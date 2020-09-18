090 Legal Ads|
MICHAEL WEED (SBN 199675) ORRICK, HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP 400 Capitol Mall, Suite 3000 Sacramento, California 95814-4497 Telephone: +1-916-447-9200 Facsimile: +1-916-329-4900 SPENCER KENNER (SBN 148930) CHRISTOPHER MARTIN (SBN 249129) CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES, OFFICE OF THE CHIEF COUNSEL 1416 Ninth Street Sacramento, California 95814 Telephone: 916-653-5791 Attorneys for Plaintiff California Department of Water Resources
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF SACRAMENTO
CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER | Case No. 34-2020-00283112 RESOURCES, | | SUMMONS Plaintiff, | | v. | Action Filed: August 6, 2020 | ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE | MATTER of the Authorization of Delta | Program Revenue Bonds, the Issuance, | Sale and Delivery of Delta Program | EXEMPT from filing fees per Revenue Bonds Series A, Series B and | Govt. Code 6103. Subsequent Series, the Adoption of the | Delta Program Revenue Bond General | Bond Resolution and the Supplemental | Calendar Preference per CCP 867 Resolutions Providing for the Issuance | of Delta Program Revenue Bonds, and | the Proceedings Related Thereto | Defendants. | _________________________________| NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND NOT LATER THAN OCTOBER 30, 2020, WHICH IS TEN (10) DAYS OR MORE AFTER COMPLETION OF THE PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW. AVISO! USTED HA SIDO DEMANDADO. EL TRIBUNAL PUEDE DECIDIR CONTRA USTED SIN AUDIENCIA A MENOS QUE USTED RESPONDA NO MAS TARDE QUE EL DIA OCTUBRE 30, 2020, QUE ES DIEZ (10) DIAS O MAS DESPUES DE TERMINACION DE PUBLICACION DE ESTA CITACION JUDICIAL. LEA LA INFORMACION QUE SIGUE. ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER OF THE AUTHORIZATION OF DELTA PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS, THE ISSUANCE, SALE AND DELIVERY OF DELTA PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS SERIES A, SERIES B AND SUBSEQUENT SERIES, THE ADOPTION OF THE DELTA PROGRAM REVENUE BOND GENERAL BOND RESOLUTION AND THE SUPPLEMENTAL RESOLUTIONS PROVIDING FOR THE ISSUANCE OF DELTA PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS, AND THE PROCEEDINGS RELATED THERETO: Plaintiff has filed a civil complaint against you. You may contest the validity of the above matter by appearing and filing with the Court a written responsive pleading to the complaint not later than October 30, 2020, which is ten (10) days or more after the completion of the publication of this summons. Your pleading must be in the form required by the California Rules of Court. Your original pleading must be filed in this Court with proper filing fees and proof that a copy thereof was served on Plaintiff's attorney. Unless you so respond, your default will be entered upon Plaintiff's application, and the Plaintiff may apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the complaint. Persons who contest the validity of the matter described below and in the complaint will not be subject to punitive action, such as wage garnishment or seizure of their real or personal property. /// /// DETAILED SUMMARY OF THE MATTER THAT PLAINTIFF SEEKS TO VALIDATE: The California Department of Water Resources (Department) operates facilities which store, transport and deliver water to urban and agricultural water agencies throughout the State. Since 1960, the Department has approved, planned and constructed a system of water storage and transportation and power generation facilities (the Project). Currently, Project water is conveyed across the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta through the natural channels of the Delta formed by the confluence of the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers, as those channels have been modified over the past 150 years. In recent years, the Department has undertaken to develop a comprehensive plan for the effective delivery of Project water across the Delta. The Department is currently undertaking environmental review and related planning and design activities regarding potential new Delta conveyance facilities. The facilities under review would transport water from new intake points on the Sacramento River at the northern edge of the Delta through an underground tunnel running below the natural waterways of the Delta to export facilities at the southern edge of the Delta. Separately, the Department has established a proposed revenue bond financing to finance the cost and expense of the environmental review, planning, engineering and design, and if and when appropriate, the acquisition and construction of Delta water conveyance facilities. On August 6, 2020, the Department adopted bond resolutions authorizing the issuance of revenue bonds for those purposes. Under the bond resolutions, bonds for construction cannot be issued unless specific conditions precedent are satisfied, which include regulatory and statutory requirements regarding the physical and environmental aspects of approving, constructing, and operating Delta conveyance facilities. On August 6, 2020, the Department filed a validation action to confirm the legal validity of the Department's proposed bond financing. A validation action is a judicial proceeding in which a governmental agency, like the Department, can confirm the validity of a proposed financial transaction before it commits to or undertakes the transaction. The Department's validation complaint, the bond resolutions, and a copy of this Summons are available on the Department's internet website at: https://water.ca.gov/Programs/State-Water-Project/Delta-Conveyance/Public-Information. YOU MAY SEEK THE ADVICE OF AN ATTORNEY IN ANY MATTER CONNECTED WITH THE COMPLAINT OR THIS SUMMONS. SUCH ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED PROMPTLY SO THAT YOUR PLEADING MAY BE FILED OR ENTERED WITHIN THE TIME REQUIRED BY THIS SUMMONS. SI USTED DESEA SOLICITAR EL CONSEJO DE UN ABOGADO EN ESTE ASUNTO, DEBERIA HACERLO INMEDIATAMENTE. TAL ABOGADO DEBERIA SER CONSULTADO PRONTO PARA QUE SU REPUESTA ESCRITA PUEDA SER REGISTRADA DENTRO DEL TIEMPO REQUERIDO POR ESTA CITACION JUDICIAL. The name and address of the Court is (el nombre y direccion del Tribunal es): Superior Court of the State of California, County of Sacramento Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse 720 9th Street Sacramento, CA 95814 CASE NUMBER (Nmero del Caso): 34-2020-00283112 The name, address, and telephone number of Plaintiff's attorneys is (el nombre, la direccin y el nmero de telfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Michael Weed ORRICK, HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP 400 Capitol Mall, Suite 3000 Sacramento, California 95814 Telephone: (916) 447-9200 Facsimile: (916) 329-4900 ___________________________ Superior Court Clerk Dated: __________________________ Clerk, by: ______________________, Deputy (Fecha) (Actuario) (Delegado) [SEAL] [SELLO] L769 S4,11,18
