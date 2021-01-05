090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT PRIVATE SALE CASE #30-2016-00878855- PR-CP-CJC
In the Superior Court of California, for the County of Orange In the matter of the Conservatorship of the Estate of Charles D. Maranto, Conservatee Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at Private sale to the highest and best bidder, subject to confirmation of said Superior Court, on or after the 8TH day of January, 2021 at the office of Roehl & Glowacki, P.C., 24422 Avenida de la Carlota, Suite 285, Laguna Hills, CA 92653, all the right, title and interest of said Estate in and to all the certain real property situated in the County of Imperial, State of California, particularly described as follows: An undivided 76.190% interest in and to certain real property located in the County of Imperial, State of California, legally described as follows: That portion of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 12 South, Range 14 East, San Bernardino Meridian, according to the official plat thereof, shown as the North half of Lot 11 on licensed survey map on file in Book 10, Page 11 of License Survey in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial County. APN# 024-260-016-000 Terms of the sale are cash in lawful money of the United States on confirmation of sale, or part cash and balance upon such terms and conditions as are acceptable to the personal representative. Ten percent (10%) of amount bid to be deposited with bid. Bids or offers to be in writing and will be received at the aforesaid office at any time after the first publication hereof and before date of sale. Dated: 12/22/20 Bruce Hitchman and Lee Ann Hitchman, Co-Conservators of the Estate, Personal Representative of the Estate Attorney(s) at Law: Cynthia V. Roehl, ESQ., Roehl & Glowacki, P.C., 24422 Avenida de la Carlota, Suite 285, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 BSC 219209 12/29, 12/30/20, 1/5/21 CNS-3427142# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L901 D29,30,J5
