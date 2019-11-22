090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000763 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ROMINA'S BOUTIQUE 3762 S Mountain View Dr. Thermal, CA 92274 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3762 S Mountain View Dr. Thermal, CA 92274
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jessica H. Quintero Felipe De Jesus H Quintero Residence Address: 3762 S Mountain View Dr. Thermal, CA 92274
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 574-2090
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
Copartners
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/23/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jessica Quintero declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jessica H. Quintero
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/24/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/23/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L256 N1,8,15,22
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000700 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
RIDERS PAINT SUPPLY CENTER 315 W Main St. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
315 W Main St. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Carlos Gerardo Residence Address: 271 W. Puerto Escondido Dr. Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 234-4861
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
10/03/2019
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
11/02/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Carlos Gerardo declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Carlos Gerardo
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/03/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/02/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L257 N1,8,15,22
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000767 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
M&C PLANCHADURIA Y LAVANDERIA 395 Broadway El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
120 Malan St. Apt 256 Brawley, CA 92227
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Andrea Canales Guzman Residence Address: 120 Malan St. Apt 256 Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
___X__
7) Publish Before:
11/27/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Andrea Canales Guzman declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Andrea Canales Guzman
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/28/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/27/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L260 N1,8,15,22
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000707 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
R&J MENDOZA TRUCKING 899 E. Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2300 Montecito Ave Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Roxanne Mendoza Residence Address: 2300 Montecito Ave Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 222-3488
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/03/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Roxanne Mendoza declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Roxanne Mendoza
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/04/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/03/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L269 N1,8,15,22
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000779 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MAIN STREET SOLAR 690 W Main St. Ste J El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
690 W Main St. El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Joseph Gelman Residence Address: 43 W Correll Rd Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/30/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Joseph Gelman declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Joseph Gelman
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/31/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/30/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L273 N8,15,22,29
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000770 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
OPM MOBILE HOME SERVICE 26094 Olson Ave Homeland, CA 92548 Riverside County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
26094 Olson Ave Homeland, CA 92548
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Joel Caleb Jasso Residence Address: 26094 Olson Ave Homeland, CA 92548
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
01/14/2009
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
11/27/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Joel Caleb Jasso declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Joel Caleb Jasso
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/28/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/27/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L276 N8,15,22,29
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000755 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
HOT VALLEY WOODCRAFT 306 Vaquero Trail Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
306 Vaquero Trail Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Jose Antonio Huaracha Jr. Residence Address: 306 Vaquero Trail Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
06/05/19
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
11/21/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jose Antonio Huaracha Jr.
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/22/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/21/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L278 N8,15,22,29
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000718 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
TONOTRONICS 3775 Blossom Way El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3775 Blossom Way El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Joaquin Antonio Villegas Residence Address: 3775 Blossom Way El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 457-7198
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/08/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Joaquin Antonio Villegas declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Joaquin Antonio Villegas
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L280 N8,15,22,29
090 Legal Ads|
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU000982
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Zaida Y Del La Riva Rugerio and Javier A. Lara filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Lionel Antonio Lara De la Riva Proposed Name Gael Antonio Lara De la Riva
