T.S. No.: 20-24483 A.P.N.: 048-415-029-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/9/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: LUIS ALBERTO AGUILAR SR AND MARIBEL AGUILAR, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 9/12/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-026687 in book , page Loan Modification recorded on 9/14/2015 as Instrument No. 2015019308 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Described as follows: As more fully described in the Deed of Trust Date of Sale: 10/15/2020 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the North entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $234,979.94 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 183 APPALOOSA STREET BRAWLEY, CA 92227 A.P.N.: 048-415-029-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee's Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder's rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. Date: 09/09/2020 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (800) 758-8052 or www.Xome.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Tai Alailima, Director
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000486 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LAMS DE MEXICO 1292 Driftwood Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1292 Driftwood Dr.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Leoni Beltran
Residence Address:
1292 Driftwood Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 572-3722
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Not Applicable
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
10/03/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Leoni Beltran
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/03/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/02/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk

HEBER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT 2020 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FINANCIAL AUDIT SERVICES
Proposals Due: October 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Heber Public Utility District is seeking a qualified firm to perform auditing services for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, with an option to extend for up to three subsequent fiscal years. Firm principals and all assigned key staff shall be independent Certified Public Accountants with the State of California. Qualifying firms can obtain an RFP packet with required proposal documents on HPUD's website at: www.heber.ca.gov or by contacting Lexandra Carmelo, Finance Manager (760) 482-2440 or e-mail at lcarmelo@heber.ca.gov. Proposals are due by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020. Proposals received after the deadline will not be accepted. Sealed proposals must be delivered via mail or hand delivery to: Heber Public Utility District (HPUD) Attention: Laura Fischer, General Manager Confidential: Bid Proposal - Financial Audit Services 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103 Heber, CA 92249 HPUD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and untimely or non-compliant proposals will be rejected. L789 S25,30,O2,8,15
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000479 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PAPE POWER SYSTEMS 307 S Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
355 Goodpasture Island Rd
Eugene, OR 97401
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pape Material Handling, Inc.
Residence Address:
355 Goodpasture Island Rd Eugene, OR 97401
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-6265
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation Articles of Incorporation C1812128
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 03/25/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
10/01/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Lance Jorgensen, CFO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/01/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/31/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000531 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
NAILS BY JOSIE 561 W. Main St. Ste. 6 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. BOX 2114
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Josie Din
Residence Address:
902 Meadowview Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 455-1670
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: X
10/01/2005
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
10/18/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Josie Din, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:09/18/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on:09/17/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000522 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LOVE ON TOP 2327 Christi Ave Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2327 Christi Ave
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Virginia Manzano
Residence Address:
2327 Christi Ave Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
10/15/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Virginia Manzano
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/15/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/14/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000537 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
HLK LOGISTICS 760 Lenrey Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. BOX 3631
El Centro, CA 92244
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Heber Sergio Medrano CID
Residence Address:
760 Lenrey Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 675-6253
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: X
10/01/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
10/21/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Heber Sergio Medrano CID, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/21/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/20/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000536 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
KAWAII DRAGONS 2630 Thomas Dr #1404 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1802 N Imperial Ave Ste D #168
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Denisse Morales
Residence Address:
2630 Thomas Dr #1404 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(858) 252-3932
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/10/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
10/18/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Denisse Morales, Founder
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/18/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/17/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk

In accordance with Sec. 106 of the Programmatic Agreement, AT&T plans a utility pole at ADJACENT TO 1445 S IMPERIAL AVE, EL CENTRO, CA 92243. Please direct comments to Gavin L. at 818-898-4866 regarding site CRAN_RSDL_ CAL07121F_ R03. 10/2, 10/3/20
Notice of Public Hearing Resolution: Approval of Annual and Five-Year Reportable Fees Report for Fiscal Year 2019/2020
The McCabe Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees at their scheduled meeting on October 13, 2020 shall conduct a public hearing and consider adoption of Resolution No. 20/21-#4 approving the Annual and Five-Year Reportable Fees Report for the McCabe Union Elementary School District. Information regarding the report is available upon request to Elizabeth Goff at liz.goff@muesd.net. The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will be conducted via Zoom and in person at Corfman Gymnasium located at 701 W McCabe Road, El Centro, CA. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to publichearing@muesd.net by October 12th at 5:00 pm. All comments submitted will be read aloud during the meeting. Please note, all email correspondence relating to this meeting will become part of the Board minutes. L805 O2
STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME 202010000525
The following person(s) has (have) abandoned the use of the following fictitious business name(s) 1) IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAME AND ADDRESS
2) Fictitious Business Name(s)
S1L
Street Address, City State, Zip Code, County of Principal Place of Business (P.O. Box not acceptable) 3131 Camino Del Rio N Ste 150 San Diego, CA 92108 San Diego County The fictitious business name was filed in the office of Imperial County Clerk-Recorder on: 05/19/2020
3)
The full name and residence address of the person(s) abandoning the use of the listed fictitious business name(s) is (are):
Synergy One Lending, Inc. 3131 Camino Del Rio N Ste 150 San Diego, CA 92108
4)
This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
This Statement has been executed pursuant to section 17919 of the Business and Professions code. (Do not publish this sentence unless this box is checked). 5) Publish Before:
10/17/2020
6)
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, ________________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jovan Obando, Secretary
THE FILING OF THIS STATEMENT DOES NOT OF ITSELF AUTHORIZE THE USE IN THIS STATE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME IN VIOLATION OF THE RIGHTS OF ANOTHER UNDER FEDERAL, STATE OR COMMON LAW (SEE SECTION 1441 ET SEQ, BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE)
THE FILING OF THIS STATEMENT DOES NOT OF ITSELF AUTHORIZE THE USE IN THIS STATE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME IN VIOLATION OF THE RIGHTS OF ANOTHER UNDER FEDERAL, STATE OR COMMON LAW (SEE SECTION 1441 ET SEQ, BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE)

------------------------------------------- NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION 17924 OF THE BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE This statement of abandonment of use of fictitious business name must be published in a newspaper once a week for four successive weeks. The first publication date must be within thirty (30) days from date of filing and an affidavit of publication filed with the County Clerk within (30) days after publication has been accomplished. The statement should be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the principal place of business is located. The statement should be published in such county in a newspaper that circulates in the area where the business was conducted. Any person who executes, files or publishes any statement under Chapter 5 (commencing with Section 17900), Part 3 of Division 7 of the Business and Professions Code, knowing that such statement is false, in whole or in part shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction thereof shall be punished by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1000). [Section 17930 Business and Professions Code] 7) Statement was filed with the Imperial County Clerk-Recorder on: 09/17/2020 Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
