T.S. No.: 20-24483 A.P.N.: 048-415-029-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/9/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: LUIS ALBERTO AGUILAR SR AND MARIBEL AGUILAR, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 9/12/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-026687 in book , page Loan Modification recorded on 9/14/2015 as Instrument No. 2015019308 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Described as follows: As more fully described in the Deed of Trust Date of Sale: 10/15/2020 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the North entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $234,979.94 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 183 APPALOOSA STREET BRAWLEY, CA 92227 A.P.N.: 048-415-029-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee's Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder's rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 or visit this Internet Web site www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-24483. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 09/09/2020 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (800) 758-8052 or www.Xome.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Tai Alailima, Director
SECTION I -- INVITATION FOR PROPOSALS CITY OF CALIPATRIA DATE STREET ROADWAY AND SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENT BETWEEN HIGHWAY 111 AND RAILROAD AVENUE PROJECT FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. STPCML - 5243 (017) FY 19/20
Sealed proposals will be received at the City Council Chambers, City Hall, City of Calipatria, 125 N. Park Avenue, Calipatria, California 92233 until 2:00 p.m. prevailing local time, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, for the construction of The CITY OF CALIPATRIA - DATE STREET ROADWAY AND SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENT BETWEEN HIGHWAY 111 AND RAILROAD AVENUE PROJECT herein after referred to on the Contract Documents as The CITY OF CALIPATRIA - DATE STREET ROADWAY AND SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENT PROJECT. At such time proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. The work is located in the City of Calipatria, County of Imperial, State of California. The City of Calipatria has received federal funding to improve Date Street between Highway 111/Sorenson Avenue and Railroad Avenue. The project extends approximately 1,300 ft. from Highway 111/Sorenson Avenue to Railroad Avenue along the north side of Date Street. The proposed project includes demolition and removal of existing AC pavement, sidewalks, and driveways. The project also includes installation of new PCC sidewalk, curb and gutter, PCC driveways, new AC pavement, crack sealing, slurry sealcoat and new pavement striping. Proposals shall conform to the requirements of this Invitation for Proposals and other documents listed herein and any addenda thereto issued in advance of the proposal opening date. The Contractor shall have a State of California Classification "A" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. The specifications and improvement plans setting forth requirements and the work to be performed is comprised of the following: Section I Invitation for Proposals Section II Instructions to Bidders Section III Caltrans LAPM Forms Section IV Prevailing Wage Rates Section V Proposal Forms Section VI Contract and Bond Forms Section VII General Conditions Section VIII Special Conditions Section IX Technical Conditions Improvement Plans and all addendum(a). Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be provided any addendum(a) that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. This project is subject to the "Buy America" provisions on the Surface Transportation Assistance Act of 1982 as amended by the Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency act of 1991. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten percent (10%) of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. Minimum wage rates for this project as predetermined by the United States Department of Labor and State of California are set forth in the Instruction for Bidders section of the specifications. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor Federal Davis-Bacon wage rates and the prevailing wage rates determined by the State of California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and his subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the California Department of Industrial Relations. Federal regulations and reporting requirements applicable to the proposed work must be complied with for this project. The City of Calipatria hereby affirms that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation. Bidders are advised that, as required by federal law, the City of Calipatria is implementing Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) requirements effective for a project authorized (approved by FHWA) on or after July 1, 2012. The DBE Program requirements apply to this project. DBE requirements are included in the Instruction for Bidders section of the Specifications. The DBE program requires that the Agency establish a project specific goal until further notice from Caltrans/FHWA. For further information on the new DBE Program, FAQ's, DBE certification, search for DBE, public information meetings, etc., refer to the following website: http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/bep/ The DBE Contract goal for this project is 12 percent. A non-mandatory pre-bid conference is scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Calipatria City Hall, 125 North Park Avenue, Calipatria, CA 92233. This conference is to inform bidders of project requirements and subcontractors of subcontracting and material supply opportunities. Bidders attendance at this conference will not be mandatory. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free "hotline" service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., eastern time, telephone no. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the "hotline" to report these activities. The "hotline" is part of the DOT's continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. In the case where a bidder claims an inadvertent clerical error in listing subcontractors, a notice of the claim must be submitted to the City Clerk in writing within two (2) working days after the time of the bid opening and copies sent to the subcontractors involved. No contractor or subcontractor shall be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to the California Labor Code section 1725.5. Copies of the contract documents are available for examination without charge during normal business hours at Calipatria City Hall:
City of Calipatria 125 Park Street Calipatria, California 92233 (760) 348-4141
Technical questions shall be addressed to and copies of contract documents may be obtained from The Holt Group, Inc., 1601 North Imperial Avenue, El Centro, California 92243, (760) 337-3883 by making a non-refundable payment of One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) payable to The Holt Group, Inc. for each set of said contract documents. This includes shipping charges. Dated: Friday, September 18, 2020 Published: Imperial Valley Press Catherine J. Hoff, City Clerk Friday, September 18, 2020 City of Calipatria Friday, September 25, 2020
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000486 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
LAMS DE MEXICO 1292 Driftwood Dr. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
