FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000531 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
NAILS BY JOSIE 561 W. Main St. Ste. 6 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. BOX 2114
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Josie Din
Residence Address:
902 Meadowview Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 455-1670
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: X
10/01/2005
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
10/18/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Josie Din, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on:09/18/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on:09/17/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L797 O2,9,16,23
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000522 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LOVE ON TOP 2327 Christi Ave Imperial, CA 92251 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2327 Christi Ave
Imperial, CA 92251
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Virginia Manzano
Residence Address:
2327 Christi Ave Imperial, CA 92251
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
10/15/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Virginia Manzano
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/15/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/14/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L798 O2,9,16,23
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No.202010000537 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
HLK LOGISTICS 760 Lenrey Ave El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. BOX 3631
El Centro, CA 92244
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Heber Sergio Medrano CID
Residence Address:
760 Lenrey Ave El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 675-6253
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5) Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on: X
10/01/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
10/21/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Heber Sergio Medrano CID, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/21/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/20/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L801 O2,9,16,23
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000536 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
KAWAII DRAGONS 2630 Thomas Dr #1404 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1802 N Imperial Ave Ste D #168
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Denisse Morales
Residence Address:
2630 Thomas Dr #1404 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(858) 252-3932
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/10/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
10/18/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Denisse Morales, Founder
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/18/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/17/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L802 O2,9,16,23
STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME 202010000525
The following person(s) has (have) abandoned the use of the following fictitious business name(s) 1) IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAME AND ADDRESS
2) Fictitious Business Name(s)
S1L
Street Address, City State, Zip Code, County of Principal Place of Business (P.O. Box not acceptable) 3131 Camino Del Rio N Ste 150 San Diego, CA 92108 San Diego County The fictitious business name was filed in the office of Imperial County Clerk-Recorder on: 05/19/2020
3)
The full name and residence address of the person(s) abandoning the use of the listed fictitious business name(s) is (are):
Synergy One Lending, Inc. 3131 Camino Del Rio N Ste 150 San Diego, CA 92108
4)
This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
This Statement has been executed pursuant to section 17919 of the Business and Professions code. (Do not publish this sentence unless this box is checked). 5) Publish Before:
10/17/2020
6)
I, _ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. I, ________________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct. Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jovan Obando, Secretary
THE FILING OF THIS STATEMENT DOES NOT OF ITSELF AUTHORIZE THE USE IN THIS STATE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME IN VIOLATION OF THE RIGHTS OF ANOTHER UNDER FEDERAL, STATE OR COMMON LAW (SEE SECTION 1441 ET SEQ, BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE)
------------------------------------------- NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION 17924 OF THE BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONS CODE This statement of abandonment of use of fictitious business name must be published in a newspaper once a week for four successive weeks. The first publication date must be within thirty (30) days from date of filing and an affidavit of publication filed with the County Clerk within (30) days after publication has been accomplished. The statement should be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the principal place of business is located. The statement should be published in such county in a newspaper that circulates in the area where the business was conducted. Any person who executes, files or publishes any statement under Chapter 5 (commencing with Section 17900), Part 3 of Division 7 of the Business and Professions Code, knowing that such statement is false, in whole or in part shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction thereof shall be punished by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1000). [Section 17930 Business and Professions Code] 7) Statement was filed with the Imperial County Clerk-Recorder on: 09/17/2020 Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk L806 O2,9,16,23
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC. Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at a public sale by competitive bidding on the 3rd Day of November, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at: Interstate Mini-Storage, 1845 South 4th Street, El Centro CA, 92243 County of Imperial, State of California, the following: Virginia Chastain: Tool Box, Filing Cabinet, Sofa, Air Compressor, Rock Fountain, Gas Tank, Misc Clothes, Misc Wood Pieces Claudia Gutierrez: Stove, Refrigator, Cabinet, Bed Frame Set, Bike, Mattress, Drawer, Tote's. Wenndy Lopez: Misc brown Boxes, 1 Tire, Tote's, Chair, Frame, Drawer, Car Seat, Mattress, Light Bulbs, Toys. Fernando Meza: Satellite Receiver, Misc Brown Boxes, Toys, Router, Stuff Animals, Microwave, Misc Clothes. Cynthia Reta: Oxygen Tank, Misc Brown Boxes, Suite Case, Luggages. Tamarra Victoria Rodriguez- Casteel: Bike, Misc Tote's, Xmas Decorations, Weed Wacker, Wooden Doghouse, Beach Chair, Dolly, Fire Extinguisher. Greg Ross: Car Vacuum, Misc Clothes, Misc Brown Boxes, Kitchen Stuff, Tote's, Drawer, Greg Ross: Stools, Office Cabinets, Suite Cases, Lamp, Misc Brown Boxes, Chairs, Step-Ladder, Mattress, Box Spring, Rug. Raymond Singleton: Beauty Supplies, Cleaning Supplies, Furniture, Books, Xmas Decorations, Stuff Animals, Ninja Blender, Suite Case, Fan, Scooter, Audio System, School Supplies. L811 O16,23
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000566 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IMPERIAL VALLEY PODCAST 225 Wake Ave. #178 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
225 Wake Ave. #178
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Gary Redfern
Residence Address:
225 Wake Ave. #178 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 960-6079
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/28/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/04/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gary Redfern, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/05/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/04/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L828 O23,30,N6,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000569 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
K-HOMES 3451 S Dogwood Rd #1580 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3451 S Dogwood Rd #1580
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
KHG Inc.
Residence Address:
3451 S Dogwood Rd #1580 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 679-3754
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation Articles of Incorporation C4619972
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 08/19/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/05/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Suyon Ku, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/06/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/05/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L829 O23,30,N6,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000577 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CORREO INTERNACIONAL 524 E. 2nd St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. BOX 9027 Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Juan Burgos Mexia
Residence Address:
985 Salvador Guilin Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 701-2440
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/11/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Juan Burgos Mexia, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/11/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L830 O23,30,N6,13
