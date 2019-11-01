090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001084
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Alejandro Moedano filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Alejandro Moedano Proposed Name Alex Zazueta
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING December 03, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 10-07-2019
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000721 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VALLEY CONVALESCENT CENTER 1700 S. Imperial Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
27282 Via Priorato San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Continuum Health Incorporated Residence Address: 27282 Via Priorato San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/08/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C1749024
9)
I, Catherine Keil declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Catherine Keil, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000725 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
UPPERCUTS 559 A Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 1016 Calipatria, CA 92233
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Gilberto Aguayo Residence Address: 415 N. Park Ave. Calipatria, CA 92233
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/10/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Gilberto Aguayo declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gilberto Aguayo
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/11/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/10/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000697 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CICI SPA 510 W Main St. Suite 110 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1156 Goldfield Way Heber, CA 92249
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Cecilia Garcia Residence Address: 1156 Goldfield Way Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/02/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Cecilia Garcia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Cecilia Garcia
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/03/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/02/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000740 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BONATTO SEAFOOD 2200 A. Hems Ct. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2200 A. Hems Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
US-Mex International Services Inc Residence Address: 2200 A. Hems Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/15/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jesus A Solorzano declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jesus A. Solorzano, Director & CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/16/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/15/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000742 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
S & S Harvest Inc. 280 Avenida Campillo Ste M Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box #5333 Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
S & S Harvest Inc. Residence Address: 1308 Tyler Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 890-5272
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
05/--/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
11/16/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C4092020
9)
I, Mairany L Ramirez declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Mairany Ramirez, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/17/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/16/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000703 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
XQUADRONE 237 Rockwood Ave. Ste 120 #314 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
237 Rockwood Ave. Ste 120 #314 Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Claudia B. Montero David A. Flores Residence Address: 1200 Rodeo Dr. Apt 850 Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Married Couple
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/03/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Claudia B. Montero declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Claudia Montero, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/04/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/03/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000763 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ROMINA'S BOUTIQUE 3762 S Mountain View Dr. Thermal, CA 92274 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3762 S Mountain View Dr. Thermal, CA 92274
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jessica H. Quintero Felipe De Jesus H Quintero Residence Address: 3762 S Mountain View Dr. Thermal, CA 92274
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 574-2090
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
Copartners
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/23/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jessica Quintero declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jessica H. Quintero
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/23/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000700 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RIDERS PAINT SUPPLY CENTER 315 W Main St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
315 W Main St. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Carlos Gerardo Residence Address: 271 W. Puerto Escondido Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 234-4861
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
10/03/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
11/02/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Carlos Gerardo declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Carlos Gerardo
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/03/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/02/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST Loan No.: 15012002 CENTROLEUM RESS Order No.: 76784 A.P. NUMBER 044-470-020-000 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/15/2014, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on 11/22/2019, at 02:00PM of said day, At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, RESS Financial Corporation, a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in that certain Deed of Trust executed by CENTROLEUM, LLC, a California limited liability company recorded on 08/19/2014, in Book n/a of Official Records of IMPERIAL County, at page n/a , Recorder's Instrument No. 2014016339, by reason of a breach or default in payment or performance of the obligations secured thereby, including that breach or default, Notice of which was recorded 6/11/2019 as Recorder's Instrument No. 2019-010221, in Book n/a, at page n/a, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, lawful money of the United States, evidenced by a Cashier's Check drawn on a state or national bank, or the equivalent thereof drawn on any other financial institution specified in section 5102 of the California Financial Code, authorized to do business in the State of California, ALL PAYABLE AT THE TIME OF SALE, all right, title and interest held by it as Trustee, in that real property situated in said County and State, described as follows: Portion of S 30', Tract 40 & all of Government Lots 31 & 34, Section34 and Government Lots 20 and 21, Section 35, Township 15 South, Range 14 East S..B.B.&M. Refer to Deed of Trust for complete legal description The street address or other common designation of the real property hereinabove described is purported to be: 1963 South Highway 111, EL CENTRO, CA 92243. The undersigned disclaims all liability for any incorrectness in said street address or other common designation. Said sale will be made without warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession, or other encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest and other sums as provided therein; plus advances, if any, thereunder and interest thereon; and plus fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of said obligations at the time of initial publication of this Notice is $1,200,237.71. In the event that the deed of trust described in this Notice of Trustee's Sale is secured by real property containing from one to four single-family residences, the following notices are provided pursuant to the provisions of Civil Code section 2924f: NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee's sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 76784. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not be immediately reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 10/23/2019 RESS Financial Corporation, a California corporation, as Trustee By: Bruce R. Beasley, President 1780 Town and Country Drive, Suite 105, Norco, CA 92860-3618 (SEAL) Tel.: (951) 270-0164 or (800)343-7377 FAX: (951)270-2673 Trustee's Sale Information: (916) 939-0772 or www.nationwideposting.com NPP0362756 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 11/01/2019, 11/08/2019, 11/15/2019 L258 N1,8,15