1292 Driftwood Dr.
El Centro, CA 92243
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Leoni Beltran
Residence Address:
1292 Driftwood Dr. El Centro, CA 92243
Phone Number (Optional):
(619) 572-3722
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
An Individual
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
Not Applicable
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X
6)
B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
10/03/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Leoni Beltran
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/03/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 09/02/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L778 S18,25,O2,9
HEBER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT 2020 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FINANCIAL AUDIT SERVICES
Proposals Due: October 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Heber Public Utility District is seeking a qualified firm to perform auditing services for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, with an option to extend for up to three subsequent fiscal years. Firm principals and all assigned key staff shall be independent Certified Public Accountants with the State of California. Qualifying firms can obtain an RFP packet with required proposal documents on HPUD's website at: www.heber.ca.gov or by contacting Lexandra Carmelo, Finance Manager (760) 482-2440 or e-mail at lcarmelo@heber.ca.gov. Proposals are due by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020. Proposals received after the deadline will not be accepted. Sealed proposals must be delivered via mail or hand delivery to: Heber Public Utility District (HPUD) Attention: Laura Fischer, General Manager Confidential: Bid Proposal - Financial Audit Services 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103 Heber, CA 92249 HPUD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and untimely or non-compliant proposals will be rejected.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT File No. 202010000479 The following person(s) is(are) conducting business as
1)
IF FILING IS DONE BY OTHER THAN REGISTRANT PLEASE PROVIDE NAMES AND IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (Driver's license number or other valid government issued ID) 2) Fictitious Business Name(s):
PAPE POWER SYSTEMS 307 S Dogwood Rd. El Centro, CA 92243 Imperial County
Mailing Address (if different than above)
355 Goodpasture Island Rd
Eugene, OR 97401
3)
Full Name of Registrant:
Pape Material Handling, Inc.
Residence Address:
355 Goodpasture Island Rd Eugene, OR 97401
Phone Number (Optional):
(760) 352-6265
ID#:
4) This business is conducted by:
A Corporation Articles of Incorporation C1812128
5)
Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
X 03/25/2020
Registrant has not commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name(s) listed above on:
6) B&P Code 17917 (a) within 30 days aftera fictitious business name has been filed pursuant to this chapter, the registrant shall cause a statement in the form prescribed by subdivision (a) of Section 179113 to be published pursuant of Section 6064 of Government Code in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the fictitious business name statement was filed.
Publish Before:
10/01/2020
7)
I, ____________ declare that all of the information in this statement is true and correct.
Pursuant to Government Code Section 17913(5)(c) - A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to this section that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).
Name and Title Lance Jorgensen, CFO
The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state or common law (See section 14411 et seq. business and professions code)
8) Filed with the IMPERIAL COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER on: 09/01/2020 NOTICE: This statement expires on: 08/31/2025
Elise Puyot Deputy Clerk
L790 S25,O2,9,16
