FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000635 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
ANCHOR TRAILER PARK 1650 Imperial Ave North Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
11700 W Charleston Blvd #170-383 Las Vegas, NV 89135 3) Full Name of Registrant: 1650 Imperial Ave., LLC Residence Address: 11700 W Charleston Blvd #170-383 Las Vegas, NV 89135
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 508-9604
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
04/01/1962
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
_____
7) Publish Before:
10/10/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
199717710040
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jodeann Alena Ciarrocchi, Managing Member
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/10/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/09/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008356404 Title Order No.: 190821437 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 09/14/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/17/2017 as Instrument No. 2017023076 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of IMPERIAL County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: BENEDICT M. LICERALDE, AN UNMARRIED MAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/08/2019 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Imperial County Courthouse, 939 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 658 BAYWOOD ST, IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA 92251 APN#: 064-386-004-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $251,570.81. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008356404. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 09/25/2019 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4706076 10/04/2019, 10/11/2019, 10/18/2019 L188 O4,11,18
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000688 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
MORGAN FAMILY FARMS 3949 Austin Rd. Brawley, CA 92227 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
3949 Austin Rd. Brawley, CA 92227 3) Full Name of Registrant: Kelomar, Inc. Residence Address: 3949 Austin Rd. Brawley, CA 92227
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 344-5290
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
10/31/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C1283681
9)
I, declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Michael Morgan, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/01/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/30/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000690 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
THREE GREENS DISTRIBUTION 565 Scaroni Rd. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
565 Scaroni Rd. Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Carlos Alfredo Fonseca Residence Address: 1821 Elena Pl Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
n/a
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
10/31/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Carlos Fonseca declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Carlos Alfredo Fonseca
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/01/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/30/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, Section 2328 of the UCC. Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at a public sale by competitive bidding on the 5th Day of November, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at: Interstate Mini-Storage, 1845 South 4th Street, El Centro CA, 92243 County of Imperial, State of California, the following: Dr Nicholas Akinkuoye: Car Stereo, Misc Brown Boxes with papers. Edwena Edmond: Bike, Bike Parts, Karaoke, Mattress, Misc Totes, Coffee Maker, Misc Boxes, Microwave. Ortiz Daniel Gerardo: Washer, Dryer, Filing Cabinet, Mattress, Table, Stroller, Misc Brown Boxes, Lamp, Entertainment Center, Couch, Rug. Marcos Leyva: Tank, 2 Mini Refrigerators, Welding Equipment, Drawer, Misc Boots, Dolly, Wires. Wenndy Lopez: Misc Boxes, TV, Drawers, Microwave, Chairs, Mattress, Misc Totos, Mirror, Couch, Water Dispenser. Russell Lucio: Misc Clothes, Yellow Office Envoples, 2 Chairs. L212 O18,25
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001084
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Alejandro Moedano filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Alejandro Moedano Proposed Name Alex Zazueta
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING December 03, 2019 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 10-07-2019
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
Invitation for Bid
The IV Fairgrounds is currently accepting Invitations for Bids (IFB) for the purchase of a telehandler. The IFB documentation can be obtained at the Fairgrounds office Monday-Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm or downloaded from their website at www.ivfairgrounds.com Bidding closes: October 23, 2019 at 12:00 pm L224 O14,15,16,17,18,19,20
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000721 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
VALLEY CONVALESCENT CENTER 1700 S. Imperial Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
27282 Via Priorato San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Continuum Health Incorporated Residence Address: 27282 Via Priorato San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Phone Number (Optional):
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/08/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
C1749024
9)
I, Catherine Keil declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Catherine Keil, President
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/09/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/08/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000725 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
UPPERCUTS 559 A Main Street El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
P.O. Box 1016 Calipatria, CA 92233
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Gilberto Aguayo Residence Address: 415 N. Park Ave. Calipatria, CA 92233
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/10/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Gilberto Aguayo declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Gilberto Aguayo
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/11/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/10/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000697 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
CICI SPA 510 W Main St. Suite 110 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1156 Goldfield Way Heber, CA 92249
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Cecilia Garcia Residence Address: 1156 Goldfield Way Heber, CA 92249
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/02/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Cecilia Garcia declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Cecilia Garcia
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/03/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/02/2024
Victoria Camarillo Deputy Clerk
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 201910000740 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
BONATTO SEAFOOD 2200 A. Hems Ct. Calexico, CA 92231 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
2200 A. Hems Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
US-Mex International Services Inc Residence Address: 2200 A. Hems Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
( )
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6)
Registrant has not yet commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above.
__X___
7) Publish Before:
11/15/2019
8)
Articles of Incorporation
9)
I, Jesus A Solorzano declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
I, __ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Jesus A. Solorzano, Director & CEO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
10) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 10/16/2019 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 10/15/2024
Rebecca Leyva Deputy Clerk
