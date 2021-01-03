090 Legal Ads|
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
WISTER SOLARE ENERGY FACILITY PROJECT
Water Supply Assessment, Final EIR, Mitigation Monitoring & Reporting Program, General Plan Amendment #19-0001, Zoned Change #19-0001, Conditional Use Permit #18-0040, Conditional Use Permit #20-0006 & Variance #19-0003 Date of Meeting: January 26, 2021 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: The applicant is proposing to develop a ground mounted PV solar power generat ing system, supporting structures, on-site substation, access driveways, transmis sion structures, fiber optic communication and a water well. Project Numbers & Names General Plan Amendment #19-0001, Zone Change #19-0001 and Conditional Use Permit #18-0040, Conditional Use Permit #20-0006 & Variance #19-0003 Project Name/a Applicants: Wister Solar Energy Facility - ORNI 33, LLC (Applicant) Location: 8601 Wilkins Road, Niland, CA (Assessor Parcel Numbers 003-240-001-000). PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on the following General Plan Amendment #19-0001, Zone Change #19-0001, Conditional Use Permit #18-0040, Conditional Use Permit #20-00063 and Variance #19-0003. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying, General Plan Amendment #19-0001, Zone Change #19-0001 and Conditional Use Permit #18-0040, Conditional Use Permit #20-0006 and Variance #19-0003. 1. Approve the Water Supply Assessment, with findings; 2. Certify the Final EIR, with findings; 3. Adopt the Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program; 4. Approve General Plan Amendment #19-0001, with findings; 5. Approve Zone Change #19-0001, with findings; 6. Approve Conditional Use Permit #18-0040 (Solar Energy Facility Project), with findings; 7. Approve Conditional Use Permit #20-0006 (Water Well), with findings; 8. Approve Variance #19-0003, with findings. Due to COVID-19, remote participation is highly recommended. Please arrange with the Clerk of the Board at (442) 265-1020 prior to the scheduled hearing date should you wish to review supporting documentation and/or participate in providing a public comment. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
