PUERTO NUEVO PATIO AND GRILL 395 Broadway St Unit 1 El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
395 Broadway St Unit 1
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pedro Alonso Acuna
Residence Address:
2190 Joe Acuna Ct. Calexico, CA 92231
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 460-0793
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
08/27/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Pedro Alonso Acuna, Owner
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 07/28/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 07/27/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L754 Au21,28,S4,11
MICHAEL WEED (SBN 199675) ORRICK, HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP 400 Capitol Mall, Suite 3000 Sacramento, California 95814-4497 Telephone: +1-916-447-9200 Facsimile: +1-916-329-4900 SPENCER KENNER (SBN 148930) CHRISTOPHER MARTIN (SBN 249129) CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES, OFFICE OF THE CHIEF COUNSEL 1416 Ninth Street Sacramento, California 95814 Telephone: 916-653-5791 Attorneys for Plaintiff California Department of Water Resources
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF SACRAMENTO
CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER | Case No. 34-2020-00283112 RESOURCES, | | SUMMONS Plaintiff, | | v. | Action Filed: August 6, 2020 | ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE | MATTER of the Authorization of Delta | Program Revenue Bonds, the Issuance, | Sale and Delivery of Delta Program | EXEMPT from filing fees per Revenue Bonds Series A, Series B and | Govt. Code 6103. Subsequent Series, the Adoption of the | Delta Program Revenue Bond General | Bond Resolution and the Supplemental | Calendar Preference per CCP 867 Resolutions Providing for the Issuance | of Delta Program Revenue Bonds, and | the Proceedings Related Thereto | Defendants. | _________________________________| NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND NOT LATER THAN OCTOBER 30, 2020, WHICH IS TEN (10) DAYS OR MORE AFTER COMPLETION OF THE PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW. AVISO! USTED HA SIDO DEMANDADO. EL TRIBUNAL PUEDE DECIDIR CONTRA USTED SIN AUDIENCIA A MENOS QUE USTED RESPONDA NO MAS TARDE QUE EL DIA OCTUBRE 30, 2020, QUE ES DIEZ (10) DIAS O MAS DESPUES DE TERMINACION DE PUBLICACION DE ESTA CITACION JUDICIAL. LEA LA INFORMACION QUE SIGUE. ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER OF THE AUTHORIZATION OF DELTA PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS, THE ISSUANCE, SALE AND DELIVERY OF DELTA PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS SERIES A, SERIES B AND SUBSEQUENT SERIES, THE ADOPTION OF THE DELTA PROGRAM REVENUE BOND GENERAL BOND RESOLUTION AND THE SUPPLEMENTAL RESOLUTIONS PROVIDING FOR THE ISSUANCE OF DELTA PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS, AND THE PROCEEDINGS RELATED THERETO: Plaintiff has filed a civil complaint against you. You may contest the validity of the above matter by appearing and filing with the Court a written responsive pleading to the complaint not later than October 30, 2020, which is ten (10) days or more after the completion of the publication of this summons. Your pleading must be in the form required by the California Rules of Court. Your original pleading must be filed in this Court with proper filing fees and proof that a copy thereof was served on Plaintiff's attorney. Unless you so respond, your default will be entered upon Plaintiff's application, and the Plaintiff may apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the complaint. Persons who contest the validity of the matter described below and in the complaint will not be subject to punitive action, such as wage garnishment or seizure of their real or personal property. /// /// DETAILED SUMMARY OF THE MATTER THAT PLAINTIFF SEEKS TO VALIDATE: The California Department of Water Resources (Department) operates facilities which store, transport and deliver water to urban and agricultural water agencies throughout the State. Since 1960, the Department has approved, planned and constructed a system of water storage and transportation and power generation facilities (the Project). Currently, Project water is conveyed across the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta through the natural channels of the Delta formed by the confluence of the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers, as those channels have been modified over the past 150 years. In recent years, the Department has undertaken to develop a comprehensive plan for the effective delivery of Project water across the Delta. The Department is currently undertaking environmental review and related planning and design activities regarding potential new Delta conveyance facilities. The facilities under review would transport water from new intake points on the Sacramento River at the northern edge of the Delta through an underground tunnel running below the natural waterways of the Delta to export facilities at the southern edge of the Delta. Separately, the Department has established a proposed revenue bond financing to finance the cost and expense of the environmental review, planning, engineering and design, and if and when appropriate, the acquisition and construction of Delta water conveyance facilities. On August 6, 2020, the Department adopted bond resolutions authorizing the issuance of revenue bonds for those purposes. Under the bond resolutions, bonds for construction cannot be issued unless specific conditions precedent are satisfied, which include regulatory and statutory requirements regarding the physical and environmental aspects of approving, constructing, and operating Delta conveyance facilities. On August 6, 2020, the Department filed a validation action to confirm the legal validity of the Department's proposed bond financing. A validation action is a judicial proceeding in which a governmental agency, like the Department, can confirm the validity of a proposed financial transaction before it commits to or undertakes the transaction. The Department's validation complaint, the bond resolutions, and a copy of this Summons are available on the Department's internet website at: https://water.ca.gov/Programs/State-Water-Project/Delta-Conveyance/Public-Information. YOU MAY SEEK THE ADVICE OF AN ATTORNEY IN ANY MATTER CONNECTED WITH THE COMPLAINT OR THIS SUMMONS. SUCH ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED PROMPTLY SO THAT YOUR PLEADING MAY BE FILED OR ENTERED WITHIN THE TIME REQUIRED BY THIS SUMMONS. SI USTED DESEA SOLICITAR EL CONSEJO DE UN ABOGADO EN ESTE ASUNTO, DEBERIA HACERLO INMEDIATAMENTE. TAL ABOGADO DEBERIA SER CONSULTADO PRONTO PARA QUE SU REPUESTA ESCRITA PUEDA SER REGISTRADA DENTRO DEL TIEMPO REQUERIDO POR ESTA CITACION JUDICIAL. The name and address of the Court is (el nombre y direccion del Tribunal es): Superior Court of the State of California, County of Sacramento Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse 720 9th Street Sacramento, CA 95814 CASE NUMBER (Nmero del Caso): 34-2020-00283112 The name, address, and telephone number of Plaintiff's attorneys is (el nombre, la direccin y el nmero de telfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Michael Weed ORRICK, HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP 400 Capitol Mall, Suite 3000 Sacramento, California 95814 Telephone: (916) 447-9200 Facsimile: (916) 329-4900 ___________________________ Superior Court Clerk Dated: __________________________ Clerk, by: ______________________, Deputy (Fecha) (Actuario) (Delegado) [SEAL] [SELLO] L769 S4,11,18