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING December 10, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 10-08-2019
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L288 N15,22,29,D6
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000791 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
F&L TAX AND FINANCIAL SERVICES 280 Avenida Campillo Suite E Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 4446 El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sandra Fuentes Espana Residence Address: 1350 Manuel A. Ortirz Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 455-7663
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_X____
7) Publish Before:
12/12/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Sandra Fuentes Espana declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sandra Fuentes Espana, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/12/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/11/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
L289 N15,22,29,D6
090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000813 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MODERN HOME FURNITURE 2451 Rockwood Ave, Ste 119 Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1225 Fiesta Ave Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Sonia Karina Carreno Fernando Wong Residence Address: 1225 Fiesta Ave Calexico, CA 92231 2304 Arthur Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
12/18/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Sonia Karina Carreno declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Sonia K. Carreno
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 11/18/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 11/17/2024
Darlene Hale Deputy Clerk
L302 N22,29,D6,13
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF HEARING-DECEDENT'S ESTATE OR TRUST: The Amended Revocable Declaration of Trust by Virginia R. Troeger, etc. CASE NUMBER EPR000533
1. NOTICE is given that (name): Michael J. Troeger and Jon Stephen Shields (representative capacity, if any): Trustees has filed (specify):*Verified Petition for Order Determining Title to Assets and Authorizing Conveyance of Trust Property to Trust Beneficiaries. The Respondents include "the testate and intestate successors of VIRGINIA R. TROEGER, and all persons claiming by, through, or under her." and "the testate and intestate successors of MARY JO SHIELDS, and all persons claiming by, through, or under her." The real property subject to the Petition for Order Determining Title (Probate Code Section 850) is described as follows: Parcel 1: Lots 12 and 13 in Block 12 of Manhattan Beach Division No. 2, in the City of Manhattan Beach, County of Los Angeles, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book 1 Pages 95 and 96 of Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of said County; Parcel 2: Lot 14 in Block 12 of Manhattan Beach Division No. 2, in the City of Manhattan Beach, County of Los Angeles, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book 1 Pages 95 and 96 of Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of said County. (Commonly known as 1113-1121 Manhattan Avenue and 128-130 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, California.) ANY PERSON INTERESTED IN THE SAID PROPERTY MAY FILE AN ANSWER TO THE PETITION. 2. You many refer to the filed documents for more information. (Some documents filed with the court are confidential.) 3. A HEARING on the matter will be held as follows: a. Date: January 3, 2020; Time: 8:30 a.m. ;Dept.:9 b. Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243. L304 N22,25,29
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF HEARING-DECEDENT'S ESTATE OR TRUST: The Troeger Grand Avenue Declaration as Amended June, 1970 CASE NUMBER EPR000534
1. NOTICE is given that (name): Michael J. Troeger and Jon Stephen Shields (representative capacity, if any): Trustees has filed (specify):*Verified Petition for Order Determining Title to Assets and Authorizing Conveyance of Trust Property to Trust Beneficiaries. The Respondents include "the testate and intestate successors of VIRGINIA R. TROEGER, and all persons claiming by, through, or under her." and "the testate and intestate successors of MARY JO SHIELDS, and all persons claiming by, through, or under her." The real property subject to the Petition for Order Determining Title (Probate Code Section 850) is described as follows: Parcel 1: Lots 12 and 13 in Block 12 of Manhattan Beach Division No. 2, in the City of Manhattan Beach, County of Los Angeles, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book 1 Pages 95 and 96 of Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of said County; Parcel 2: Lot 14 in Block 12 of Manhattan Beach Division No. 2, in the City of Manhattan Beach, County of Los Angeles, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book 1 Pages 95 and 96 of Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of said County. (Commonly known as 1113-1121 Manhattan Avenue and 128-130 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, California.) ANY PERSON INTERESTED IN THE SAID PROPERTY MAY FILE AN ANSWER TO THE PETITION. 2. You many refer to the filed documents for more information. (Some documents filed with the court are confidential.) 3. A HEARING on the matter will be held as follows: a. Date: January 3, 2020; Time: 8:30 a.m. ;Dept.:9 b. Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243. L305 N22,25,29
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO BRANDT CO., INC. FOR AN EXISTING LARGE CONFINED ANIMAL FACILITY (BEEF FEEDLOT)
Pursuant to Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rule 217, the Air Pollution Control Officer (APCO) has made a preliminary decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to Brandt Co., Inc. for the proposed expansion of an existing beef feedlot located in Calipatria, CA. The beef feedlot, which is classified as a Large Confined Animal Facility (LCAF), will be increasing their throughput by 30,000 head of cattle per day. ATC Permit No. 3668A-1 will include operating conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The public has an opportunity to submit comments regarding this matter to the ICAPCD. Written comments will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for the submission of comments is December 22, 2019. The application, Draft ATC 3668A-1, and supporting documentation may be examined at the ICAPCD Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information regarding this matter, please contact Marco Luigi Perrone, ICAPCD Engineer, at (442) 265-1800. L309 N22
