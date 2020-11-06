090 Legal Ads|
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and Provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on or after November 20, 2020 at 9:00 am using an online auction at www.storageauction.net Property to be sold as follows: Misc. household goods, personal items, furniture, clothing, toys, and or business fixtures belonging to the following: Customer Name Unit No. Jose Robert Gutierrez A27 Alexander Gonzales E47 Victor Jaramillo B52 Fernando Gutierrez A35 Victor Platero D29 Brenda Munoz C08 Alen Briones E89 Julieta Vasquez E44 Sara Carillo C46 Ruben Espinoza E24 Rufugio Ruiz A52 Ana Macias E137 Linda Diaz D88 Juan Mendez G18 Pedro Figueroa H32 Kirk Teasley A45 Azalia Jimenez C34 Luis Esquer E38 David Jimenez A10 Marcos Campos A34 Concepcion Mejia C02 David Olvera E27 Francisca Alvisa G09 Jose Diaz C18 Luis Castro B59 Adriana Fuentes C56 Nogalinda Garcia E90 Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party L N4,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000566 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IMPERIAL VALLEY PODCAST 225 Wake Ave. #178 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
225 Wake Ave. #178
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Gary Redfern
Residence Address:
225 Wake Ave. #178 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 960-6079
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/28/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/04/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gary Redfern, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/05/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/04/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L828 O23,30,N6,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000569 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
K-HOMES 3451 S Dogwood Rd #1580 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3451 S Dogwood Rd #1580
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
KHG Inc.
Residence Address:
3451 S Dogwood Rd #1580 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 679-3754
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation Articles of Incorporation C4619972
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 08/19/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/05/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Suyon Ku, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/06/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/05/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L829 O23,30,N6,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000577 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CORREO INTERNACIONAL 524 E. 2nd St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. BOX 9027 Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Juan Burgos Mexia
Residence Address:
985 Salvador Guilin Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 701-2440
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/11/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Juan Burgos Mexia, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/11/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L830 O23,30,N6,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000595 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VEE NAILZ & STYLES 300 E Cole Blvd Ste 5 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2252 I Yturralde Dr.
Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Vanessa Victoria Crittendon
Residence Address:
2252 I Yturralde Dr. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 554-5580
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/25/2020
7)
I, Vanessa V. Crittendon declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Vanessa Victoria Crittendon, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/26/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/25/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L845 N6,13,20,27