T.S. No.: 20-24483 A.P.N.: 048-415-029-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/9/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: LUIS ALBERTO AGUILAR SR AND MARIBEL AGUILAR, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 9/12/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-026687 in book , page Loan Modification recorded on 9/14/2015 as Instrument No. 2015019308 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Described as follows: As more fully described in the Deed of Trust Date of Sale: 10/15/2020 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the North entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $234,979.94 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 183 APPALOOSA STREET BRAWLEY, CA 92227 A.P.N.: 048-415-029-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee's Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder's rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 or visit this Internet Web site www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-24483. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 09/09/2020 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (800) 758-8052 or www.Xome.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Tai Alailima, Director L773 S18,25,O2
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Education Code Section 17390 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ADVISORY COMMITTEE FOR THE IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AND NOTICE OF ESTABLISHMENT OF A PRIORITY LIST OF USE OF SURPLUS REAL PROPERTY
Topic: Westside Advisory Committee Meeting Time: Sep 23, 2020 04:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86704670367?pwd=eU1DZmpMNE1nSFpLSnFxT0JMWklkUT09 Meeting ID: 867 0467 0367 Passcode: 439987 One tap mobile +16699006833,,86704670367#,,,,,,0#,,439987# US (San Jose) +13462487799,,86704670367#,,,,,,0#,,439987# US (Houston) Dial by your location +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) Meeting ID: 867 0467 0367 Passcode: 439987 Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbze1UOGcs
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Advisory Committee of the Imperial Unified School District will conduct a public hearing during its special meeting on September 23, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be called, to receive input from the community on the acceptable uses of the real property located at 2294 West Vaughn Rd, El Centro, California 92243, the former school site of Westside Elementary (hereafter, "Property"). Please take notice that consistent with the Governor's Executive Order N-29-20, this meeting is being conducted virtually. Members of the public may attend the meeting and participate in the public hearing through Zoom using the following information:
Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86704670367?pwd=eU1DZmpMNE1nSFpLSnFxT0JMWklkUT09 Meeting ID: 867 0467 0367 Passcode: 439987
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that pursuant to Education Code section 17390(b), the Advisory Committee of the Imperial Unified School District has established the following Priority Use List for the Property: 1. Sale of the Property pursuant to California law at the Property's highest and best value. 2. Ground Lease of the Property pursuant to California law at the Property's highest and best value. 3. Leave the Property as is. The purpose of the public hearing on September 23, 2020 is to provide the community the opportunity to provide input to the Advisory Committee on the acceptable uses of the Property. L774 S18,24
SECTION I -- INVITATION FOR PROPOSALS CITY OF CALIPATRIA DATE STREET ROADWAY AND SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENT BETWEEN HIGHWAY 111 AND RAILROAD AVENUE PROJECT FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. STPCML - 5243 (017) FY 19/20
Sealed proposals will be received at the City Council Chambers, City Hall, City of Calipatria, 125 N. Park Avenue, Calipatria, California 92233 until 2:00 p.m. prevailing local time, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, for the construction of The CITY OF CALIPATRIA - DATE STREET ROADWAY AND SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENT BETWEEN HIGHWAY 111 AND RAILROAD AVENUE PROJECT herein after referred to on the Contract Documents as The CITY OF CALIPATRIA - DATE STREET ROADWAY AND SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENT PROJECT. At such time proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. The work is located in the City of Calipatria, County of Imperial, State of California. The City of Calipatria has received federal funding to improve Date Street between Highway 111/Sorenson Avenue and Railroad Avenue. The project extends approximately 1,300 ft. from Highway 111/Sorenson Avenue to Railroad Avenue along the north side of Date Street. The proposed project includes demolition and removal of existing AC pavement, sidewalks, and driveways. The project also includes installation of new PCC sidewalk, curb and gutter, PCC driveways, new AC pavement, crack sealing, slurry sealcoat and new pavement striping. Proposals shall conform to the requirements of this Invitation for Proposals and other documents listed herein and any addenda thereto issued in advance of the proposal opening date. The Contractor shall have a State of California Classification "A" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. The specifications and improvement plans setting forth requirements and the work to be performed is comprised of the following: Section I Invitation for Proposals Section II Instructions to Bidders Section III Caltrans LAPM Forms Section IV Prevailing Wage Rates Section V Proposal Forms Section VI Contract and Bond Forms Section VII General Conditions Section VIII Special Conditions Section IX Technical Conditions Improvement Plans and all addendum(a). Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be provided any addendum(a) that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. This project is subject to the "Buy America" provisions on the Surface Transportation Assistance Act of 1982 as amended by the Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency act of 1991. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten percent (10%) of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. Minimum wage rates for this project as predetermined by the United States Department of Labor and State of California are set forth in the Instruction for Bidders section of the specifications. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor Federal Davis-Bacon wage rates and the prevailing wage rates determined by the State of California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and his subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the California Department of Industrial Relations. Federal regulations and reporting requirements applicable to the proposed work must be complied with for this project. The City of Calipatria hereby affirms that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation. Bidders are advised that, as required by federal law, the City of Calipatria is implementing Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) requirements effective for a project authorized (approved by FHWA) on or after July 1, 2012. The DBE Program requirements apply to this project. DBE requirements are included in the Instruction for Bidders section of the Specifications. The DBE program requires that the Agency establish a project specific goal until further notice from Caltrans/FHWA. For further information on the new DBE Program, FAQ's, DBE certification, search for DBE, public information meetings, etc., refer to the following website: http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/bep/ The DBE Contract goal for this project is 12 percent. A non-mandatory pre-bid conference is scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Calipatria City Hall, 125 North Park Avenue, Calipatria, CA 92233. This conference is to inform bidders of project requirements and subcontractors of subcontracting and material supply opportunities. Bidders attendance at this conference will not be mandatory. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free "hotline" service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., eastern time, telephone no. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the "hotline" to report these activities. The "hotline" is part of the DOT's continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. In the case where a bidder claims an inadvertent clerical error in listing subcontractors, a notice of the claim must be submitted to the City Clerk in writing within two (2) working days after the time of the bid opening and copies sent to the subcontractors involved. No contractor or subcontractor shall be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to the California Labor Code section 1725.5. Copies of the contract documents are available for examination without charge during normal business hours at Calipatria City Hall:
City of Calipatria 125 Park Street Calipatria, California 92233 (760) 348-4141
Technical questions shall be addressed to and copies of contract documents may be obtained from The Holt Group, Inc., 1601 North Imperial Avenue, El Centro, California 92243, (760) 337-3883 by making a non-refundable payment of One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) payable to The Holt Group, Inc. for each set of said contract documents. This includes shipping charges. Dated: Friday, September 18, 2020 Published: Imperial Valley Press Catherine J. Hoff, City Clerk Friday, September 18, 2020 City of Calipatria Friday, September 25, 2020 L776 S18,25
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the City of Brawley Development Review Committee will conduct a public hearing on October 1, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the City Council Chamber, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California to consider approving the following projects: 1. A conditional use permit (CUP20-01) submitted by Stacey Hoyt,Ph.D. on property located a 525 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227. The property is legally decribed as Lots 13 & 14, Block 71,Townsite of Brawley, City of Brawley, County of Imperial, State of California, APN 047-342-014. The property is currently zoned Civic Center Main Street and is 0.17 acres in size. The permit is to allow for outpatient individual and group substance abuse treatment clinic to operate in an existing building. State of California Governor Gavin Newsom waived specific portions of the Brown Act by Executive Order for the period that social distancing measures are recommended. As the Planning Commission is observing social distancing protocols as recommended, to maintain social distancing, physical presence is strongly discouraged. Alternative methods of participation are encouraged and should a member of the public wish to provide public comments, please submit written comments via email to amontano@brawley-ca.gov or contact the Planning Division Office at 760/344.8822. The meeting to be held virtually, broadcasted live at www.facebook.com/TheHubatBrawleyEOC Copies of all project documents are available for public review outside the Planning Division located at 205 S. Imperial Avenue. Persons with questions should contact Gordon R. Gaste, Planning Director at 760-344-8822 or ggaste@brawley-ca.gov. PUBLISH: IV PRESS September 18, 2020 L777 S18
