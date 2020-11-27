090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000595 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VEE NAILZ & STYLES 300 E Cole Blvd Ste 5 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2252 I Yturralde Dr.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Vanessa Victoria Crittendon
Residence Address:
2252 I Yturralde Dr. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 554-5580
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/25/2020
7)
I, Vanessa V. Crittendon declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Vanessa Victoria Crittendon, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/26/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/25/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L845 N6,13,20,27
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000610 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
GUILLERMO AVALOS PLUMBING SERVICES 1427 River View El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1427 River View
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Luis Guillermo Avalos Villalobos
Residence Address:
1427 River View El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 679-7297
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: X
03/01/2015
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/28/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Luis Guillermo Avalos Villalobos, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/29/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/28/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L863 N20,27,D4,11
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS On-Call HVAC Maintenance and Repair RFP #2021-02
The Calexico Unified School District ("District") is requesting qualified persons, firms, partnerships, corporations, associations, or professional organizations to provide on-call Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning ("HVAC") maintenance and/or repair services, under the annually adjusted statutory bid limit, which is $95,200 in 2020 (this amount will be adjusted in subsequent years), including all labor, parts and material necessary. Respondents to this Request for Proposal ("RFP") should mail or deliver five (5) bound copies, one (1) unbound copy and one (1) electronic copy on CD or flash drive of their submittals, as further described herein, to:
Mr. Cesar L. Vega, Assistant Superintendent, Business Services Calexico Unified School District 901 Andrade Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231
All responses are due by 2:00 p.m., on January 5, 2021. FAX OR EMAIL RESPONSES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. LATE SUBMITTALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED OR CONSIDERED. Questions regarding this RFP must be submitted in writing by e-mail to Giovanna Gil-Lamadrid at bids@cusdk12.org on or before December 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Answers will be posted on the District website by 2:00 p.m. on December 17, 2020.
Each Response must conform and be responsive to the requirements set forth in this RFP. The District reserves the right to waive any informalities or irregularities in received Submittals. Further, the District reserves the right to reject any and all Responses and to negotiate contract terms with one or more respondent firms. CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT L878 N27,D4,11
