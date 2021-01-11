090 Legal Ads|
School Board Seat Opening
The district board of the Magnolia Union Elementary School District will accept applications for an open position on the district school board. Applications can be picked up Monday - Friday in the district office - 4502 Casey Road, Brawley, CA 92227. Applicants must live in a residence within the school district boundaries. Applications are due no later than 4:00 PM, Monday, January 11, 2021. L920 J8,10,11