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000767 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
M&C PLANCHADURIA Y LAVANDERIA 395 Broadway El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
120 Malan St. Apt 256 Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Andrea Canales Guzman Residence Address: 120 Malan St. Apt 256 Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
11/27/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Andrea Canales Guzman declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Andrea Canales Guzman
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/28/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/27/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
APN: 053-143-010-000 TS No: CA08000297-19-1 TO No: 05938656 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 7, 1986. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On December 3, 2019 at 02:00 PM, At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 8, 1986 as Instrument No. 86-04760, in Book 1557, on Page 435 and re-recorded on April 25, 1986 as Instrument No. 86-05666, in Book 1558, on Page 361 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, executed by VALDEZ LAZARRO FERNANDEZ AND LEONOR HARO FERNANDEZ, WHO ARE MARRIED TO EACH OTHER, as Trustor(s), in favor of BANK OF AMERICA NATIONAL TRUST AND SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 287 E. STATE STREET, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee's Sale is estimated to be $68,857.01 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary's bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee's Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Nationwide Posting & Publication at 916.939.0772 for information regarding the Trustee's Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000297-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/28/2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000297-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.nationwideposting.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Nationwide Posting & Publication AT 916.939.0772 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NPP0362936 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 11/01/2019, 11/08/2019, 11/15/2019 L264 N1,8,15
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO PLANTERS HAY, FOR A MODIFICATION TO AIR DISTRICT PERMIT 4090A-2
Pursuant to Rule 206, of Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rules and Regulations, the Air Pollution Control Officer has made a preliminary decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to Planters Hay, for the modification to Permit No. 4090A-2. Permit 4090A-2 regulates the emission sources of Planters Hay compress facility located at 1295 Highway 78, Brawley, CA. The proposed modification consists of the installation of a new big bale press and dust collector at their Brawley facility without increasing their daily throughput. Authority to Construct Permit No. 4090A-3 will include conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The public has an opportunity to submit comments regarding this proposed decision to the ICAPCD. Written comments will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for the submission of comments is December 1, 2019. The application and supporting documentation may be examined at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information regarding this matter, please contact Victor Hugo Mendez (ICAPCD Engineer) or Jesus Ramirez (APC Division Manager) at (442) 265-1800. L266 N1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of El Centro, California, will hold a public hearing to consider approval of the following applications: Conditional Use Permit 19-04 for Import Auto Source at 698 E. Dealwood Road - The project being considered is a conditional use permit to operate an auto dismantling/recycling business within an existing portion of a 3,644 square foot warehouse located at 698 E. Dealwood Road, further identified by APN 054-420-018.The property is located within the Light Manufacturing (ML) zoning district which requires auto dismantling uses to obtain a conditional use permit. The business will purchased salvage vehicles to dismantle and sell the recuperated parts via online only. Unused parts and vehicles will be transferred to a scrap metal recycling yard offsite. Pursuant to Section 15301 "Existing Facilities" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from further environmental review. Conditional Use Permit 19-06 for Retail Sales at 1407 W. Main Street - The project being considered is a conditional use permit to operate a natural wellness retail business within an existing 1,200 square foot building located at 1407 W. Main Street, further identified by APN 053-082-005.The property is located within the Civic Center (CC) zoning district which requires retail uses to obtain a conditional use permit approved by City Council with a recommendation by the Planning Commission. The business will sell natural wellness products, including but not limited to essential oils, organic supplements, skin care products, and bath balms. Pursuant to Section 15301 "Existing Facilities" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from further environmental review. Tentative Parcel Map 19-01 for 2364 S. 2nd Street - The project being considered is a tentative parcel map to subdivide the property located at 2364 S. 2nd Street in to two (2) parcels. The project site consists of a 1.48-acre property located in the CT-Tourist Commercial zone containing a 6,448 square foot social rehabilitation facility. The tentative parcel map would create Parcel 1 encompassing 0.51 acres and Parcel 2 encompassing 0.97 acres. The social rehabilitation facility will be entirely located on Parcel 1 and Parcel 2 will remain vacant. There are no development plans for Parcel 2. Pursuant to Section 15315 "Minor Land Divisions" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from further environmental review. Tentative Parcel Map 19-03 for 826 El Dorado Avenue - The project being considered is a tentative parcel map to subdivide the property located at 826 El Dorado Avenue in to three (3) parcels within the R1 - Single Family Zoning District. The project consists of a 28,769.13 square foot property located 146 feet west of the northwest corner of El Dorado and N. 8th Street. The tentative parcel map would create Parcel 1 encompassing 13,768 square feet, and Parcel 2 and 3 each encompassing 7,500 square feet. The site is currently vacant and if approved, a single-family residence would be developed on each parcel. Pursuant to Section 15315 "Minor Land Divisions" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from further environmental review. Tentative Parcel Map 19-04 and Negative Declaration 19-02 for 1172, 1182, 1192 El Dorado Avenue - The project being considered is a tentative parcel map to subdivide the properties located at 1172, 1182, 1192 El Dorado Avenue in to four (4) parcels within the R1 - Single Family Zoning District. The project consists of dividing three (3) parcels all under common ownership, roughly 11,014 square feet in size identified as Parcel B, C, and D of Parcel Map 044-251-018, into four (4) parcels of approximately 8,000 square feet in size. The site is currently vacant and if approved, the proposed lots will be developed with a single-family residence on each parcel. Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, a Negative Declaration (19-02) has been prepared and filed with the Imperial County Clerk. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN the public hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard. Anyone challenging the above referenced application in court may be limited to raising only those issues in which they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Telephone: 760-337-4545. L267 N1
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000707 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
R&J MENDOZA TRUCKING 899 E. Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2300 Montecito Ave Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Roxanne Mendoza Residence Address: 2300 Montecito Ave Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 222-3488
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/03/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Roxanne Mendoza declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Roxanne Mendoza
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/04/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/03/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
