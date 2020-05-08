090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OF PROPOSAL FOR IMPLEMENTING SCHOOL FACILITIES FEES AS AUTHORIZED BY EDUCATION CODE SECTION S 17620 AND GOVERNMENT CODES 65995
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that immediately following a public hearing on the matter, a proposed resolution(s) will be considered by the Governing Board of Central Union High School District at its regular meeting of May 12, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., which if adopted by the Board will implement development fees established by the District against residential construction and reconstruction up to $4.08 per square foot and against new commercial or industrial construction up to $0.66 a square foot. The proposed fees are authorized by Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995. Data pertaining to the cost of school facilities is available for inspection during regular business hours at the District's administrative offices or on its webpage at http://www.cuhsd.net/. The fee, if approved by the Governing Board, will become effective on July 11, 2020, which is 60 days after the proposed adoption of the resolution levying such fee by the Governing Board. L573 M1,8
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT DE ANZA MAGNET SCHOOL MULTI-PURPOSE AND LIBRARY BUILDING Bid Deadline: June 18, 2020 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 951 HOPE STREET EL CENTRO, CA 92243 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract consisting of the following Bid Packages: Bid Bid Contractor's Package Package License Number Title Class ___________________________________________________________ 13 Landscape and Irrigation Type A, B or C27 14 Data and AV Equipment Type C7 or C10 15 Sports Flooring Type C15 16 Stage Curtain Type B or D34 This is a multiple prime contract project, and Erickson-Hall Construction Co. is acting solely as the Construction Manager. Prime Contract bidders can only bid a complete Bid Package based on their license requirements. Subcontractors may only submit proposals to Prime Contract bidders. There shall be one (1) base bid, alternate adds and deducts as described in bidding documents. The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, construction of a Multi-Purpose and Library building at the existing De Anza Magnet School site. The Building shall be constructed of a slab on grade concrete foundation, concrete masonry, steel framed roof system and typical school construction interior and exterior finishes. The project includes site improvements. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760-353-5440 chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT 30 TECHNOLOGY PARKWAY SOUTH, SUITE 100 NORCROSS, GA 30092 Phone: 800-424-3996 content@constructconnect.com There will be a non-refundable $100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. Pursuant to Public Contract Code 20111.6, contractors submitting bids to perform as either the General Contractor or an Electrical, Mechanical, or Plumbing Subcontractor for this project must be prequalified prior to bidding on the project. The General Contractors must list prequalified mechanical, electrical and plumbing subcontractors in order for their bid to be considered "responsive". Electrical, Mechanical, and Plumbing subcontractors are contractors holding either: C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43, and C-46 contractor's license. All Prequalification Packages shall be on the forms provided by the District. Prequalification forms are available for pick-up at the El Centro Elementary School District, 1256 Broadway, Office #3, El Centro, California 92243, or may be downloaded from the District website at www.ecesd.org. All work must be completed within the consecutive calendar days from the date specified on the Notice to Proceed issued by the DISTRICT. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a non-mandatory job walk at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the job site: JOBSITE: DE ANZA MAGENT SCHOOL 1530 S WATERMAN AVENUE EL CENTRO, CA 92243 EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT L584 M8,15
CITY OF IMPERIAL REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR LABOR COMPLIANCE CONSULTING SERVICES for the WATER TREATMENT PLANT FILTER TO WASTE UPGRADE RFP No. P05-2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Imperial, acting by and through its CITY COUNCIL, hereinafter referred to as the "CITY", will receive up to, but no later 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, PROPOSALS for negotiation and award of a contract concerning Labor Compliance Consulting Services. To be considered, one original and three copies of PROPOSALS must be received in the office of the CITY CLERK, 420 South Imperial, CA, California, 92251, Attention: Debra Jackson, City Clerk, by the time specified above. The City will not accept proposals by email. It is the CITY's intention to select the Consultant whose proposal is deemed to be most advantageous to the CITY in accordance with the evaluation criteria set forth in this Request for Proposals. The Community Development Department will review and score the proposals and recommend the most responsive and responsible firm to receive the contract award. City staff recommendation will be forwarded to the IMPERIAL CITY COUNCIL for final determination. Each proposal must conform and be responsive to the City of Imperial's Governing Agreement, a copy of which is attached as Attachment C. This Governing Agreement may also be obtained at City of Imperial City Hall located at 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial CA 92251. The CITY reserves the right to reject any or all PROPOSALS, or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any qualifications or in the selection process. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE), Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Women Business Enterprises (WBE), and Veteran Owned Businesses (VOB) are encouraged to participate. Questions concerning the proposal should be directed to Debra Jackson, City Clerk, with the City of Imperial at (760) 355-3334 or via email: cityclerk@cityofimperial.org. L586 M8
