project site consists of fourteen (14) parcels generally located along the west side of Dogwood Avenue, from Dannenberg Drive to 660 feet north of McCabe Road. There are no development plans at this time, however the General Plan Amendment and Change of Zone would allow future General Commercial Development on the northern 53 acres and Multiple Family Residential on the southern 12 acres. Pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act, a Mitigated Negative Declaration has been prepared for the project. Conditional Use Permit 20-01 for Studio Units at 788 Adams Avenue - The project consists of the conversion of a motel in to efficiency unit housing with a total of forty-three (43) studio units at 788 Adams Avenue. The project site is located on a 1-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Adams Avenue and N. 8th Street and further identified by APN 044-412-016. Pursuant to Section 15332 "In-Fill Development Projects" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from environmental review. Conditional Use Permit 20-03 for Renie's Towing at 910 S. 2nd Street - The project consists of the operation of a towing and impound yard at 910 S. 2nd Street, further identified by APN 053-194-010. The project site is located on a 29,542 square foot parcel roughly 800 feet north of the northwest corner of Ross Avenue and S. S Street. Pursuant to Section 15332 "In-Fill Development Projects" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from environmental review. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the public hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. Public access to the meeting will be limited and social distancing will be enforced. All interested persons are encouraged to participate remotely via teleconference. For further instructions on how to participate remotely, visit www.cityofelcentro.org/communitydevelopment/index.asp?m=1&page=66 or contact the Planning and Zoning Division at (760) 337-4545. Anyone challenging the above referenced project in court may be limited to raising only those issues in which they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing. The related staff reports are available for review at http://elcentrocityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Board/1017-Planning-Commission or at City Hall, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Telephone: 760-337-4545, or E-mail: ecplanning@cityofelcentro.org. Norma M. Villicaa, AICP Director of Community Development
