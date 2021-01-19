090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 211700 of the California Self Service Storage Facility Act and Section 21707 of the Business and Professional Code of Section 1988 of the Civil Code of the State of California that the following Unit(s) containing Miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the person(s) indicated. Tenant Name Felix Sornia Imagine School Mark Anthony Armenta Will be sold at Public Auction on January 28th, 2021 at 10:00 AM on the premises where said property is stored and which is located at a self-storage 1857 West Euclid Avenue, in the city of El Centro, county of Imperial, state of California. Sale is sold with limit and reserve purchases must removed by 5:00 P.M. on the date of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at this sale. This sale is subject to prior cancellation. An obligated party. BOND # RED 40083282 L922 J12,19
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: JAMES F. WHITEHEAD AKA JAMES FARMER WHITEHEAD, AND JIM WHITEHEAD CASE NUMBER EPR000842
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: James F. Whitehead aka James Farmer Whitehead, and Jim Whitehead A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by: Steven B. Whitehead in the Superior Court of California, County of: Imperial THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Steven B. Whitehead be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court on January 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 9 at Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Mercedes Z. Wheeler, Esq (Address): Horton, Knox, Carter & Foote, LLP 195 South Second Street, P.O. Box 1439, Brawley, CA 92227 (Telephone): (760) 344-2360 L927 J14,19,22
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY (GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 25350)
NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of Imperial County intends to purchase certain real property located at 1862 W. Evan Hewes Hwy, Seeley, California, 92273, also identified as APN #051-241-006-000 for the price of One Hundred Thirty Thousand Dollars ($130,000.00). The owner of the property is The Smith Family Living Trust. The Board of Supervisors will meet February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., in the Board Chambers located at 940 Main Street, El Centro, California to consummate the purchase.
BLANCA ACOSTA CLERK OF THE BOARD OF THE SUPERVISORS
