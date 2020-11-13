090 Legal Ads|
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and Provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on or after November 20, 2020 at 9:00 am using an online auction at www.storageauction.net Property to be sold as follows: Misc. household goods, personal items, furniture, clothing, toys, and or business fixtures belonging to the following: Customer Name Unit No. Jose Robert Gutierrez A27 Alexander Gonzales E47 Victor Jaramillo B52 Fernando Gutierrez A35 Victor Platero D29 Brenda Munoz C08 Alen Briones E89 Julieta Vasquez E44 Sara Carillo C46 Ruben Espinoza E24 Rufugio Ruiz A52 Ana Macias E137 Linda Diaz D88 Juan Mendez G18 Pedro Figueroa H32 Kirk Teasley A45 Azalia Jimenez C34 Luis Esquer E38 David Jimenez A10 Marcos Campos A34 Concepcion Mejia C02 David Olvera E27 Francisca Alvisa G09 Jose Diaz C18 Luis Castro B59 Adriana Fuentes C56 Nogalinda Garcia E90 Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party L N4,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000566 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IMPERIAL VALLEY PODCAST 225 Wake Ave. #178 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
225 Wake Ave. #178
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Gary Redfern
Residence Address:
225 Wake Ave. #178 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 960-6079
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/28/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/04/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gary Redfern, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/05/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/04/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L828 O23,30,N6,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000569 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
K-HOMES 3451 S Dogwood Rd #1580 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3451 S Dogwood Rd #1580
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
KHG Inc.
Residence Address:
3451 S Dogwood Rd #1580 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 679-3754
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation Articles of Incorporation C4619972
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 08/19/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/05/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Suyon Ku, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/06/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/05/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L829 O23,30,N6,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000577 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CORREO INTERNACIONAL 524 E. 2nd St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. BOX 9027 Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Juan Burgos Mexia
Residence Address:
985 Salvador Guilin Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 701-2440
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/11/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Juan Burgos Mexia, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/11/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L830 O23,30,N6,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000595 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VEE NAILZ & STYLES 300 E Cole Blvd Ste 5 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2252 I Yturralde Dr.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Vanessa Victoria Crittendon
Residence Address:
2252 I Yturralde Dr. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 554-5580
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/25/2020
7)
I, Vanessa V. Crittendon declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Vanessa Victoria Crittendon, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/26/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/25/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L845 N6,13,20,27
SECTION I -- INVITATION FOR PROPOSALS CITY OF HOLTVILLE NINTH STREET IMPROVEMENTS FROM BEALE AVENUE TO ASH AVENUE
Sealed proposals will be received at the City Council Chambers, City Hall, City of Holtville, 121 W. Fifth Street, Holtville, California 92250 until 2:00 p.m. prevailing local time, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, for the construction of The City of Holtville Ninth Street Improvements from Beale Avenue to Ash Avenue. At such time proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. The work is located in the City of Holtville, County of Imperial, State of California. The work includes installation of P.C.C. sidewalk, driveway, curb and gutter and cross gutter, ARHM pavement improvements and minor drainage facility improvements along Ninth Street from Beale Avenue to an approximate distance of 1,000 feet easterly within the City of Holtville. Proposals shall conform to the requirements of this Invitation for Proposals and other documents listed herein and any addenda thereto issued in advance of the proposal opening date. The Contractor shall have a State of California Classification A Contractors license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered nonresponsive and will be rejected. The specifications and improvement plans setting forth requirements and the work to be performed is comprised of the following:
Section I Invitation for Proposals Section II Instructions to Bidders Section III Caltrans LAPM Forms Section IV Prevailing Wage Rates Section V Proposal Forms Section VI Contract and Bond Forms Section VII General Conditions Section VIII Special Conditions Section IX Technical Conditions Improvement Plans and all addendum (a).
Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be provided any addendum(a) that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest. This project is subject to the Buy America provisions on the Surface Transportation Assistance Act of 1982 as amended by the Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency act of 1991. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashiers check, or a Bid Bond for ten percent (10%) of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. Minimum wage rates for this project as predetermined by the United States Department of Labor and State of California are set forth in the Instruction for Bidders section of the specifications. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the United States Department of Labor Federal DavisBacon wage rates and the prevailing wage rates determined by the State of California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and his subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the California Department of Industrial Relations. Federal regulations and reporting requirements applicable to the proposed work must be complied with for this project. The City of Holtville hereby affirms that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation. Bidders are advised that, as required by federal law, the City of Holtville is implementing Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) requirements. DBE requirements are included in the Instrution for Bidders section of the Specifications. The DBE Contract goal for this project is 13 percent. A non-mandatory pre-bid conference is scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holtville City Hall, 121 W. Fifth Street, Holtville, CA 92250. This conference is to inform bidders of project requirements and subcontractors of subcontracting and material supply opportunities. Bidders attendance at this conference will not be mandatory. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free hotline service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., eastern time, telephone no. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the hotline to report these activities. The hotline is part of the DOTs continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. In the case where a bidder claims an inadvertent clerical error in listing subcontractors, a notice of the claim must be submitted to the City Manager in writing within two (2) working days after the time of the bid opening and copies sent to the subcontractors involved. Copies of the contract documents are available for examination without charge during normal business hours at the office of The City of Holtville Engineering Consultants:
The Holt Group, Inc. 1601 N. Imperial Avenue El Centro, California 92243 (760) 337-3883
Technical questions shall be addressed to the above-mentioned office at least seven (7) days prior to the Bid Opening Date. Copies of contract documents may be obtained from The Holt Group, Inc., 1601 N. Imperial Avenue, El Centro, California 92243, (760) 337-3883 by making a non-refundable payment of one hundred dollars ($100.00) payable to The Holt Group, Inc. for each set of said contract documents. This includes shipping charges. Dated: Friday, November 13, 2020 ________________________ Published: Imperial Valley Press Nicholas Wells, Acting City Clerk Friday, November 13, 2020 City of Holtville Friday, November 20, 2020 L856 13,20
SECTION I -- INVITATION FOR PROPOSALS CITY OF HOLTVILLE ORCHARD ROAD IMPROVEMENTS FROM ALAMO RIVER TO 4TH STREET
Sealed proposals will be received at the City Council Chambers, City Hall, City of Holtville, 121 W. Fifth Street, Holtville, California 92250 until 3:00 p.m. prevailing local time, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, for the construction of The City of Holtville - Orchard Road Improvements from Alamo River to 4th Street. At such time proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. The work is located in the City of Holtville, County of Imperial, State of California. The work includes demolition of existing asphalt pavement, installation of asphalt rubber hot mix pavement and Class 2 Base along Orchard Road between the north end of the Alamo River Bridge and 4th Street. The scope of work also includes the installation of P.C.C. curb and gutter, sidewalk, and storm drainage system along the said segment of Orchard Road. All the construction work occurs within the City of Holtville Right-of-Way. Proposals shall conform to the requirements of this Invitation for Proposals and other documents listed herein and any addenda thereto issued in advance of the proposal opening date. The Contractor shall have a State of California Classification "A" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. The specifications and improvement plans setting forth requirements and the work to be performed is comprised of the following: Section I Invitation for Proposals Section II Instructions to Bidders Section III Caltrans LAPM Forms Section IV Prevailing Wage Rates Section V Proposal Forms Section VI Contract and Bond Forms Section VII General Conditions Section VIII Special Conditions Section IX Technical Conditions Improvement Plans and all addendum (a). Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be provided any addendum(a) that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest. This project is subject to the "Buy America" provisions on the Surface Transportation Assistance Act of 1982 as amended by the Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency act of 1991. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten percent (10%) of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. Minimum wage rates for this project as predetermined by the United States Department of Labor and State of California are set forth in the Instruction for Bidders section of the specifications. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the United States Department of Labor Federal Davis-Bacon wage rates and the prevailing wage rates determined by the State of California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and his subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the California Department of Industrial Relations. Federal regulations and reporting requirements applicable to the proposed work must be complied with for this project. The City of Holtville hereby affirms that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation. Bidders are advised that, as required by federal law, the City of Holtville is implementing Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) requirements. DBE requirements are included in the Instruction for Bidders section of the Specifications. The DBE Contract goal for this project is 16 percent. A non-mandatory pre-bid conference is scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holtville City Hall, 121 W. Fifth Street, Holtville, CA 92250. This conference is to inform bidders of project requirements and subcontractors of subcontracting and material supply opportunities. Bidders attendance at this conference will not be mandatory. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free "hotline" service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., eastern time, telephone no. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the "hotline" to report these activities. The "hotline" is part of the DOT's continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. In the case where a bidder claims an inadvertent clerical error in listing subcontractors, a notice of the claim must be submitted to the City Manager in writing within two (2) working days after the time of the bid opening and copies sent to the subcontractors involved. Copies of the contract documents are available for examination without charge during normal business hours at the office of The City of Holtville Engineering Consultants:
The Holt Group, Inc. 1601 N. Imperial Avenue El Centro, California 92243 (760) 337-3883
Technical questions shall be addressed to the above-mentioned office at least seven (7) days prior to the Bid Opening Date. Copies of contract documents may be obtained from The Holt Group, Inc., 1601 N. Imperial Avenue, El Centro, California 92243, (760) 337 3883 by making a non-refundable payment of one hundred dollars ($100.00) payable to The Holt Group, Inc. for each set of said contract documents. This includes shipping charges. Dated: Friday, November 13, 2020 __________________________ Published: Imperial Valley Press Nicholas Wells, Acting City Clerk Friday, November 13, 2020 City of Holtville Friday, November 20, 2020 L857 N13,20
