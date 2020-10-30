090 Legal Ads|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000566 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
IMPERIAL VALLEY PODCAST 225 Wake Ave. #178 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
225 Wake Ave. #178
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Gary Redfern
Residence Address:
225 Wake Ave. #178 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 960-6079
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 09/28/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/04/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gary Redfern, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/05/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/04/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L828 O23,30,N6,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000569 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
K-HOMES 3451 S Dogwood Rd #1580 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3451 S Dogwood Rd #1580
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
KHG Inc.
Residence Address:
3451 S Dogwood Rd #1580 El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 679-3754
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation Articles of Incorporation C4619972
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 08/19/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/05/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Suyon Ku, CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/06/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/05/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L829 O23,30,N6,13
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000577 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CORREO INTERNACIONAL 524 E. 2nd St. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. BOX 9027 Calexico, CA 92232
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Juan Burgos Mexia
Residence Address:
985 Salvador Guilin Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 701-2440
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
11/11/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Juan Burgos Mexia, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/12/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/11/2025
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
L830 O23,30,N6,13
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of El Centro, California, will hold public hearings to consider approval of the following: Tentative Parcel Map 20-01 at 2712 S. 4th Street - Chuck Powers, applicant, is requesting a tentative parcel map (TPM) to subdivide the parcel at 2712 S. 4th Street (APN 053-740-053). The project is located 424 feet northwest corner of Danenberg Road and S. 4th Street. If approved, the TPM would allow for the creation of two parcels and dedication of road right-of-way. The project site is currently vacant and there is no proposed development. Pursuant to Section 15315 "Minor Land Divisions" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from further environmental review. Conditional Use Permit 20-02 for 7-Eleven at 2503 S. Dogwood Avenue - Kimley-Horn is proposing the construction of a gasoline station with a 3,010 square foot convenience store operated by 7-Eleven on a property located at 2503 S. Dogwood Road (APN 054-430-049). The project includes a 4,284 canopy over four (4) islands with sixteen (16) fuel pumps. The project would incorporate landscaping along the frontage, create 50 parking spaces, underground the Dogwood Canal fronting the property, and will be architecturally compatible with the surroundings. The property is located within the CG (General Commercial) zoning district, which requires gas stations to obtain a conditional use permit. Pursuant to Section 15332 "In-Fill Development Projects" of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, it has been determined that this project is exempt from further environmental review. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the public hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 1275 Main Street, El Centro, California 92243. Public access to the meeting will be limited and social distancing will be enforced. All interested persons are encouraged to participate remotely via teleconference. For further instructions on how to participate remotely, visit www.cityofelcentro.org/communitydevelopment/index.asp?m=1&page=66 or contact the Planning and Zoning Division at (760) 337-4545. Anyone challenging the above referenced project in court may be limited to raising only those issues in which they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing. The related staff reports are available for review at http://elcentrocityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Board/1017-Planning-Commission or at City Hall, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For further information, contact City Hall, Community Development Department-Planning & Zoning Division, 1275 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243, Telephone: 760-337-4545, or E-mail: ecplanning@cityofelcentro.org. Norma M. Villicaa, AICP Director of Community Development L839 O30
